Rejuvenated Cork captain Brian Hurley looking to lead Rebels back to front

Cork captain Brian Hurley pictured in Castlehaven this week ahead of the Rebels' game with Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this weekend Photo by Tom Maher / Inpho

He looked up. At both the situation and the scoreboard.

He knew there wasn’t much else on, he knew that if his side were to take something out of the game it was one of those now-or-never situations.

In a way it was a shot to nothing. There still had to be enough swagger and confidence in the man on the ball to think he might be able to pull it off, of course, and for a few seconds after he pulled the trigger he imagined that he might have.

That it required Dublin keeper David O'Hanlon to pull off something of a wonder save says it all: Brian Hurley's back. Back to near his best. That the Rebels are on the way back too is no coincidence surely? We think not.

The Castlehaven man is one of the more extravagantly talented footballers the game has seen in the last decade. A footballer who can transform a game, and can transform a team. Hurley’s form this season – starting with the 1-2 he shot against Kerry in the McGrath Cup – is possibly the best we’ve seen from him in the last couple of seasons.

The captaincy, one suspects, rests easily upon his shoulders as one of the elder statesmen on the side. Still at just thirty years of age to call him that might seem a stretch.

Not alone that, he's got, as he says himself, fewer miles on the clock than most footballers his age having missed at least two seasons of his career owing to serious hamstring injuries.

“That’s something I would have said back along,” he stresses.

"I missed two years of it and it was actually Graham Canty said to me that ‘you’ve to picture this that you’re a car parked up in the garage, you haven’t put mileage on the clock’. That was a good saying and I kind of used that in my head at times, because the body feels good now.

"Sometimes you’d have said age over [matter], but when it feels good you can push yourself that bit more if that makes sense.”

Sad to say, Hurley is somewhat synonymous with those two major hamstring injuries. The inside forward, however, can’t be defined by them. Rather instead he draws strength from them.

"Definitely it made me ridiculously mentally strong being honest the two years,” he maintains.

"2018 was very challenging if I’m being very honest, being around the Cork panel and got back in, got back on the pitch. I started against Tyrone, but played brutally and we got a hammering.

"I took that very personally. I was saying I was there mentally, 120%, but physically I was nowhere near I thought to be honest with you. That was very frustrating saying that my head was there, but my body actually couldn’t do it.

Read More

"[I] came back to the club championship, and I think played Duhallow in two replays in the semi-final and I know I was missing chances that I never missed before. I remember people saying outside, ‘oh he’s finished, he’ll never get back to this’.

"I used it as motivation and it didn’t happen overnight, there was a lot of work behind the scenes with my medical team and physios. As I said that’s nearly a closed chapter in my book now.

"The body’s been good and I haven’t had any related injuries in the hamstring recently so hopefully I can keep that going and just focus on looking forwards in start of backwards.”

Forward is precisely where Cork seem to be looking this season, particularly after that performance last weekend against Dublin in Páirc Uí Chaoimh with Hurley to the fore shooting eight points.

“Yeah a lot of positives and some negatives too to be fair,” Hurley notes.

"I got a chance to look back on it and, I think we had like fifteen wides, you know what I mean? We were down a man for twelve minutes, in which Dublin probably got back into the game. We had other opportunities, we have five goal chances over the game and only took two of them.

"So I think we’ll learn a lot from it. If we’d got the win and stuff like that we might have brushed over it and that’s probably what the league is about. Obviously you want to win and what not, but if you find out enough about it it’ll benefit you further down the line. That’s probably the best way out of it.”

There’s a restlessness to Hurley and to this Cork side as that answer demonstrates. They’re not satisfied by morale victories, they want the real deal, they want to push it on. Now in the second year of John Cleary’s management – and the first full season with him at the helm – there’s a genuine positivity about the place.

“Yeah definitely,” the Cork captain admits.

"You know year two in a management is a lot easier as well. In a team you get to know the players better, you’ve a better connection, you understand their runs, where they’ll put the ball and I think we’ve a savage block of pre-season done, which we’re getting glimpses of.

"But the hindsight of it is we’re only one win out of three as well. We probably need to look at that a lot more as well. We’re doing some great things, but we need to get results with it.”

The need for consistency is clear, the lack of it has dogged Cork for the best part of a decade since the glory years ended.

“That's exactly it,” he concurs.

"If you do that week-in, week-out you’re in a great position, but there’s a lot of fellas who got opportunities – Tommy Walsh, Daniel O’Mahony, Luke Fahy, Eoghan McSweeney, [Conor] Corbett’s coming on.

"There’s a nice mix there now at the minute and fellas are actually when they're getting their opportunity they're taking it. The competition is healthy. Last week we had two of our certain [starter] backs Seán Meehan and Kevin O’Donovan [who] didn’t get on the pitch so competition is savage.

"If you can keep that going and keep putting pressure on and getting results we’ll be in a good position please god.”

If Cork seem to have hit the ground running this season better than they have in quite some time, that’s quite deliberate, Hurley confirms.

“I can remember seeing Kerry last year in the McGrath Cup, call a spade a spade they blew us out of it,” he continues.

"To be fair to them they kept it going the whole year. We’ve an awful lot of work done this pre-season and I’m sure that will be our aim, to keep pushing each other. I think it's on players, though, to make sure they’re looking after themselves outside of training as well and know their body is capable of being put through the paces.

"That’s the hardest challenge really and as both as an individual and a player you never want to peak too soon. You want to keep the show in the road all the way up and peak yourself at the top and usually championship is where you want to be.”

The introduction of former Galway footballer and manager Kevin Walsh to Cleary’s back-room team has, presumably, made a big impression in that regard.

“Kevin is very, very good,” Hurley says.

"He’s one of the top coaches in the country. Every coach you’d have you’d pick up something different from them and Kevin is very knowledgeable and stuff like that. When I don’t have the ball, what am I actually doing? Can I help the team in anyway?

"That’s what Kevin brings to it, but you can have the best coach in the country, you can have the best set-up in Ireland, but if you don’t actually put the work in, the extra bit you need to do yourself you won’t be going far.

"Look, we’ve a very good backroom team as I said, but it’s all about putting shoulder to the wheel and everyone on the same page as well.”

The next two rounds of the league – at home to Limerick this Sunday, then away to Clare the following weekend – will be defining for Cork’s spring campaign. They’ll also potentially be dry runs for the Munster championship. Hurley, however, is keen to stress that Cork will live very much in the here and now.

“You won’t be boxing clever anyway,” he stresses.

"You go out and try to win the game. I think championship will look after itself in the time it does. You just have to put full concentration into this weekend.

"As I said we’ve one win out of three, this weekend is big for us and realistically we need two points, so the focus will be on the game and focussing on what we can do to win. Even after that, Clare and championship after that it won't matter.

"Full focus this week will be on performing and getting the most out of ourselves.”

Brian Hurley was speaking as part of Allianz’s on-going promotion of the National Leagues in football and hurling.