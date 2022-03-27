Rebels win high-scoring thriller with Cats to secure league final berth

Alan Connolly of Cork in action against Conor Delaney of Kilkenny during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Semi-Final match between Cork and Kilkenny at Páirc Ui Chaoimh Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

NATIONAL HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1 SEMI-FINAL

Cork 1-27

Kilkenny 2-20

Cork took down the old enemy in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday continuing a recent run of form that has seem them come to the attention of those looking to select All Ireland championship candidates for 2022.

The Rebels fought back from two hammer blow goals to win out by four in front of 16,910 fans on Leeside.

Led by the free taking exploits of Patrick Horgan, a rampant Darragh Fitzgibbon and a free scoring Conor Lehane and Alan Connolly, Cork deservedly took the spoils on the night, with Fitzgibbon claiming 1-3.

Cork’s defensive set were pushed hard throughout and, although they struggled early on, those charged with keeping Kilkenny at bay stood up to the test better at the business end of the fixture when the game opened up.

Robert Downey, Mark Coleman and Ciaran Joyce stood out, with Joyce continuing to impress in this vaulted company as a wing-back – despite still being just 19 years of age.

For Kilkenny, Eoin Cody, Billy Ryan and Alan Murphy shone through with Martin Keoghan proving to be almost a match winner with two significant interventions on the night.

Right from the off Kilkenny showed their intent with a score from the throw in by Cody followed a minute later by a goal from Keoghan. The full-forward’s major came after a goal mouth scramble offered up the easiest of finishes for the roving Kilkenny number 14.

Cork fought back and despite Kilkenny being first to most early balls the Rebels managed to keep in touch, Horgan bagging seven first half frees to keep the home side firmly in this one.

Ryan in the corner-forward berth was putting in a serious shift with Cody and Murphy also causing significant problems for Cork’s defensive set.

Cork also had plenty players on form in the opening period with Charleville’s Fitzgibbon chipping in with a brace of tasty scores to keep the scoreboard ticking over. Connolly at 13 was also putting in a credible shift with three first half points just when Cork needed them.

Unfortunately for the men in red they would concede their second three pointer on 30 minutes, Keoghan again the man to inflict the damage just as Cork got to within point of the black and amber.

Again Cork responded through Horgan and Blarney’s Shane Barrett however a bit of confusion from Cork captain Mark Coleman on the stroke of the break meant that Cork lost a scoreable free, instead conceding a point at the other end to Ryan. Kilkenny held sway 2-12 to 0-14 at the interval.

Cork couldn’t really afford to let their opponents dominate the opening exchanges of the second half if they were to stay in this one and credit to Kieran Kingston’s charges they fronted up from the off – bagging six of the opening eight scores – Shane Kingston, Robbie O’Flynn and Conor Lehane all breaking their ducks with the latter bagging two to put Cork back within touching distance of a Kilkenny side that were beginning to miss some gettable chances.

Cork introduced Tim O’Mahony and Seamus Harnedy into the game and the Newtownshandrum man made an immediate impact with some solid defending and a superb point – Cork were back level with 25 left on the clock.

Kilkenny hit the front again with a pair of points, but Cork weren’t going to be denied and two scorers from Horgan, a brilliant score from Lehane and a rampaging goal from Fitzgibbon had Cork two up with just four minutes remaining of the 70.

Fitzgibbon’s net buster seemed to lift the shackles and a pair of points from the now rampant Lehane and another from the Charleville man had Cork five up in seemingly no time at all.

Kilkenny threw everything at the men in red, but this one was only going one way and the final Cork score of the game – a free from Lehane – had this one done and dusted.

Cork deservedly through to the final by four – 1-27 to 2-20.

CORK: P Collins; N O’Leary, D O’Leary, D Cahalane; R Downey, M Coleman, C Joyce 0-1; D Fitzgibbon 1-3, G Millerick; R O’Flynn 0-1, S Barrett 0-1, C Lehane 0-6 (3f); A Connolly 0-4, P Horgan 0-9 (8f), S Kingston 0-1 Subs: T O’Mahony 0-1 for O’Leary (HT); S Harnedy for Barrett (47); C Cahalane for Kingston (52); J O’Connor for Horgan (60); S Quirke for Millerick (70).

KILKENNY: E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, C Delaney; M Carey, P Deegan, D Blanchfield 0-1; C Kenny 0-1, C Buckley 0-1; W Walsh, P Walsh 0-2, E Cody 0-4; B Ryan 0-4, M Keoghan 2-0, A Murphy 0-6 (4f) Subs: J Maher for C Kenny (46); J Donnelly 0-1 for Keoghan (61); R Reid for Buckley (64).

REFEREE: S Stack (Dublin)