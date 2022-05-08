Rebels show kernel of something even as Kingdom juggernaut rolls on mercilessly

David Moran of Kerry in action against Colm O’Callaghan of Cork during the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Cork and Kerry at Páirc Ui Rinn Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

MUNSTER SFC SEMI-FINAL

Kerry 0-23

Cork 0-11

No win for Cork in Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday night as the old foe yet again put them to the sword, this time for a place in the provincial final.

In front of over 10,000 fans, the Old Firm of Munster football rocked up to the unusual surrounds of Cork GAA’s second ground for a game that seemed to catch the imagination more for the venue than for the pairings.

The upshot of a beautiful day on Leeside is that the status quo remains in Munster as Kerry progress to the final, Cork move on to the qualifiers, but surprising for most observers Cork made a go of this one for just over 50 minutes.

Led on the pitch by the surprise pairing of Ian Maguire and Seán Powter (both back from serious injuries) Cork pushed hard at their opponents into the second half, Stephen Sherlock leading in the scoring stakes for the side predicted to roll over early.

Mallow’s Mattie Taylor and Mitchelstown’s Cathail O’Mahony also did really well for the Rebels as they clung in for what was a very respectable showing for long periods.

For Kerry, David Clifford, Seán O’Shea and Stephen O’Brien impressed with Paudie Clifford another that showed really well. Cork opened the scoring in the first minute with a free from Sherlock. The Rebels looked up for the fight early, hitting their opponents hard from the off.

Their opponents didn’t have long to wait for the game’s levelling score – five minutes in and Cork lost the ball in the middle third setting up David Clifford for the opening score.

Sherlock again gave Cork the advantage from a free but this time Kerry looked to move up a gear and points from David Clifford, O’Shea and Paudie Clifford pushed the visitors three clear by the quarter-hour mark.

Cork seemed happy to let the ball go through the hands with defenders turning down shooting options in favour of finding an attacking number, but Kerry pushed for scores at every opportunity, looking dangerous every time they got into the Cork half.

A long-range free from Sherlock steadied the ship somewhat for Cork, but a close in free from O’Shea kept the victors heading in the right direction.

Cork’s defenders were working overtime at this point as wave after wave of green attackers came funnelling through from all sides – some savage defending required at times to keep Cork in this one.

Kerry looked to be slowly but surely strangling the life out of the home side, but this Cork side are made of tougher stuff and as the boys in red set about reeling in the leaders – three points from Sherlock (two frees and a brilliant score from play) as well as tasty point from corner-forward O’Mahony. 0-7 apiece with half hour on the clock.

Kerry pushed back with a quick brace (Diarmuid O’Connor and Tony Brosnan) to lead at the turn (0-9 to 0-7), but this one was far from done with 35 plus minutes remaining on the clock.

O’Shea landed a brace of frees Kerry on the resumption, but big points from O’Mahony (two) and Kevin O’Donovan had Cork back to within one – all to play for in the city sunshine.

Two placed balls from O’Shea again pushed Kerry clear as Jack O’Connor brought in three more heavy hitters from the bench – one of those, Paul Geaney, scoring inside 60 seconds.

Any hopes of a shock result ended over the next 10 minutes as Kerry went into overdrive with seven points on the bounce – Cork were dead on their feet and struggling to get their hands on what was becoming an elusive ball.

A brilliant save from sub keeper Dylan Foley when David Clifford looked to be raising green lifted the Cork spirits somewhat, with a big point from Eoghan McSweeney helping the Cork mood, but Kerry weren’t done and four more points in the final minutes went some way to showing the gap that Cork need to close if they are to win a Munster anytime soon.

KERRY: S Ryan; G O’Sullivan, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; B Ó Beaglaíoch, T Morley, G White; D O’Connor 0-1, J Barry; S O’Brien 0-2, S Ó’Shea 0-10 (7f, 1.45), A Spillane; T Brosnan 0-1, D Clifford 0-4 (3f), P Clifford 0-2 Subs: P Geaney 0-2 for T Brosnan (48), D Moran for A Spillane (50), P Murphy for B Ó Beaglaíoch (51), M Burns 0-1 for S O’Brien (62), J O’Connor for D O’Connor (66)

CORK: M Aodh Martin; K O’Donovan 0-1, M Shanley, K Flahive; J Cooper, R Maguire, M Taylor; I Maguire, C O’Callaghan; D Dineen, S Powter, J O’Rourke; S Sherlock 0-6 (5f), B Hurley, C O’Mahony 0-3 Subs: D Foley for M Aodh Martin (24) (inj), E McSweeney 0-1 for D Dineen (55), D Gore for B Hurley (56), T Corkery for S Powter (59), B Hayes for J O’Rourke (65)

REFEREE: B Cawley (Kildare)