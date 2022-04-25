Rebels relinquish Munster U20 title as Kerry substitutes strike late with winning points

A dejected Fintan Fenner of Cork after the EirGrid Munster Under 20 Football Championship final loss to Kerry at Austin Stack Park in Tralee, Kerry. Photo by Sportsfile

MUNSTER U-20 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Kerry 1-11

Cork 0-7

Six points off their substitutes bench – all scored in the last 12 minutes – was the tale of and winning of this Munster Final in which Kerry wrestled back the provincial title from defending champions Cork.

With the teams deadlocked at 0-3 apiece at the end of a cagey, error-ridden first half, Thomas O’Donnell’s goal in the 32nd minute tilted this final Kerry’s way in benign conditions at Austin Stack Park, but it was the intervention from the Kerry dug-out that irreversibly swung the contest the way of the home team.

Kerry held an unconvincing 1-4 to 0-6 lead at the game rolled into the final quarter, but points from Gearoid Hassett in the 52nd and 54th minutes – either side of a Cork point from Alan Walsh – nudged Kerry into a two-point lead, the widest lead either team had enjoyed up to then.

O’Donnell then embellished his early goal with a fine point, created after a wonderful midfield interception from another sub, Tom Doyle, to take the Kingdom to a 1-7 to 0-7 lead.

Sensing victory at the end of a lively contest, Kerry sub Jordan Kissane nailed two fine scores just before the regulation 60 minutes elapsed, and then Jack O’Connor – only introduced in the 47th minute – franked the win with points in additional time to seal the Munster title for Kerry and send them into an All-Ireland semi-final against Tyrone on Saturday week.

The first half had been a frantic affair – too much so at times – as both teams were guilty of unforced errors such was their rush to get things done. Keith Evans got Kerry off the mark with a point after 40 seconds but both teams seemed gripped by nerves, which manifested itself in a helter skelter sort of rhythm to the game, in which poor handing and poor execution of shots were a regular feature.

Cork pressed high on the Kerry kick-out early on, which yielded them some success, and by the 12th minute the champions were 0-3 to 0-2 ahead. Kerry goalkeeper Devon Burns had to be alert to first save at close range from Sean Brady’s low shot and them scoop away Conor Hanlon’s fisted pass that was teeing up a team mate for a goal.

At the other end Cork goalkeeper Callum Dungan had to be alive to Tommy Cronin’s goal-bound shot after Kerry wing back stole in behind the Cork defence.

Level at the interval, the general sense was that the contest needed a goal to break it open, and it duly arrived two minutes after the restart when when centre-forward O’Donnell took Evans’ pass and scored the game’s only goal to make it 1-3 to 0-4. The green flag certainly raised the tempo and the stakes but by the three-quarter stage Cork were still very much in contention, and stoutly defending their title.

Hassett, only on the field 10 minutes, finished a slick Kerry move with a much needed score for his team, and after Alan Walsh has responded with a Cork point, Hassett repeated the trick with another confident point to make it 1-6 to 0-7.

O’Donnell’s score then opened up that three-point lead, and in a game of such tight margins that looked a chasm for Cork to bridge. In a welter of substitutions the champions seemed to lose their shape and whatever momentum they had, while Kerry got what every manager wants from his substitutions: scores.

Kissane was full of energy and running, and the Austin Stacks man nailed two fine scores just around the 60th minute to open up what was a now unassailable five-point lead, as Cork’s challenge petered out, leaving O’Connor to frank the win with his two points in additional time.

Coming into the final the counties had 28 provincial titles each at U21 and U20 level, with the last four having alternated between them. Kerry were U20 champions in 2018 and 2020, with Cork on top in 2019 and 2021, so the Kingdom’s liking for Munster titles in even years continues.

The win moves Kerry to the top of the provincial roll of honour too, but before they dwell on that they have the more pressing matter of an All-Ireland semi-final against Tyrone on Saturday week to consider.

On the evidence of this win, Kerry manager Declan O’Sullivan will need improvement from his team, and he might have to consider bumping a few up from the bench to be starters. More than one or two of them certainly put their hands up to make a strong case for themselves.

KERRY: Devon Burns (Na Gaeil); Dara O’Callaghan (Kilcummin), Alan Dineen (Rathmore), Joey Nagle (Austin Stacks); Enda O’Connor (Na Gaeil), Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks), Tommy Cronin (Kenmare Shamrocks); Ruairi Murphy 0-1 (Listry), Sean O’Brien (Beaufort); Cillian Burke (Milltown/Castlemaine), Thomas O’Donnell 1-1 (Castlegregory), Evan Looney 0-1 (Dr Crokes); Dylan Geaney 0-1 (f) (Dingle), Kevin Goulding (Ballyduff), Keith Evans 0-1 (Keel).

Subs: Adam Curran (Austin Stacks) for T Cronin (ht), Gearoid Hassett 0-2 (Laune Rangers) for K Goulding (42), Jack O’Connor 0-2 (Beaufort) for K Evans (47), Tom Doyle (Dr Crokes) for S O’Brien (48), Jordan Kissane 0-2 (Austin Stacks) for T O’Donnell (55).

CORK: Callum Dungan (Carrigaline), Jacob O’Driscoll (Valley Rovers), Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), Dan Peet (Clonakilty), Darragh Cashman (Millstreet), Neil Lordan (Ballinora), Sean Brady 0-1 (Ballygarvan), Kelan Scannell (Carbery Rangers), Alan Walsh 0-1 (Kanturk), Richard O’Sullivan (Newcestown), Colin Walsh 0-1 (Kanturk), Hugh Murphy 0-1 (Eire Og), Ryan O’Donovan 0-2 (Barryroe), Conor Hanlon 0-1 (f) (Buttevant), Darragh O’Mahony (Ballincollig).

Subs: Adam Walsh-Murphy (Valley Rovers) for R O’Sullivan (inj, 29), Liam O’Connell (Ballincollig) for C Hanlon (ht), Paddy O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers) for D O’Mahony (42), Fintan Fenner (Castletownbere) for K Scannell (47), Eoin Walsh (Clyda Rovers) for C Walsh (56), Conor Daly (Clonakilty) for S Brady (59).

REFEREE: Chris Maguire (Clare)