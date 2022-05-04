Cork

Rebels have won the battle, but in the end the Kingdom will win the war

Cork have taken first blood with the Páirc Uí Rinn stand-off going their way, but Kerry’s superiority should win out on Saturday evening, writes Diarmuid Sheehan

Could Under 20 star Tommy Walsh come into the frame for the seniors? Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile Expand

Could Under 20 star Tommy Walsh come into the frame for the seniors? Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

corkman

Diarmuid Sheehan

All the pre-game shadow boxing is finally over as Cork and Kerry prepare to lock horns in the 2022 Munster Championship semi-final this Saturday evening.

All the hoopla surrounding the venue for this one came to an unsurprising halt last week with the Munster Council finally confirming Páirc Uí Rinn as the stadium of choice for what is likely to be the biggest day out in their provincial football calendar for 2022.

