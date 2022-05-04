Rebels have won the battle, but in the end the Kingdom will win the war

All the pre-game shadow boxing is finally over as Cork and Kerry prepare to lock horns in the 2022 Munster Championship semi-final this Saturday evening.

All the hoopla surrounding the venue for this one came to an unsurprising halt last week with the Munster Council finally confirming Páirc Uí Rinn as the stadium of choice for what is likely to be the biggest day out in their provincial football calendar for 2022.

There’s little point at this stage going through the history of what got us here, but suffice to say Cork’s players got their way. Kerry’s County Board conceded home advantage and the attention can now turn to what is expected to be a pretty tough evening for the men in red.

Cork come into this one in pretty poor shape. A late surge in the national Football League Division 2 saw them retain their status in the second tier however the Leesiders had to dig deep in their final two games to see them through.

Kerry on the other hand dominated the top division of the league taking the title comfortably against some of the best sides in the country – Kerry on a high – Cork seemingly just hanging in there.

A break in the on field activities will have given both sides time to take stock with Cork the obvious ones needing extra interventions as they look to take down the side favoured by most to take the All Ireland title this year.

News in recent weeks of the loss of Ian Maguire to a hand injury will be a significant blow to Cork’s chances this weekend as is the news that the county’s manager Keith Ricken has stepped aside for this season at least.

Ricken’s absence means that Cork legend John Cleary takes charge and all on the banks of the Lee will be keen to see just what the Castlehaven man can do with the side he inherited from Ricken.

Cleary will be eager to get as much from the Kerry game as he can, however, with some significant names out of commission Cork are heading to Páirc Uí Rinn with their backs to the wall.

Maguire’s likely absence from action leaves a hole in the middle third with joint captain Seán Meehan’s season ending injury another hole that needs to be filled at centre back.

Meehan’s performance on David Clifford last season was one of the highlights of 2021 from a Cork standpoint – almost certainly earning the Kiskeam man an All Star nomination.

Seán Powter’s presence can’t be guaranteed either, which would be another huge blow to a side that need all the talented players they can get at this time.

On the plus side Cork will likely look to the likes of Kiskeam’s Killian O’Hanlon at centre field with Paul Walsh another that could get the nod. Neither have done enough over the last season, but needs must at this stage – both players are well capable, but may lack match practice at this level.

Young Tommy Walsh from Kanturk is another player that may come in – a hugely talented and impressive footballer at U20, Walsh has all the credentials to be a solid inter-county senior footballer in the coming years.

Mallow’s Mattie Taylor has in the last number of years become one of the first names on the Cork team sheet and is sure to have a big say this weekend as Cork look to shrug off an 11 point spread that the bookies are showing for this one.

Cork may also turn to the likes of Brian Hartnett or Colm O’Callaghan for the central pairing – both believed to have done well late in the league campaign.

Up front Cork’s main man is still Brian Hurley (pictured below). The Castlehaven man will likely be the main scoring threat for Cork this season and has all the attributes needed to drag Cork kicking and screaming to within touching distance.

This one is easy to call. Kerry of deserved favourites and will likely win this game playing within themselves. Whether that will happen or now only time will tell but to call it is it is you would have to say Kerry in a canter.

Sport, however, has a way of surprising and shocking that few other activities can. Cork really have nothing to lose here. The Páirc Uí Rinn or nowhere slogan never really took off, instead Cork’s players got their way and all eyes go on the game.

Cork’s injury troubles are more than a nuisance – they would cripple most sides – never mind a side that have struggled to get the results needed.

Having said all that, Cork won the two league games needed to survive. They have gone reasonably well (we hear) in challenge games and will likely play for the sell out crowd next Saturday night.

Can Cork win? Yes, of course they can. Will Cork win? No. Likely not. But if the men in red can put up a show, run Kerry close and take this one to the wire, then perhaps they have won already – then the result will look after itself.