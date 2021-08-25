Rebels have no answer to Limerick shock and awe

ALL IRELAND SENIOR HURLING FINAL

Limerick 3-32

Cork 1-22

Limerick won their third All Ireland senior hurling title in four years in Croke Park last Sunday and who could begrudge them? They were simply irresistible.

Questions have been asked about John Kiely’s team since they lost their title back in 2019, but this season the men in green have been something to behold and last Sunday, for 35 plus minutes they just blew Cork away in a manner rarely seen at this level of hurling – they were able to follow up that 35 minute blitz with the poise of genuine champions – keeping Cork at arm’s length till the final whistle.

Led on the field by their captain and centre back Declan Hannon, Limerick gave a masterclass to a young Cork side that in truth no young side should have to endure.

From the off the signs looked ominous with a brilliant point from Cian Lynch inside 20 seconds setting the tone for the Shannonsiders.

Cork responded with a Patrick Horgan point, but the Treaty men found the first chink in Cork’s armour with a brilliant goal from Gearoid Hegarty.

Cork were rocked but credit to them they hit back almost immediately with a goal from Shane Kingston – set up by a great pass by Darragh Fitzgibbon – this game was only five minutes old and traveling at a 100 miles an hour.

Hannon and Seamus Flanagan bagged points to move Limerick clear but Cork stuck to their guns and had the game level with Horgan and Jack O’Connor on target.

All Ireland champions are made of tough stuff and Limerick showed all their class from that point to the final whistle with firstly a goal from Aaron Gillane before bagging 10 of the next 13 points to all but end this one before the 32nd minute.

Cork again responded, but not even the crowd were buying it now. Points from Horgan and Luke Meade went some way to easing the pain but Limerick weren’t finished and another 1-4 in the dying minutes of the opening half had the Rebels all at sea – tailing by 3-18 to 1-11 as the sides headed for the tunnel.

Cork needed something special if they were to get back into this one and while endeavour wasn’t in short supply, charity from the opposition was as Limerick hit the first two points of the second period with Aaron Gillane and substitute Graeme Mulcahy splitting the posts.

Both keepers were called into second half action with Patrick Collins making one of the stops of the year Tom Morrissey, while Nickie Quaid pulled off a terrific save to deny Horgan his goal.

Cork battled on with Horgan, Seamus Harnedy, Alan Cadogan and Shane Barrett all registering scores in the second period but Limerick were in the zone and despite racking up some infuriating wides from their manager’s viewpoint the men in green were in a position to cruise this one home from over half an hour out.

Harnedy was brilliant all game with Horgan, as always, quality from both the hand and placed efforts, but on this day the two veterans just didn’t have the answers that were required against a physically stronger, more aggressive, skilful outfit that were in no mood to relinquish their crown.

For Cork, this game can’t be used as anything closer to a yard stick in their development as they look to get back into the winners circle while for Limerick it is onwards and upwards as they hunt three in a row – and who knows, even more.

LIMERICK: N Quaid; S Finn, D Morrissey, B Nash 0-1; D Byrnes 0-2 (1f), D Hannon 0-2, K Hayes; W O’Donoghue, D O’Donovan 0-1; G Hegarty 2-2, C Lynch 0-6, T Morrissey 0-3; A Gillane 1-6 (3f), S Flanagan 0-1, P Casey 0-5 Subs: G Mulcahy 0-1 for P Casey (inj 35+1); D Reidy for C. Lynch (42-44); D Reidy 0-1 for G. Hegarty (62); C Coughlan for D. Hannon (inj-65); B Murphy for G. Mulcahy (68); P Ryan 0-1 for T Morrissey (70).

CORK: P Collins; N O’Leary 0-1, R Downey, S O’Donoghue; E Cadogan, M Coleman 0-1f, T O’Mahony; D Fitzgibbon, L Meade 0-1; R O’Flynn, S Kingston 1-0, C Cahalane; J O’Connor 0-1, P Horgan 0-12 (10f), S Harnedy 0-4 Subs: D Cahalane for C Cahalane (ht); S Barrett 0-1 for D Fitzgibbon, S O’Leary Hayes for N O’Leary, A Cadogan 0-1 for J O’Connor (all 47); N Cashman for S O’Donoghue (inj 53); D Dalton for R O’Flynn (55).

REFEREE: F. Horgan (Tipperary)

Man of the Match

Plenty of contenders but disappointingly from a Cork point of view all were in green. Aaron Gillane, Peter Casey, Declan Hannon and Diarmaid Byrnes were all worthy of a shout here but for me, and almost everyone else, the stand out player was Cian Lynch. The display given by Lynch around the middle should be packaged and sold to hurlers around the country as he dominated the central zone from the first to the final minute. Throw in six points from play and you have a genius at work.

Score of the Game

Again a host of contenders from the boys in green with one or two Cork players managing to raise a cheer. For me I am going to avoid the four goals, the best of which was Shane Kingston’s early intervention, and instead go for a Patrick Horgan point in the first half. The full forward twisted, turned and managed to conjure his body into a form that allowed his wrists to score from the sideline. It was, as most of what Horgan does, sublime.

Talking Point

You could look at this from a Cork standpoint and ask what went wrong but on this day why not reflect on what we saw. We witnessed Cork doing all that they could yet still blown away by 16 points – that could have been 25 + if Limerick were in the mood. Limerick are a different level and will continue to be for another year or two. If Cork can get to that level then they have a chance – if not we best get used to this feeling of inadequacy.

What’s Next?

As with every loss it is a back to the drawing board moment for Cork – the big difference this year however is that the men in red don’t need to throw the baby out with the bath water. Some faces will need to move on, some need to stay and a host of young, All Ireland Under 20 champions need to come through. Cork look like they will stick with their running style so they will need to be slicker, faster and more clinical – and then, maybe then, they can challenge the undoubted kings of Irish hurling.