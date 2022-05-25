Rebel revival is real even if Tipperary were desperately poor

So who would have thought it? Cork make it through the mire that is the Munster Senior Hurling Championship and now will need to prepare to take on the rigours of the All Ireland title race.

After looking a good bet to be one of the first sides out of this year’s competition the Rebels bounced back with a pair of wins over Waterford and Tipperary respectively, ultimately getting through in third place.

The win over Waterford, two weekends ago, raised the spirits of all invested in Cork hurling, but the dismantling of Tipperary last weekend has risen the levels of expectation surrounding Cork to a level not seen in recent times.

There is no denying that the old enemy (Tipperary) were far from the level one would expect from Premier County hurlers, but Tipp’s shortcomings should in no way take away from how good Cork were – particularly from the fifth to the 35th minute when the victors were at their mercurial best.

The home side flew from the traps and put Cork’s defenders under serious pressure from the off – Cork’s defensive frailties on show right from the first whistle.

Five minutes of mistakes had Tipp in front and on the cusp of going even further ahead if Noel McGrath had managed to convert a penalty given for a poor challenge by Robert Downey.

As often happens, games turn on small margins and last Sunday that came in the form of the width of a post – Tipp missed, Cork went up the field and the rest is history.

Cork were hugely impressive in many aspects of their play. Their midfield, particularly Darragh Fitzgibbon, was dominant. Their full-forward line, all three of them, was clinical and their half-forward line was sublime (Conor Lehane utterly unmarkable) – but for me, the half-back line, with a focus on Ciaran Joyce and Mark Coleman played a major role in Cork’s success on the day.

All over the pitch Cork had the bit between their collective teeth and didn’t let up on the old enemy until this one was done and dusted.

The collective was massively impressive on Sunday however so were the individual displays, Lehane, Fitzgibbon, Joyce, Coleman, Luke Meade, Robbie O’Flynn and even Patrick Collins in goal.

The Rebels were on it, but so were the tactics. Kieran Kingston criticised the criticism in recent days but it looks from the outside that Cork listened, and maybe even acted, on some of the external suggestions.

Case in point – Cork didn’t run the ball anywhere close to the number of times they did earlier in the season. The men in red had a nice mixture of fast low ball, long range high clearances and carrying – hard to stop an army when you don’t know where the attack is coming from.

Cork’s over reliance on the sweet stuff also looked to be curtailed as the Leesiders pushed on hard and fast whenever they got the chance. Few turnovers at the back was a sign of things to come.

Having said all that, little doubting that Cork still have some issues at the back. Some early mistakes were costly, but could have been fatal. Cork could look to use Ger Millerick in some capacity at the back as they search for solidity that really has been lacking in games.

If Cork want to go all the way some hard calls will need to be made by management – and while some of those calls may seem to be unpalatable, if you want to win an All-Ireland then all positions must be covered.

Tim O’Mahony has become something of a super sub – I assume the Newtownshandrum man sees his role as much more than that.

While the result will go into and stand proudly in the history books the score line really isn’t anything close to a true reflection of what transpired on Sunday.

Cork were good, very good at times, but Tipperary were poor, shocking in places. Players not marking, not chasing, not convincing – none of those things are what one would associate with the Premier side – a side that models themselves on workload.

Fitzgibbon’s goal was a microcosm of the encounter. The Charleville man took the ball and ran unimpeded straight at Tipp, meanwhile three players stood by no more than 10 metres away seemingly confused on what to do – result goal – result defeat.

Tipp will need to bounce back from this one quickly if they are to get back to anything close to the top table in the near future while for Cork, onwards and upwards looks to be the order of the day – looks like there is nothing in their way – Oh, except Limerick of course.