Rebel revival is real even if Tipperary were desperately poor

Diarmuid Sheehan

Cork showed what they can really do when they hit their straps and will be relishing the chance to continue their fine form in the premliminary quarter-finals

Tim O'Mahony of Cork, right, celebrates with teammate Darragh Fitzgibbon after scoring their side's third goal during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 5 match between Tipperary and Cork at Semple Stadium in Thurles Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

So who would have thought it? Cork make it through the mire that is the Munster Senior Hurling Championship and now will need to prepare to take on the rigours of the All Ireland title race.

After looking a good bet to be one of the first sides out of this year’s competition the Rebels bounced back with a pair of wins over Waterford and Tipperary respectively, ultimately getting through in third place.

