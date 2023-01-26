Rebel Óg banquet salutes Cork sporting stars

Glamour galore surfaced at the Cork Rebel Óg Gala Banquet hosted in the Clayton Silversprings Hotel.

Over 400 patrons attended the black tie event that heard former Cork dual star Eoin Cadogan applaud the dedication of Cork's finest Gaelic games talent and encouraged the importance of balanced lifestyles.

No surprise, Cadogan's own club Douglas took the Supreme Sports Star of the Year Award. That came after the young rebels basked in the warm glow of a brilliant double in the County Premier Minor Football and Hurling Championship double.

Shining stars of Ballydesmond Handball Club were acknowledged in salute of double All-Ireland Féile glory. For the first time in the club history, Ballydesmond landed outright honours in two categories

A talented team of Ryan Linehan, Thomas Myers, Jack Murphy, Bobby Vaughan and Dillon Ward won both the 60 x 30 and 40 x 20 handball All-Ireland titles.

From an individual 40 x 20 skills competition, Jack Murphy took the honours, the club bringing home six All-Ireland Féile medals.

Next up was the 60 x 30 Féile Competition, this was the first time in the club's history, Ballydesmond entered, yet the young players kept their winning run going. No surprise, Ballydesmond landed the honours with Ryan Linehan adding gold in the individual skills category.

Taking the Hall of Fame Award was Denis Hurley, a two-time senior county champion with Sarsfields who has devoted his life to the club and county. Having served as a selector on All-Ireland-winning senior hurling teams in four different decades at county level (66, ’76, ’84 and ’90), Denis also proved a huge addition to administration at club level and he has served in every officer position in Sarsfields for over 70 years.