Rebel Óg applauds excellent season at presentation ceremony

Duarigle Gaels winners of Rebel Og North U14FC represented by Ronan Corcoran and Christopher Philpott receive their medals from Sean McAulliffe, Vice Chairman at a presentation in Mallow. Picture John Tarrant

Banteer/Lyre winners of Rebel Og North and County U15FC and North U15FL and U13HL represented by Conor and Cian O'Keeffe receive their medals from Don Forde at a presentation in Mallow. Picture John Tarrant

Millsteeet players Adam Twomey, Ronan Corcoran, Christopher Philpott, Seamus Moynihan and Brian Fitzgerald winners of North Cork Rebel Og U14/15 Hurling Cup and North Cork and Co U17 Hurling Cup receiving their medals from Michael Sheehan at a presentation in Mallow. Picture John Tarrant

St Kevins and St. Marks from Duhallow enjoyed success in Rebel Og North Football and Hurling, receiving their medals from Kieran Lenihan, Chairman, Rebel Og, North Cork. Picture John Tarrant

Croke Rovers winners of Rebel Og North U12FL, U13HL Shield, U14FC, U15FC, U17FC and U17FL receive their medals from Sean McAulliffe, Vice Chairman at a presentation in Mallow. Picture John Tarrant

BK Plunketts winners of Rebel Og North U12FL and U17FCup/League receive their medals from Don Forde at a presentation in Mallow. Picture John Tarrant

Doneraile winners of Rebel Og North U12FL and U17 HL receive their medals from Sean McAulliffe, Vice Chairman at a presentation in Mallow. Picture John Tarrant

St Dominics winners of Rebel Og North U12HL, U13 FL, U15HL, U17HC and Co. U17HL receive their medals from Michael Sheehan at a function in Mallow. Picture John Tarrant

Dan Cullouty and Brendan O'Brien represented Mallow at the the Rebel Og North presentation, receiving medals for U12FL and U15HL triumphs from Michael Sheehan, North Cork Rebel Og. Picture John Tarrant

Clyda Rovers winners of Rebel Og North U14FC, U15 FL/HC, U17 FC, U17HC Shiewld and U17FL Cup receive their medals from Don Forde at a presentation in Mallow. Picture John Tarrant

St. Kevins from Avondhu sampled wins in Rebel Og North U13 Hurling in addition to U15 Football and Hurling, receive their medals from Michael Sheehan, North Cork Rebel Og. Picture John Tarrant

Buttevant represented by Danny Ryan winners of Rebel Og North U17FL U17 Hurling Cup receive their medals from Don Forde at a presentation in Mallow. Picture John Tarrant

Charleville winners of Rebel Og North U12FL, U12HL, U13 FL, U14 HC Shield and U17HC receive their medals from Don Forde at a presentation in Mallow. Picture John Tarrant

Fermoy winners of Rebel Og North U13FL and U15FC represented by Declan and Charlie Clancy receive their medals from Sean McAulliffe, Vice Chairman at a presentation in Mallow. Picture John Tarrant

Ballyhea winners of Rebel Og North & County U15HC and U17 North Cork FL receive their medals from Kieran Lenihan, Chairman at a presentation in Mallow. Picture John Tarrant

Ballycastle Gaels, winners of Rebel Og North U13/15/17 Hurling Cup and Shield receive their medals from Kieran Lenihan, Chairman at a presentation in Mallow Photo by John Tarrant

Memories of a great season for Rebel Óg North emerged at the presentation of medals at a function hosted in the Mallow GAA Complex.

The commitment of players, club mentors and parents ensured that 938 games in the age-bracket 12 to 17 years were played across Avondhu and Duhallow under the auspices of Rebel Óg in addition to the various blitzes and fun-days from Under 10 downwards.