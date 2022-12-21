Rebel Óg applauds excellent season at presentation ceremony

Memories of a great season for Rebel Óg North emerged at the presentation of medals at a function hosted in the Mallow GAA Complex.
The commitment of players, club mentors and parents ensured that 938 games in the age-bracket 12 to 17 years were played across Avondhu and Duhallow under the auspices of Rebel Óg in addition to the various blitzes and fun-days from Under 10 downwards.
With 87 competitions to be decided, the honours were divided between clubs spread right across the Region whilst in the county, North Cork clubs had quite a successful year, being involved in many of the concluding stages.
Ballyhea bettered Clonakilty to win the County Under 15 Hurling Division 2 title in a replay following a superb display. Millstreet collected Under 17 Division 2 hurling honours by bringing precision play to their game against Ibane Gaels.
In football, Lyre tasted Under 15 Cup glory following a victory over Urhan, their superior work ethic coming to the surface. Joy too for the Glanworth and Shanballymore amalgamation of St Dominics when overcoming Tracton in the Under 17 Hurling Cup in a thoroughly deserved triumph.
Chairman Kieran Lenihan thanked the clubs for their continued support of Rebel Óg North activities and for being well represented at meetings throughout the year.
"Their attendance at these meetings is important for the smooth running of competitions and giving adequate opportunities for the youth in our Region to excel and nurture their love for our National Games.
"Throughout the season, we experienced favourable weather conditions and I would like to thank all Clubs who hosted our games. Their support is again vital to promote our competitions," he said.
A diverse spread of victors across our competitions saw 35 clubs savour success thus ensuring something to celebrate following their season. And pride of place to those who continued in the various county leagues and championships and brought further glory to their parish and community.
"Many players from our region had the honour of wearing the coveted Cork Jersey during the year, and we wish them well in their future Inter-County careers. Parents, players and clubs exert a lot of effort to ensure that our youth have the opportunity to reach the highest level of their chosen code and it speaks volumes for the work that is being undertaken in the North Region, with the vast representation across all county teams," said the North Chairman.
Avondhu clubs enjoying success were Ballygiblin, Ballyhooly, Ballycastle Gaels, Ballyhea, Buttevant, Charleville, Clyda Rovers, Doneraile, Fermoy, Kilworth Araglen Óg, Killavullen, Kildorrery, Kilshannig, Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels, Mallow, Mitchelstown, St. Colmcilles, St. Dominics, St. Kevins.
Duhallow representatives had reason to feel satisfied with regional victories for Banteer/Lyre, B K Plunketts, Croke Rovers, Duarigle Gaels, Millstreet, Newmarket, Sliabh Luachra Gaels, St. Marks and St. Peters.
Crossing over from Muskerry to obtain wins were Ballinora and Éire Óg as did Imokilly hopefuls Bride Rovers, Glenville and Kiltha Og with City sides Douglas, Glen Rovers and Mayfield also securing fruitful gains.