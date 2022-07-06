Randal Óg win their way back to Cork JBHC final having seen off Ballyclough

It was disappointment for Ballyclough as Randal Óg advanced past them to the county final Photo by Sportsfile

COUNTY JBHC SEMI-FINAL

Randal Og 1-24

Ballyclough 1-15

Randal Óg who reached last year’s County JBHC final are back in another crack at it this year having seen of Ballyclough.

On Saturday in Ovens they were deserving winners over Ballyclough in the semi-final. The winners got off to a great start and led 0-4 to 0-0 after just four minutes play.

Seán Daly and Thomas O'Neill exchanged a pointed free. The Carbery side had a goal by Padraigh O'Sullivan after good play by Sam Kingston. Ballyclough replied with three points by Thomas O'Neill.

Randal Óg with points by Patrick and Seadna Crowley led 1-7 to 0-4 after 12 minutes. Eoin Kelleher soloed through and pointed for Ballyclough. The winners added two more points.

Ballyclough had a goal by Damian Buckley after a Shane Buckley sideline cut. Good play by Adam Finnegan led to a Thomas O'Neill point as the lead was down to three points 1-9 to 1-6.

Further Ballyclough pressure led to another Thomas O'Neill point. Good play by Conor Duffy led to a foul on Adam Finnegan with O'Neill pointing the free leaving just a point between the sides after 19 minutes. Ballyclough were unable to get any closer.

Randal Óg got on top in midfield where Sean Daly was excellent. Good play by Seadna Crowley led to a Donncha Collins point. Liam O'Donovan placed Seadna Crowley who made it 1-11 to 1-8. By half-time the Carbery side were 1-13 to 1-8 clear.

Ballyclough found it hard to make any real progress up front. Sean Daly had two points and Patrick Crowley with a point made it 1-16 to 1-8. In the 39th minute Thomas O'Neill pointed a free.

By the 46th minute the winners led 1-20 to 1-10. Three points in-a-row by Seán Daly (free), Eoin O'Donovan and Sam Kingston opened up a 13-point lead 1-23 to 1-10.

Ballyclough had five late points by Conor Duffy, Damian Buckley (two), Adam Finnegan, and David Ludgate. In the end there was no denying a youthful Randal Óg side their place in the Co final against Freemount.

RANDAL ÓG: B O'Sullivan, K O'Brien, Conor O'Neill, P Duggan, E O'Donovan 0-1, P Collins 0-1, Colm O'Neill, S Daly 0-8 (7f), C Nyhan, L O'Donovan 0-1, D Collins 0-3, P Crowley 0-2, P O'Sullivan 1-1, S Kingston 0-2, S Crowley 0-4. Subs: K Dullea 0-1 for P O'Sullivan (inj) P Galvin for P Crowley, S Calnan for S Kingston, J Collins for S Crowley

BALLYCLOUGH: C O'Neill, S O'Leary, D O'Neill, K McDonnell, J O'Mahony, E Kelleher 0-1, C Duffy 0-1, S Buckley, D Finnegan, D Ludgate 0-1, Adam Finnegan 0-1, D Buckley 1-3, J O'Shea, T Healy, T O'Neill 0-8 (5f). Subs: M Buckley for S Buckley, S Buckley for S O'Leary, C Walsh for T O'Neill (inj) E O'Connor for J O'Shea (inj)

REFEREE: Pat Lyons (Bishopstown)