Randal Óg have too much for Dripsey in Divisional Final

Dripsey's John Carey battles with Barry O'Driscoll, Randal Óg in the Bon Secours Junior B (Div) Football Championship Final at Páirc Uí Rinn last weekend Photo by George Hatchell

BON SECOURS COUNTY JBFC DIVISIONAL FINAL

Randal Óg 1-11

Dripsey 0-13

It wasn’t to be for Dripsey in the Bon Secours JBFC Divisional Final at Páirc Uí Rinn last Friday night as the Muskerry side lost out to Randal Óg by the minimum in what was a pulsating championship fixture.

A man of the match display from Gary Murphy looked for a long time like it would be enough for Dripsey as they battled all the way to the final whistle, but ultimately it would be late points from Peter Collins and Barry O’Driscoll that resulted in Randals taking the spoils – leaving Dripsey to ponder what might have been.

Dripsey trailed by two at the interval (0-8 to 0-6), but got themselves into the driving seat late on only to have victory taken away in the final moments.

RANDAL ÓG: C Murray; E Murray 0-1, Séamus Crowley, I Crowley; P Duggan, S Patterson, C O’Neill; D Collins 0-1, P Collins 0-2 (1f); K Dullea, P O’Sullivan, Séadhna Crowley 0-2; B O’Driscoll 0-3 (1f), C O’Neill, S Daly 1-2 Subs: Stephen Crowley for E Murray (h-t), P Galvin for Séadhna Crowley (43), C Duggan for P O’Sullivan (55)

DRIPSEY: J Hogan; J Buckley, J Carey, D O’Sullivan; C O’Connell, M O’Connell, T Griffin; M O’Sullivan 0-1, M O’Riordan; D O’Sullivan 0-2, G Murphy 0-7 (5f), A Murray; S Murray, E Maher 0-2, K Kelleher 0-1 Subs: M O’Sullivan for E Maher (19), D O’Riordan for C O’Connell (36), J O’Riordan for A Murray (49), E O’Connell for K Kelleher (53), J Casey for S Murray (59)

REFEREE: C Nolan (Bishopstown)