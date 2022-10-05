Rampant Aghabullogue deliver goal spree to sink Boherbue in Cork IAFC semi-final

Aghabullogue's Shane Tarrant endures a stiff challenge from Jack Daly (Boherbue) during the Bon Secours Co. IAFC semi final at Millstreet Photo by John Tarrant

BON SECOURS COUNTY IAFC SEMI-FINAL

Aghabullogue 4-10

Boherbue 1-7

A ruthless Aghabullogue rattled off a comprehensive victory by overcoming reigning Junior A champions Boherbue to a one sided Bon Secours County Intermediate A Football Championship semi final at Millstreet.

From a game decorated with fine passages of football from the winners, the sheer intensity of Aghabullogue’s effort proved decisive, helped by a first half blitz that yielded four goals.

Over the hour, Aghabullogue had a number of individuals who made significant contributions from an impressive team performance in a showing that will rank as one of their most impressive displays for some time.

Opponents Boherbue lacked fluency and failed to handle the power and pace of their opponents, a sharper and more organised Aghabullogue were up for the job.

No doubt, Boherbue will be disappointed at the outcome, unable to discover the form they offered and creditable showings against both Mitchelstown and Adrigole, all told a terrific showing from Aghabullogue but a much stiffer challenge awaits the Coachford men in the county final against Kilshannig.

That stunning first half performance highlighted by a pair of goals in the opening 8 minutes laid the groundwork for Aghabullogue’s progress to the club's third appearance in a final, but yet to claim outright honours, having been denied previously by fellow Muskerry sides Grenagh and Cill na Martra.

Delivering a ruthless showing here, team manager Robert O’Keeffe was in full agreement that his side operated at a different wavelength to Boherbue.

“Our first half was exceptional, it was the best 30 minutes performance played all year, the work put in since the quarter final win against Kildorrery came to fruition, we’re just delighted with the attitude and application of the players.

"It’s one game at a time, the lads have competed in a couple of semi-finals, I’m thrilled they can look ahead to another big day where hopefully, we can perform again but it will be much tougher,” said O’Keeffe.

A competitive contest looked on the cards, Boherbue enjoyed the perfect start once Jerry O’Connor pointed within 15 seconds of the throw in. As Boherbue flattered to deceive, soon a breeze assisted Aghabullogue steadied into a smooth rhythm, David Thompson gained parity before they grabbed a lead goal in the 4th min., good work by John Corkery placed Cialan O’Sullivan to net.

Central to Aghabullogue’s superiority was the commanding play of Shane Tarrant and Paul Ring in defence with Ryan Dennehy, Brian Dineen and Evan O’Sullivan putting on an authoritative stamp in the middle third.

Going forward, Aghabullogue threatened at every opportunity, in the eighth minute, O’Sullivan turned provider for Corkery to raise a green flag to help secure a 2-4 to 0-1 grip.

Boherbue broke a barren 15 minute run for Jerry and David O’Connor to deliver much needed points. Still Aghabullogue remained dominant, yielding a third goal in the 20th minute, quick thinking by Matthew Bradley, a short free found the isolated Thompson to deliver a massive blow to their opponents.

Indeed Boherbue’s problems mounted, ‘keeper Kevin Murphy picked up a black card for a foul on Dennehy, Thompson tucked away the resultant penalty past substitute ‘keeper Dermot Cremin to allow Aghabullogue enjoy a sizeable 4-5 to 0-4 advantage at half-time.

On the restart, the sides swapped points to Thompson and David O’Connor, the tempo had dropped yet Aghabullogue extended their position thanks to additional points from Thompson and Corkery.

Throughout the hour, Boherbue seldom functioned with their usual fluency, not helped by missed chances, turn overs and mistakes and for the best part, they failed to penetrate a teak tough Aghabullogue defence.

In fairness, Boherbue never gave up, rewarded on a consolation goal from Gerry O’Sullivan. However, the scoreboard remained very much one way traffic, Aghabullogue held the better staying power, points from Dennehy and substitute Paraic O’Sullivan rubber stamped a passage to the decider.

Aghabullogue's ability to rise to the occasion has been questioned in the past, here a performance befitting their capabilities of possibly adding a new name to the roll of honour as it sets up an intriguing clash against Kilshannig in the decider on Sunday, October 23.

AGHABULLOGUE: J Buckley; P Dilworth, S Tarrant, C Smyth; B Casey, P Ring, D Quinlan; R Dennehy 0-1, B Dineen; J Corkery 1-1, M Bradley 0-2 (0-1f), A Murphy; D Thompson 2-3 (1-0p, 0-2f), E O’Sullivan, C O’Sullivan 1-2 Subs: L Casey for D Quinlan (40), P O’Sullivan 0-1 for M Bradley (45), N Barry Murphy for J Corkery (55), J Murphy for B Casey (57), T Long for P Dilworth (58)

BOHERBUE: K Murphy; M O’Gorman, Andrew O’Connor, C O’Keeffe; G O’Sullivan 1-0, D Buckley, J Corkery; B Murphy, K Cremin; J Daly, J O’Connor 0-3 (0-2f), Alan O’Connor; L Moynihan, A Murphy, D O’Connor 0-4 (0-3f) Subs: C J O’Sullivan for Alan O’Connor (23), D O’Sullivan for C O’Keeffe (23), K Murphy (bc 25), D Cremin for L Moynihan (25), K Murphy for D Cremin (35), O Healy for M O’Gorman (46)

REFEREE: R Whelan (Aghada)