Quirke goal ensures Cork survive Déise challenge

Katie Quirke, whose goal against Waterford last weekend, helped Cork triumph and ease any worries about having to play in a relegation play-off Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

LIDL LADIES NFL DIVISION 1B

Cork 1-14

Waterford 0-14

Cork roused themselves in the wake of losing back to back games to claim an all important win over Waterford in the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 in a close affair at MTU.

Far from convincing, at least Cork turned the corner following reversals against both Meath and Dublin in the previous outings, the win erases the thoughts of involvement in a relegation play-off.

Though Cork grabbed a welcome win thanks to an all important Katie Quirke goal, Shane Ronayne and his management have plenty of work to undertake ahead of facing into a Munster championship, the campaign commences on another meeting against Waterford in early May.

At that stage, Cork will welcome back a number of experienced personnel including the Mourneabbey contingent though team captain Maire O'Callaghan and Laura Fitzgerald were introduced during the second half against Waterford.

Obviously Cork took the opportunity to introduce fresh talent into this league with some promising players stepping up from successful minor teams. 2019 All Ireland captain Abbie O'Mahony is adjusting well to the senior side with Lisgoold's Dara Kinry making her debut on a starting side and acquitted herself quite well.

Cork received the best possible start, an enterprising move straight from the throw-in yielded Quirke a goal inside 30 seconds. And with Finn adding points, Cork looked well positioned to enjoy a dominant spell.

Having taken a time to settle, Waterford crept back into contention with Kellyann Hogan and Katie Murray on hand to point, reasonably placed 1-3 to 0-3 adrift at the water break.. Cork dominated the second quarter, O'Mahony and Finn to the fore as were Erica O'Shea and Kinry in defence.

Moving forward, Cork exerted pressure, Libby Coppinger's point pushed the Rebelettes seven ahead only for Waterford with a pair of welcome points from Hogan to cut the leeway 1-8 to 0-6 at half-time. Cork maintained a grip on the restart, O'Mahony and Finn had Cork 1-12 to 0-7 ahead at the second water break.

The contest looked done and dusted. Cork dropped a gear with Waterford forcing a large number of turnovers and duly chipped away at the arrears thanks to the accuracy of Hogan.

Indeed the Déise girls managed by former Cork supremo Ephie Fitzgerald attacked relentlessly during the latter stages and might well have gathered a reprieve only for Chloe Fennell to be denied by the post and Cork 'keeper Martina O'Brien saved smartly from Aoife Murray.

CORK: M O’Brien (Clonakilty); D Kinry (Lisgoold), R Phelan (Aghada), M Cahalane (Éire Óg);L O’Mahy (O'Donovan Rossa), M Duggan (Doheny's), E O’Shea (Macroom); A Hutchings (Fermoy), S Kelly (Araglen Desmond Buí; E Cleary (Éire Óg), L Coppinger (St. Colum's) 0-1, A O’Mahony (Glanmire) 0-3; R Leahy, K Quirke (Bride Rovers) 1-2, O Finn (Kinsale) 0-7 (0-3f) Subs: S Leahy (Aghada) for R Phelan (40), L Fitzgerald (Mourneabbey) 0-1 for L Coppinger (40), A Kelleher (St. Val's) for D Kinry (45), S O'Leary (Kinsale) for E Cleary (45), C McCarthy (St. Val's) for S Kelly (45), E Spillane (Bantry Blues) for O Finn (50), M O'Callaghan (Mourneabbey) for A Hutchings (50), O Farmer (Midleton) for M Cahalane (50), F Ahern (Kinsale) for R Leahy (57), A O'Sullivan (Beara) for K Quirke (57)

WATERFORD: E Gallagher; C Murray, C McGrath, A O'Neill 0-1; A Mullaney, Karen McGrath, L Cusack; E Murray, L Mulcahy; B McMaugh, H Power, M Wall; K Murray 0-1, K Hogan 0-10 (9f), Kate McGrath Subs: A Murray 0-1 for C Murray (h-t), C Fennell for Kate McGrath (40), L McGregor for M Wall (40), A Waring for A Mullaney (50), R Tobin 0-1 for A O'Neill (57)

REFEREE: Seamus Mulvihill (Kerry)