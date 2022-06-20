‘Proud’ Kingston won’t discuss Cork future after latest set-back

Galway manager Henry Shefflin shakes hands with Cork manager Kieran Kingston after the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Galway and Cork at Semple Stadium in Thurles Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

June 18, 2022 will go down as another disappointing day for lovers of Cork hurling as the county yet again bowed out of the race for Liam MacCarthy – this time at the hands of Henry Shefflin’s Galway.

As the drought continues, all eyes will inevitably now turn to Kieran Kingston and his management team as their tenure at the head of Cork’s favourite team will again come under significant pressure.

And, it didn’t take long in the post-match presser for the Tracton man to have to face down questions about his future. However, in the bowels of Semple Stadium, with emotions still running high, the manager wasn’t about to drop any bombshells.

"I’ve just come off the pitch and I haven’t even washed my hands yet. I went to the Galway dressing-room and spoke to our own backroom team, so I haven’t thought of anything.

"Our focus was Antrim, then it was Galway and there was no thought of anything else.

“I don’t want any talk or speculation about me to take away from Galway’s win or from the character our group showed in the second half, which I’m really proud of."

Kingston couldn’t or didn’t try to hide his disappointment at the loss to the Tribesmen and was clear at where the problems lay on this particular day.

“We didn't help ourselves" in the first half he admitted as Cork wasted a number of goal opportunities and racked up a galling number of wides.

"We had 24 shots and seven scores, so the efficiency was really poor,” he continued.

“In that there were missed goal scoring opportunities which we’ve been taking easily enough in the last few games, but today for some reason we weren’t.”

Kingston may have felt like his world was crumbling in, but he still found time to commend his charges.

"Credit to the lads, they created the chances but we weren’t taking them. On the other side, we got hit with a sucker punch with a goal in the opening seconds and another one later, but we were really in the game at half-time. Though we were playing into the breeze we were only five points down.

"I thought the lads showed real character in the second half, they never threw the towel in. I’m as proud of them for reacting that way to the first half because they could have thrown the towel in after conceding soft scores and missing scores.”

Cork have been efficient all season in grabbing goals when the opportunities arose and for the manager that play must always be seen as a positive – even when things don’t go your way in front of goal.

"If you’re through you have to go for those chances, and we’d never discourage the lads from that. They’re not errors if you’re doing the right thing – missing a goal, we never see that as a mistake if you’re doing the right thing then the shot is the right thing. A miss is a miss, but I’d never criticise them for having a go.”

Cork battled hard from the start to the finish and, while the sides only showed a point between them at the finish, Kingston was clear that this game was lost in the first half.

No question but the knives will be out for the manager about now as failure remains not an option but knowing Kingston and the team he has assembled behind him, it would be a surprise if the backroom team rushes into anything on the back of one poor performance.

Even if that performance came at a very high cost.