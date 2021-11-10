Plain sailing for impressive Boherbue against Covid affected Aghinagh

Boherbue's Andrew O'Connor tries to break clear of Tadhg Sheehan and Aodh Twomey, Aghinagh, in Tuesday's County Junior A Football Championship Quarter-final at Pairc Ui Rinn, Cork. Photo by Jim Coughlan

Boherbue players Ross O'Connor, Patrick Daly and David O'Keeffe compete for possession of the ball against Michael O'Brien and Olan Cummins, Aghinagh, in last night's County Junior A Football Championship Quarter-final at Pairc Ui Rinn, Cork. Photo by Jim Coughlan

COUNTY JAFC QUARTER-FINAL

Boherbue 4-14

Aghinagh 0-7

BOHERBUE blasted out an ominous warning of their capabilities on easily overcoming a depleted Aghinagh in a quarter-final of the Bon Secours County JAFC at Pairc Uí Rinn on Tuesday.

Frankly, once Boherbue turned on the turbo charger midway through the opening half, Aghinagh weren’t going to buck the trend for as the game advanced, the Duhallow champions were an impressive sight on moving forward with clear intent.

Credit Aghinagh for fulfilling the fixture, the first time Muskerry kingpins without six players from the divisional final owing to Covid complications and injuries.

At times in the opening quarter, Aghinagh put together a brave effort but in doing so, they came up against a Boherbue side performing power, pace and deadly finishing with seven players getting on the scoresheet.

Not for the first time, Aghinagh relied on centre forward Liam Twohig for all but one of their tally with the excellent Declan Ambrose also contributing to the cause.

Technically, the difference between the sides was the Boherbue attack held a much wider selection of options with target man Jerry O’Connor back to his brilliant best having missed the divisional final owing to suspension.

Boherbue couldn’t have asked for a better start, nervous play within the Aghinagh defence saw a clever pass from Ross O’Connor place Liam Moynihan to rattle the net.

That initial setback failed to deter Aghinagh, Twohig pointed a free and the Muskerry men held their own in general play for a spell. For a time, both defences ruled with scores in short supply yet Boherbue put together a couple of crisp moves, Gerry O’Sullivan and Alan O’Connor involved for Jerry O’Connor to land a splendid point.

From the restart, Aghinagh worked their way upfield, T J Buckley setting up Twohig for a peach of a point from one of their best attacks.

Still Boherbue possessed the greater pep, their growing dominance stemming from the effective play of Niall Murphy, O’Sullivan and David O’Keeffe in defence with Kevin Cremin and Pat Daly gaining an edge in the centre.

And as matters progressed, Boherbue were creating an impression going forward, snappy moves before a long ball inside began to pay dividends.

Leading 1-2 to 0-2 at the water break, Boherbue wasted no time on consolidating their position, Liam Moynihan’s sideline ball pinpointed O’Sullivan to flick home for a 2-4 to 0-4 interval advantage.

And Boherbue began the second half in confident fashion, relentless in everything they did, shooting six of the next seven points per O’Connor, Moynihan, Denis McCarthy and O’Sullivan.

Aghinagh’s game lacked impetus, passing up on a couple of chances before warriors Twohig and Ambrose did convert as their side trailed 2-11 to 0-7 at the second water break.

However, there was no let up on Boherbue inflicting more misery, taking the opportunity to introduce fresh legs, clearly, the newcomers keen to stake a starting place in a semi final against Urhan with three substitutes getting on the sheet.

As Aghinagh tired, Boherbue capitalised during the closing stages, Jerry O’Connor really on cue as well with smashing points. Indeed, there remained economy to Boherbue’s game, substitute Dan Sheehan dipping effort found the net via the underside crossbar despite the best intentions of Aghinagh ‘keeper Jason McCarthy.

Boherbue continued to raid into Aghinagh territory at pace with the last piece of action allowing experienced substitute John Corkery put the icing on the cake with a fourth goal.

An impressive showing from Boherbue and plenty for next opponents Urhan to ponder on over the coming days ahead of a semi final on Tuesday night.

BOHERBUE: K Murphy; N Murphy, J Daly, M O’Gorman; G O’Sullivan 1-2, D Buckley, D O’Keeffe; K Cremin, P Daly; R O’Connor, D McCarthy 0-2f, Andrew O’Connor; Alan O’Connor 0-1, J O’Connor 0-7 (2f), L Moynihan 1-1. Subs: T Murphy for D O’Keeffe (41), D Sheehan 1-0 for Alan O’Connor (46), B Herlihy 0-1 for D McCarthy (48), J Corkery 1-0 for R O’Connor (53), D O’Sullivan for L Moynihan (55).

AGHINAGH: J McCarthy; E McCarthy, L O’Leary, D O’Riordan; D Corkery, D Ambrose 0-1, A Twomey; G O’Sullivan, M O’Brien; T Sheehan, L Twohig 0-6 (3f), O Cummins; S Kelleher, TJ Buckley, J Kearney. Subs: J Lynch for J Kearney (ht).

Referee: Brian Walsh (Aghada).