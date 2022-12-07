Perfect match for Ballygiblin’s hat trick hero Beston the day after his wedding

Cometh the hour, cometh the man – well in this case cometh the bride groom as Ballygiblin star Shane Beston powered his side to provincial glory just 24 hours after tying the knot with his new wife Emma Coughlan.

Beston put in a man of the match performance last Sunday in Mallow when his side were crowned AIB Munster Junior Hurling Champions for the second year on the bounce – a personal tally of 3-3 doing most of the damage to Limerick side St Kierans’ chances of success.

One would of course have forgiven the Mitchelstown man if he had decided to give this one a skip after only getting married on the Sunday but credit to the man himself, and now his good wife, this game was not going to be missed.

“Everyone was saying to me during the week, will you play. I was always going to play. We put in so much effort throughout the year, I owed it to the lads. And I had the blessing of my wonderful wife to let me play.

When the fixtures came out a couple if weeks ago we saw that the Munster Final was set to be on the 4th so at that stage people were saying to me there could be a bit of a clash of dates so at that stage myself and Emma spoke about it and luckily enough Emma is into the GAA so she understood.

“The wedding was a great celebration with all my friends and family. I enjoyed it immensely and I was lucky that Emma is so understanding. That was dedicated to her really. I’m so proud.

“Some of the lads were there yesterday with us and left after the meal and I have to say I did still enjoy myself immensely.

The wing forward was hugely significant on match day after only leaving the hotel earlier that morning.

“We left Kinsale around half-ten this morning. Yesterday obviously was our wedding day, so I wasn’t thinking fully on the game until this morning. Maybe that helped. I wasn’t too nervous coming into it, not over-thinking it.”

With no nerves to speak of Beston was able to concentrate solely on the game and that seems to have paid off – that said, not even the man himself could have imagined how the second big day of his weekend would turn out.

“I don’t think I ever scored three goals in a game. You couldn’t make it up. I was just talking to my father and he said it was Roy of the Rovers stuff, and it was.

“Every ball just seemed to break to me for some reason. The boys were working hard, I was just getting the breaks.

“It was a real team effort though. I am so proud of all the lads. To win a second Munster is really something special.”

Ballygiblin won their first Munster title earlier in 2022 and now, 11 months later they collected their second – hard for a side to be on the road for so long but according to Beston it is the intangibles that make it all possible.

“It is easier to do when you are winning. It is easier when you know that you can bring teams down the straight and get the result because we have the belief there that we know how to win because we have played so many games over the last 18 months, so many tight games at that – that has really stood to us – we don’t tend to panic because we trust in what we are doing – and up to now, that has worked a treat.”

Beston may have put the wedding celebrations on the back burner heading into the final but after the win in Mallow the champagne corks were sure to be popping.

“We will celebrate this for the next few days. It is a huge achievement and we will enjoy this before we get back down to preparing for the next game.”