Pat Ryan to succeed Kieran Kingston as Cork senior hurling team manager

Cork County GAA Executive will propose the appointment of Pat Ryan as Cork Senior Hurling manager, for ratification at Tuesday night's County Committee meeting for July in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The Sarsfields club man will be proposed for a three-year term, with selectors to be named at a later date.

Ryan will take over from Kieran Kingston who announced on Sunday afternoon that he would be stepping away as senikor team manage

A winner of Munster and All Ireland senior hurling medals in 1999, Ryan had earlier won Munster and All Ireland U-21 medals in 1998, as well as a National League medal in 1997.

Having won two county titles with Sarsfields as a player in 2008 and 2010, he managed his home club to further victories in 2012 and 2014.

Ryan served as a senior selector and coach under Kingston in 2016 and 2017, respectively, before returning as Cork U-20 hurling manager in 2020 and 2021 when he guided the county to Munster and All Ireland titles in consecutive seasons.

He has also served on various committees over the same period, making a significant contribution to the club championship reforms of recent years.

In welcoming the appointment, Cork GAA chairman Marc Sheehan said, "We are thrilled to have someone of Pat's calibre so ready to take up the significant mantle of Cork senior hurling manager. Having seen his management and coaching skills with our teams previously, I have no doubt that the development of our players is in safe hands."

Cork GAA CEO, Kevin O'Donovan said: "Pat's appointment will be another clear example of our desire to provide a pathway to managers and coaches through both club and county systems. His record in both arenas speaks for itself and we look forward to him building on the significant work completed by the outgoing management team in the ongoing pursuit of Liam McCarthy."

Ryan’s appointment, subject to ratification by club delegates, will come just over 48 hours after the announcement that Kingston would not be staying on as team manager.

A statement from the county board said Cork GAA officers had been informed by Kingston that he would not be seeking a further term in the role.

“All in Cork GAA wish to sincerely acknowledge Kieran's years of dedication across a whole range of positions, including the roles of player, selector, coach and of course, manager,” the statement said.

“Having initially served as selector (2012-2013) and coach (2014) under Jimmy Barry-Murphy, Kieran was appointed manager for the 2016 and 2017 seasons, before returning in the same role for three further years, from 2020 to 2022.

“Over that time, he has been present on the line, as selector and manager in 2013 and 2021, respectively, for Cork's only two All Ireland Senior Final appearances of the last sixteen years. He also coached and managed the team to Munster success in 2014 and 2017, respectively.

“The incredible contribution of Kieran's backroom team over the past three years is also acknowledged and while the success that all deserved may not have followed, they can hold their heads high, knowing that they served their County well.

Chairman Marc Sheehan said, "Kieran's commitment to his duties as Cork Senior Hurling manager knew no bounds and the time devoted in a voluntary capacity was immeasurable. He carried the role in a dignified manner at all times, fully understanding of the importance of his position. We wish him well in his future endeavours and have no doubt that he will continue to make a significant contribution to Cork Hurling long into the future."

Cork CEO Kevin O'Donovan said, "Looking across the past decade, one has to recognise the indelible mark that Kieran has left on our Senior Hurling team, overseeing what has been a difficult transition at times, with the introduction of a whole wave of young and exciting talent. Indeed, there is no doubt that, given the number of players who made their debuts under Kieran, he departs safe in the knowledge that he has left Cork Hurling in a healthy state. We thank his family, particularly his wife Ellen, for their support also."