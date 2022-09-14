Outstanding display against Na Piarsaigh sees Charleville maintain their Cork Senior status

Darragh Fitzgibbon shot seven points for Charleville against Na Piarsaigh last weekend

CO-OP SUPERSTORES COUNTY PSHC RELEGATION FINAL

Charleville 2-27

Na Piarsaigh 0-13

Charleville and Na Piarsaigh played a one sided Co Op Superstores County Premier Senior Hurling relegation final at Mourneabbey on Saturday.

It was a game where Charleville got on top from the start and the outcome was never in any real doubt. On top in the half-back line, and midfield from the start the winners attack in regular supply took some great scores.

Jack Doyle pointed a free in the first minute with Darragh Fitzgibbon adding a point two minutes later. Good play by Finbarr Cagney led to a Darragh Fitzgibbon point. Jack Doyle soloed through but was denied by a splendid save by Alan Keating.

Points by Andrew Cagney, Jack Doyle and Jack Callaghan had the Rathluirc side 0-7 to 0-0 clear after 10 minutes. Na Piarsaigh had to wait till the 12th minute for their opening score by Padraigh Guest (free).

Eoin Moynihan followed with a long range pointed free for the Seandun side. Fitzgibbon added a point before Darren Casey cut through from the wing and placed Andrew Cagney for a goal in the 14th minute 1- 8 to 0-3.

Fitzgibbon soloed through and was denied by Alan Keating with the rebound going out for a '65 that Jack Doyle converted. Gavin Kelleher and Tim Hawe added a point each 1-11 to 0-3 after 16 minutes.

Na Piarsaigh had points by Kevin Moynihan Eoin Moynihan and Padraigh Guest. By the 25th minute Charleville were well ahead 1-14 to 0-5. Both sides exchanged points with Charleville leading at half-time 1-19 to 0-9.

Na Piarsaigh tried very hard on the changeover. They were unable to handle the speed, power and accuracy of the Charleville side. Tim Hawe worked well for Andrew Cagney who goaled.

Na Piarsaigh had just four points in this half by Padraigh Guest and Eoin Moynihan (two) each. Charleville introduced a number of substitutes and they continued to dominate.

The winners had eight points by Darragh Fitzgibbon (two), Andrew Cagney (two), Tim Hawe, Gavin Kelleher, Jack Doyle and Oran O'Connell as they ran out very easy victors.

For Na Piarsaigh they will lose their Premier status for the first time in 65 years.

CHARLEVILLE: C Collins, D Butler, J Meade (Capt) J Kilcommons, A Dennehy, J Buckley, F Cagney, J Callaghan 0-2, D Fitzgibbon 0-7 (0-3f) D Casey, C Buckley, J Doyle 0-10 (0-4f. 0-1 '65), A Cagney 2-3, G Kelleher 0-2, T Hawe 0-2 Subs: S Gleeson for F Cagney, M Kavanagh for T Hawe, D Forde for A Cagney, J Barry for C Buckley, O O'Connell 0-1 for G Kelleher

NA PIARSAIGH: A Keating, E Moynihan 0-5f., E Gunning, A Dennehy, A Dennehy, G Healy, J Scanlon, C Buckley, K Moynihan 0-1, C Joyce, S Forde, P O'Rourke, P Guest 0-7 (0-6f), K Buckley, D Gunning Subs: K Forde for D Gunning, L Sheehan for P O'Rourke (blood) L Sheehan for A Dennehy, E Kidney for S Forde, S Fitzgerald for E Kidney

REFEREE: Niall O'Neill (Midleton)

After the game we spoke with Mervyn Gammell a selector and former player. He was thrilled that the club has their game over for now.

"Nobody wants to be in this scenario,” he said.

“We played very well in our three games and were disappointed not to make the knockout stages. In our last game we were ahead of Blackrock after 58 minutes, but lost out narrowly in injury time.

"Kanturk's defeat over Midleton left us on the bottom with just one point. That's how close this championship is, every score, every win is so important. We have a North Cork JAFC semi final earlier this week and hopefully we will get through to the final against Buttevant.”