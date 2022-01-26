Outstanding Ballygiblin full-forward O’Sullivan has eyes already fixed on Mooncoin

Kieran Duggan strikes for Ballygiblin against Fullen Gaels in the All Ireland Junior Club Hurling Championship semi final at O'Moore Park, Portlaoise Photo by Alf Harvey

A delighted Seán O'Sullivan who had an outstanding game at full-forward was thrilled with Ballygiblin's win.

"We are a small club and to win North Cork, County, Munster and now be in an All Ireland final is huge,” he commented.

"At the start of the year things did not look so good. Our aim was do well in the Avondhu championship. We had two County IFC finals to contend with that came up quickly due to Covid.”

Seán and Colin English are the only two players to have played Minor in Croke Park with Cork and Tipperary.

Seán was delighted with the interest in hurling this year and at the moment he feels we have a settled team.

"We will enjoy this evening and look forward to meeting Mooncoin on February 5,” he said.

Ronan Dwane (Aghada) took on the job of team manager in May after lockdown. It was a bit difficult at the time.

Mitchelstown were training for a County IFC final that got delayed until August.

"We kept training for hurling twice weekly, but numbers were small due to football,” he said.

"Mark Keane's return was huge to the team. His impact on training lifted the team. They gathered the momentum and we had a close win over Killavullen.

"We then drew with Fermoy. Our third game was against Araglin and we won well. Our team got better as the season progressed.

"Fellas got confident and we began to win tight games. We drew with Kilshannig in the quarter final and finished well in extra time.

"We had a tight game with Charleville in the semi final. We then wotn the North Cork JAHC final. Our team has a settled look about it and except for injury to Darragh Flynn we have had a good bill of health.

"We came from behind in the county final as well trailed 0-15 to 0-10 against Dromtarriffe. We have a tendency to get goals at the right time and we have a good spread of scorers and free takers.

"The All Ireland final will be our 12th championship game of the season. We know that Mooncoin will be tough opposition.

"They were in the All Ireland final in 2017 where they lost out to Mayfield. It is great for the parish and for the community in Ballygiblin to be on a winning role.

"Seeing the huge support we had here today I know there will be a massive turnout to support the team on their biggest day at the hallowed Croke Park.”

The game with Mooncoin has been pencilled in for 3pm on Saturday, February 5, with the All Ireland intermediate final between Kerry’s Kilmoyley and Kildare’s Naas to follow at 5pm.