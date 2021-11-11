O’Sullivan’s second half goals land Ballygiblin hurlers Avondhu title against Clyda

Colin Kelly, Clyda Rovers, battles his way past Ballygiblin's Barry Coffey during the North Cork Junior A Hurling Championship Final. Photo by Gerry Murphy

Ballygiblin captain Fionn Herlihy, left, and Man of the Match award winner Darragh Flynn, with Arthur Coakley, Avondhu GAA Board Chairman at the presentation of the cup following Ballygiblin's victory in the North Cork Junior A Hurling Championship Final. Photo by Gerry Murphy

AVONDHU JUNIOR ‘A’ HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Ballygiblin 2-12

Clyda Rovers 0-10

Second half goals by Sean O’Sullivan paved the way for Ballygiblin to claim the Hibernian Hotel JAHC title at Buttevant on Saturday when they overcame Clyda Rovers in a tight contest. Clyda led briefly with the opening point by Kevin Coffey.

The winners levelled by Dean Barry and thundered into the game. Darragh Flynn was outstanding at midfield while Fionn Herlihy and Mark Keane dominated at full back and centre back.

Clyda Rovers had to play without key forwards Seamus Ronayne and Chris Buckley. Chris Kenny was also injured but came on late. By the first water break the winners led 0-3 to 0-1. Flynn and Kevin Coffey exchanged pointed frees as the lead down to a point 0-4 to 0-3.

Ballygiblin again did well as Dean Barry placed Darragh Flynn for two points as the victors moved 0-6 to 0-3 clear. In the closing moments Kevin Coffey with a free cut the lead at the break 0-6 to 0-4.

On the changeover Flynn added another pointed free. Kevin Coffey replied for the Mourneabbey side. In the 38th minute Ballygiblin moved double scores clear when Sean O’Sullivan goaled 1-7 to 0-5.

Kevin Coffey with another free came brought his side four points at the second water break.

Clyda Rovers did well early in the final quarter. David Walsh lifted his sides hopes when he pointed a sideline cut. The same player had his sides first point from play in the 49th minute. The momentum now seemed to be going Clyda’s way.

However, Michael Walsh with a long range point restored the winners goal lead. Further Clyda pressure saw David Walsh have his third point. Mark Keane made some massive aerial catches and clearances denying Rovers any goal scoring threat.

Ballygiblin finished well. A foul on Darragh Flynn saw the same player point the free in the 53rd minute 1-9 to 0-9. With five minutes to go a long delivery by Darragh Flynn found Sean O’Sullivan who goaled. Kevin Coffey had a free saved by the winners defence with the rebound going over.

Good play for the winners by Joseph and Cathal O’Sullivan led to a great point by Darragh Flynn. Flynn finished with a point from play and a free as they ran out deserving winners in the end.

Darragh Flynn was named ‘man of the match’. The Hibernian Hotel cup was presented to outstanding captain Fionn Herlihy.

Ballygiblin will play Passage in the county semi-final this Saturday in Fermoy 2pm.

BALLYGIBLIN: C Noonan, B O’Gorman, F Herlihy, C O’Brien, M Lewis, M Keane, B Coffey, R Donegan, D Flynn 0-10 (6f), D Sheehan, J O’Sullivan, M Walsh 0-1, S O’Sullivan 2-0, C English, D Barry 0-1. Subs: K Duggan for C English (inj) C O’Sullivan for D Barry.

CLYDA ROVERS: C Roche, A Walsh, C Flanagan, B O’Connor, C O’Reilly, K Fitzgerald, E Walsh, J Buckley, D Walsh 0-3 (1 s/l), S O’Connor, N Hanley, K Coffey 0-7 (6f), C Kelly, D O’Callaghan, D Buckley. Subs: G Deane for S O’Connor, C Kenny for C Kelly, L Brophy for D Buckley, O O’Hanlon for J Buckley.

Referee: Aidan Hyland (Kilworth)