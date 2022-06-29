O’Sullivan’s late goal earns Millstreet reprieve in quarter-final clash with Kilshannig

Kilshannig's Ciarán O'Sullivan gets the ball away against Millstreet in the Co. FL Division 3 Quarter Final in Millstreet Photo by John Tarrant

CREDIT UNION COUNTY SFL DIVISION 3 QUARTER-FINAL

Kilshannig 1-8

Millstreet 2-5

MILLSTREET substitute Evan O’Sullivan answered the ball with a sweetly struck late goal to share the spoils with Kilshannig in the Credit Union County FL Division 3 quarter-final at a rain soaked Millstreet.

From a tight contest, Kilshannig looked favourably positioned entering the latter stages on turning possession into scores to jump three points ahead.

However, Millstreet reacted to a precarious situation, O’Sullivan just on the field winning possession and without hesitation blasted to the roof of the Kilshannig net for a stalemate.

Inclement weather made conditions difficult for both sides at the outset, Millstreet dominated through the efforts of Aidan Murphy, Beircheart O’Connor, Tomás Sheehan and Michael Vaughan chipped in with a pair of points.

Though Tom Cunningham opened Kilshannig’s account, Millstreet continued to enjoy possession, Vaughan and Sheehan added points to confirm their dominance. However, approaching the interval, Kilshannig struck a purple patch, Cunningham pouncing for a goal to level matters.

And Kilshannig might well have added a second goal, Millstreet ‘keeper Jack O’Riordan diverting a Ciarán O’Sullivan over the crossbar for a 1-2 to 0-4 advantage in favour of the visitors. Again, Millstreet enjoyed a promising restart, John O’Mahony placed Thomas Walsh for a goal.

However, Kilshannig rose to the challenge, enjoying a productive return from restarts through the efforts of Joe Cronin, Eoin Burke, Jack Twomey and Ciarán O’Sullivan. Points from Jack Kearney, Cronin and Ben Creedon nudged the visitors ahead.

Millstreet responded, O’Mahony pointed after being denied a goal by Kilshannig net-minder Gavin Creedon. With the contest up for grabs, Kilshannig regained the upperhand and a spell of concerted pressure yielded points from Creedon (45), Brian Guerin and Cillian Murphy.

Kilshannig had the scent of victory and might well have added to their tally only to pass up opportunities. However, the Millstreet response was doggedly defiant, O’Sullivan’s pile-driver levelled matters.

Time remained for a possible match winner, Kilshannig coming ever so close, a sweeping move saw Kearney’s goal effort saved by Millstreet net-minder O’Riordan. All square at the finish, a replay required on this Sunday to determine Glanmire’s opponents in the semi final.

KILSHANNIG: G Creedon; J Cronin 0-1, B Curtin, D Guiney; S Murphy, E Burke, M Twomey; J Twomey 0-1, C O’Sullivan 0-1; J Kearney 0-1, T Cunningham 1-1 (1f), B Guerin 0-1; B Creedon 0-1, C Murphy 0-1, D O’Sullivan Subs: K O’Connell, E Healy, D Twomey

MILLSTREET: J O’Riordan; L Murphy, A Murphy, B O’Connor; R Murphy, P Sheehan, D Murphy; J O’Mahony 0-1, O Murphy; D Buckley, T Sheehan 0-1, T Healy; M Murphy, M Vaughan 0-3, T Walsh 1-0 Subs: E O’Mahony, D O’Donovan, E O’Sullivan 1-0

REFEREE: J Kenneally (Kanturk)