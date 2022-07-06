O’Reilly shines as Avondhu take extra-time win over Duhallow in Cork SHC

Brian O'Reilly (Avondhu) on the attack against Duhallow in the Co-Op Superstores County SHC at Glantane Photo by John Tarrant

COUNTY PSHC DIVISIONAL/COLLEGES FINAL

Avondhu 1-28

Duhallow 0-22

(aet)

It took extra time to decide the outcome of this game at Glantane on Tuesday evening.

Over the entire game the sides were deadlocked on 16 occasions. Cathal Browne opened the scoring for Duhallow. Brian Buckley replied in the third minute. Good play by Fionn Herlihy led to a point by Stephen Condon.

Condon added a point in the eighth minute. Duhallow battled back well. They had points by Brandon Murphy and Cathal Browne as they forced level after 10 minutes 0-3 each.

Tomás Howard and Stephen Condon (free) had them level at 0-4 each. Howard edged Duhallow ahead. Kieran Walsh saved well from Brandon Murphy. In the 17th minute Colin O'Brien levelled from long range 0-5 each.

Duhallow had four wides before Jack Murphy pointed from long range. Jamie Magner levelled at 0-6 apiece. In the 22nd minute Stephen Condon gave Avondhu the lead.

Both sides had two wides each. Shane Crowley pointed for Duhallow. Jeremy Saich pointed in the 28th minute. In injury time Jack Murphy worked well for Sean Howard who tied the game at 0-8 each at half-time.

On the resumption Jeremy Saich gave Avondhu the lead. Duhallow replied by Stephen O'Reilly. Good play for Duhallow by Jack Curtin to Shane Crowley saw Kieran Walsh make a massive save.

Condon and Shane Crowley exchanged a point 0-10 each. Ben Newman made a very good save from Jamie Magner. They were level 0-11 each by the 39th minute.

Condon with a free and a '65 opened up a two point lead. Stephen O'Reilly pointed a side line cut with Colin O'Brien with a side line cut opening up a two point lead 0-14 to 0-12.

Duhallow had three wides in quick succession. Barry O'Connor pointed and Jamie Magner with a very good point restored the two point lead for Avondhu after 51 minutes.

Seán Howard pointed a free. Good play by Darragh O'Reilly led to a great point by Brian O'Reilly 0-16 to 0-14. Sean Howard pointed a free. Avondhu regained the two point lead when a side line by Colin O'Brien was pointed by Condon.

Cathal Browne was denied by the post. In the 60th minute Shane Crowley pointed a free.. Deep in injury time Stephen O'Reilly placed Sean Howard for a point as the full time whistle sounded 0-17 each.

Extra time prevailed. Neither side made any changes at the start. Condon landed a '65. Duhallow were level once more when Shane Crowley pointed a free.

They were also level 0-19, 0-20 and 0-21 each. Just before the break in extra time Avondhu's Chris Buckley placed Stephen Condon for a point 0-22 to 0-21 at half time.

The second half belonged to Avondhu. Duhallow got level for the 16th and last time by Shane Crowley. From here on Avondhu dominated. Brian O'Reilly had a massive point and Saich placed Chris Buckley for a point.

O'Brien and O'Reilly followed with great points as Avondhu moved 0-26 to 0-22 clear. Condon made it 0-27 to 0-22. Brian Buckley pointed from distance as the winners opened up a six point lead.

The only goal came in the closing moments when Colin O'Brien worked well for Jack Twomey who netted. Deep in injury time a close in free by Tomas Howard was saved by Liam Cronin and cleared. Avondhu emerged winners and they will now meet UCC, CIT, or Imokilly in the County SHC proper in mid August.

AVONDHU: K Walsh (Kilworth) E Burke (Kilshannig) E McGrath (Kilworth) F Herlihy (Ballygiblin) B Buckley 0-1 (Dromina) C O'Brien 0-3 (0-1 s/l) (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels) D O'Reilly (Ballyhooly) J O'Sullivan (Ballygiblin) L Cronin (Killavullen) B O'Reilly 0-5 (Shanballymore) J Twomey 1-0 (Kilshannig) D Jones (Dromina) J Magner 0-2 (Killavullen) J Saich 0-2 (Kilworth) S Condon 0-14 (0-6f. 0-3 '65s) (Harbour Rovers) Subs: C Buckley 0-1 (Clyda Rovers) for J Twomey, D O'Brien (Harbour Rovers) for D Jones, D Linehan (Ballyhooly) for L Cronin, L Cronin for D O'Reilly, J Twomey (Kilshannig) for D O'Brien, E Cotter (Killavullen) for J Magner

DUHALLOW: B Newman (Newmarket) M Browne (do), M O'Keeffe (Meelin) S Curtin (do) J Curtin 0-1 (do) J Murphy (Dromtarriffe) C King (Kilbrin) S Howard 0-4 (0-1f) (Dromtarriffe) J O'Callaghan (Meelin) S Crowley 0-7 (0-4f) (Kilbrin) T Howard 0-3 (Dromtarriffe) C Browne 0-2 (Newmarket) B O'Connor 0-1 (Newmarket) E Sheahan (Kilbrin) B Murphy 0-1 (Dromtarriffe) Subs: S O'Reilly 0-3 (0-1 s/l) (Kilbrin) for J Murphy (inj) D O'Keeffe (Dromtarriffe) for E Sheahan (inj) E Murphy (Dromtarriffe) for B Murphy, K Tarrant (Banteer) for B O'Connor, S Coyne (Dromtarriffe) for J O'Callaghan

REFEREE: Shane Scanlon (Newcestown)