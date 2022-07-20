O'Reilly goal in additional time sets Clyda Rovers U19s on their way to victory over Kildorrery

Cormac O'Reilly scored 1-10 for Clyda Rovers as they advanced to the next round of the U-19 hurling championship

REBEL OG NORTH (2) UNDER-19 HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Clyda Rovers 1-14

Kildorrery 0-14

Clyda Rovers progressed to the next round of the Rebel Og North (2) Under 19 HC 13-a-side when an injury-time goal by Cormac O'Reilly proved decisive as they defeated Kildorrery in a keenly contested encounter at Kildorrery on Sunday.

Over the hour the sides were deadlocked on ten occasions with the issue in the balance right till the final whistle. The opening stages saw both teams quick into the action. They were level at 0-1 and 0-2 each before Kildorrery edged in front for the first time when a delivery by Eoin Hartnett set up the impressive Cian Coughlan for a great point. Moments later the lead was increased to two points when Luke Keating pointed a free. Clyda Rovers response was immediate and two pointed frees by key player Cormac O'Reilly had them level at 0-4 each.

The Mourneabbey side edged in front when Kevin Graham burst out of the half backline to score a cracking point with Kildorrery replying at the other end by Cian Coughlan. The remainder of the half saw both teams enjoy their moments. Clyda Rovers with two well taken efforts from Cian Walsh and Niall Burke opened up a two point cushion with Kildorrery pegging them back when Luke Keating pointed two frees that left it all to play for at the interval when tied at 0-7 apiece.

The second half was again much the same with both teams looking to keep their season alive. Clyda Rovers had some fine displays by Kevin Graham, Cormac O'Reilly, Niall Burke, Rhys Deane, Jacob Cahill, Aidan Kelly and Cian Walsh while Sean O'Grady, Conor Kent, Brian Mullins, Liam McMillan, Cian Coughlan, Padraigh Harrington and Luke Keating were equally as effective for the home side.

During the third quarter the game was evenly poised at and level at 0-8, 0-9, 0-10 and 0-11 each by the 44th minute when Cormac O'Reilly (3), Luke Keating (2) Cian Coughlan (2) and Jacob Cahill traded some fine points. In the last quarter Clyda Rovers upped their efforts greatly. In the 47th minute a good clearance by Niall Burke found Cian Walsh who set up Cormac O'Reilly for a well taken point. O'Reilly followed with two points in as many minutes that helped open up a sizeable lead 0-14 to 0-11.

Kildorrery refused to give in and a staged a great revival in the last ten minutes. Cian Coughlan scored a great point before Luke Keating with two frees got them back on level terms at 0-14 each. With extra time looming Clyda Rovers struck for the match winning score in injury time courtesy of Cormac O'Reilly.

Kildorrery had a chance to force level but a great save by the Clyda Rovers keeper Bobby Deane denied Luke Keating from close range. In the end it was Clyda Rovers that held on for a close win.

CLYDA ROVERS: B Deane, D O'Mahony, R O'Doherty, K Buckley, N Burke 0-1, K Graham 0-1, R Deane, C O'Reilly 1-10 (0-6f), M Murphy, J Cahill 0-1, A Kelly, C Walsh 0-1, C Murphy. Subs: C Corbett for C Murphy, M Kelleher for M Murphy, A O'Sullivan for J Cahill, C O'Riordan for D O'Mahony, D O'Mahony for C O'Reilly (inj).

KILDORRERY: J Walsh, C Doolan, S O'Grady, B Collins, C Kent, B Mullins, E Hartnett, L McMillan, P Harrington, L Keating 0-7 (6f), S Comber, M Fitzgibbon 0-1, C Coughlan 0-6.

Referee: Aidan Hyland (Kilworth)

COUNTY UNDER-19 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP 13-a-side

Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels 6-10

St Kevin's 1-14

Goals proved vital as Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels overcame St Kevin's in the County Under-19 FC 13-a-side at Ballyclough.

Exchanges were close early on with the Ballyclough/Milford side doing well. Josh Quinn opened with an early goal for the winners. Josh Moynihan goaled for St Kevin's and a series of points by Conor Duffy and Jack O'Shea had them ahead 1-8 to 1-5 at half time.

On the changeover Gaels got on top in vital sectors. Caylem O'Callaghan and Sean Killeen were in great form. Killeen had a goal 1-9 to 2-5. They were level by the 46th minute 1-10 to 2-7. Good play by Joelle Orosonye and Josh Quinn led to a goal by Caylem O'Callaghan 3-7 to 1-10. O'Callaghan had his 2nd goal in the 48th minute after good play by Joseph Healy and Josh Quinn 4- 8 to 1-10. Gearoid Healy followed with a point. Gaels finished very strong emerging winners by 6-10 to 1-14. St Kevin's had late points by Conor Duffy Sean O'Leary and Jack O'Shea.

LISCARROLL/CHURCHTOWN GAELS: S Delee, D Fehin, J Buckley, J Healy, S O'Callaghan, O Hudner, S Killeen 1-1, C O'Callaghan 3-1, T Morrissey, K Daly 0-3, J Quinn 1-3 (0-1f), G Healy 1-2, C McCarthy. Subs: J Orosonye for K Daly, C Barrett for J Healy, L McQuillan for C O'Callaghan.

ST. KEVIN'S: E Finnegan, S O'Flynn, K McDonnell, P O'Flynn, D Ludgate, C Walsh, C Moynihan, J O'Flynn, J Moynihan 1-0, S O'Leary 0-2, C Duffy 0-8 (3f), J O'Shea 0-2, E O'Gorman 0-2. Subs: L Fitzgibbon for P O'Flynn, B Geary for E O'Gorman P O'Flynn for J O'Shea (inj).

Referee: Dwaine Collins (Charleville)