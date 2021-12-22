‘Once we had a man sent off it was always going to be an uphill battle,’ admits Newmarket boss

MUNSTER CLUB IFC SEMI-FINAL

Corofin (Clare) 1-14

Newmarket 0-11

Newmarket’s newly crowned Premier Intermediate Football Champions will get to relax this Christmas break after they bowed out of the Munster Championship at the semi-final stage last weekend.

In near perfect conditions for championship action the Duhallow men lost out to Clare side Corofin in Mallow on Sunday afternoon thus ending life as an intermediate side.

No complaints for Newmarket on the day as they were outfought for a place in the showpiece game by their opponents whose manager stated “came to North Cork fearing nothing.”

The Clare champions fought back from three points down in the second half to take the win thanks in large part to the efforts their corner-forward Robin Mousney, who claimed five points from play just when the Banner side needed it most.

The loss was a bitter blow for the Cork champions to take, but when the dust settles they can bask in their 2021 achievements.

Newmarket coach Niall McIntyre spoke to The Corkman on the final whistle about where the game went wrong for his side and what they can now look forward to.

“It is a tough pill to swallow today. We knew were in for a right battle coming in here. We had seen plenty videos of Corofin and we knew the quality they had from backs all the way up to the front and we knew the quality of their lethal forwards and the way they can throw the ball around, but we still thought knowing all that that we would give them a right good game.”

Newmarket were well in the game for most of the allotted time, but one moment more than most changed things according to McIntyre.

“I suppose once we had a man sent off it was always going to be an uphill battle from there. There wasn’t much between us at that stage and I think that was the telling moment of the game for us. Against a team that move the ball that quickly it really is tough to defend when you are down a player.

“We were up a point at half-time and I think we were efficient enough with the possession we had but we didn’t execute the game plan that we had envisaged.

"Perhaps, that is down to the very good play of Corofin, but usually we are pretty efficient at getting the ball into the forwards and getting the ball through the hands ourselves but today we certainly gave a lot of long wasteful ball to the forwards.

“We are very disappointed now but we are so very proud of the lads. They have been a brilliant bunch of lads to work with all year long. We would have loved to have gone another step but any year you end up with a county medal in your ass pocket has to be a good year.

“We are back senior football next year and hopefully we will have seven or eight lads back so we will give a good cut at that too.”

For Newmarket, that loss of Darren O’Keeffe to what looked like a very harsh second yellow midway through the second half was always likely to be crucial however on this day, regardless of the numbers on each side, few could argue that Corofin didn’t deserved to win – thanks in large part to a savage work ethic that kept Newmarket on their toes from the off.

Corofin opened proceedings with the majority of the possession in the opening minutes however two poor wides meant that early exertions accounted for little.

The Clare champions did, however, get the first score of the game – a tasty effort from Damien Ryan.

Newmarket looked like landing the perfect response straight from the kick-out, but Kevin O’Sullivan missed the target when a goal looked the most likely outcome.

The Duhallow men did level things up on six minutes thanks to the boot of Barry O’Connor – the game looked to be settling into a lively rhythm.

A superb team effort had Corofin back in front on 10 minutes but again it took just seconds for Newmarket to respond – this time Ryan O’Keeffe was the man on target. Newmarket finally took the lead a minute later when Ryan O’Keeffe landed a free but the Banner boys were in no mood to roll over and a pair of frees from Gearóid Cahill had the boys in red and white back in front. A brilliant point from Jamie Malone had Corofin leading by two at the water break.

Again there was little to choose between the sides in the second quarter however the Cork side started to make the most of their possession and had the game back to parity by the 26th minute and ultimately led as the sides went in at the half time interval 0-7 to 0-6, thanks to a late free from Ryan O’Keeffe, his third placed-ball effort of the opening 30+ minutes.

The beginning of the second half mirrored the first with Corofin missing the target on a couple of occasions while Newmarket’s Ryan O’Keeffe bagged a brace of frees to open up a three point lead with 20 minutes remaining on the clock.

Credit to Corofin, they kept their shape as the Cork champions looked to be push on and hunting in packs and getting the ball to their scoring forwards they caused no end of problems for the side that saw off neighbours Kanturk in the County Final a matter of days earlier.

The Clare side cut the gap to two with a free from Ryan O’Keeffe before two super scores from Mousney had the game back to parity with 15 remaining.

Newmarket were dealt that O’Keeffe body blow on 45 minutes – something that ultimately saw the home side struggle to get their hands on the ball in the closing stages

Credit to Corofin, they now had the bit between their collective teeth and another pair of points from Mousney, a free from Gearóid Cahill and a wonderful goal in added time from Diarmuid Cahill saw the Clare side deservedly through to the provincial final.

The Clare champions will look to give a good account of themselves on the second weekend in January as they go in search of provincial glory while for Newmarket – dreams of what might have been will need to suffice for now as they plan for life back in senior football.

COROFIN: L Neylon; M O’Loughlin, R Hayes, J Rees; C Rice, D O’Loughlin, J Malone 0-1; K Keane 0-1, F Clancy; D Ryan 0-1, D Cahill 1-1, G Kelly; R Mounsey 0-5, C McGaory, G Cahill 0-4f Subs: B Keane for J Rees (ht); K O’Connor for D Ryan (40), E Clancy 0-1 for G Kelly (56), E Davoren for G Cahill (63)

NEWMARKET: J O’Keeffe; M Browne, A Ryan, G Forde; TJ Brosnan, P Allen, B Daly; M Cottrell, C Browne 0-1; J Ryan, K O’Sullivan, B O’Connor 0-1; C O’Keeffe 0-3 (2f), R O’Keeffe 0-5f, D O’Keeffe 0-1 Subs: D Norton for G Forde (bs) (30, rev ht), D Cottrell for J Ryan (48), D Norton for TJ Brosnan (58)

REFEREE: J Hayes (Limerick)