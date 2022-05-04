O’Keeffe salvages late reprieve for 14-man Kanturk in County Football League

Kanturk's Aidan Walsh breaks the Knocknagree line during the Credit Uniion County FL Division 2 in Knocknagree. Photo by John Tarrant

COUNTY FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 2

Kanturk 0-10

Knocknagree 0-10

KANTURK overcame adversary when Liam O’Keeffe emerged a life saver on landing a late levelling point away to Knocknagree in a gripping County FL Division 2. Operating with 14 players for almost the full hour, Kanturk hung in to grab a stalemate conclusion, an outcome that looked on the cards a long way out.

At times, the game lacked scores with both sides guilty of poor shooting but the rematch from the 2020 County Premier IFC Final made for compelling viewing. Not the best of starts for Kanturk, down to 14 on a red card picked up by Ryan Walsh soon after the throw in.

General play swung back on forth, defences on top, Knocknagree shading matters through Danny Cooper, Michael Mahoney, Donagh Moynihan and Matthew Dilworth. However a black card for David O’Connor allowed Kanturk make the most of the opportunity for Kryle Holland and Ian Walsh to point, all square at 0-5 apiece by the interval.

Kanturk took up the running on the restart, John McLoughlin, Aidan and Alan Walsh to the fore with points added to the board. However Knocknagree weren’t found want, points to Dilworth, Mahoney, John F Daly, Denis O’Connor, and Moynihan pushed the home side two clear entering the latter stages.

Kanturk responded to a serious challenge, Ian Walsh on target before O’Keeffe gathered parity.

KNOCKNAGREE: D Browne; A Sheehan, D O’Mahony, G O’Connor; D Cooper, K Buckley, M Mahoney 0-1; David O’Connor, D Moynihan 0-1; G Looney, M Dilworth 0-2, J Dennehy; Denis O’Connor 0-3, J F Daly 0-2, N O’Connor 0-1. Subs: M McSweeney, D Twomey, T O’Connor.

KANTURK: R Cashman; J McLoughlin, J Browne, A Murphy; D Browne 0-1, M Healy, B O’Sullivan; R Walsh, Aidan Walsh; L O’Keeffe 0-1, L McLoughlin, Alan Walsh; K Holland 0-2, C Clernon 0-2, I Walsh 0-4. Subs: G Kenehen, J Casey.

Referee: J Kelleher (St. John’s)

Kelly saves Ballydesmond blushes with late goal

Ballydesmond 3-10

Dohenys 1-16

Midfielder Shane Kelly proved Ballydesmond’s savior with an injury time equalising goal helping force a draw against visiting Dohenys in the County FL Division 2.

In the heel of the hunt, Ballydesmond deserved a share of the spoils following a decent second half recovery. A perfect start from the hosts, Donncha O’Connor netting an early goal.

That served Dohenys with a wake up call, Mark Buckley and young Gavin Farr in excellent form before Bill Murphy netted a goal just on the interval for a 1-9 to 1-4 lead in favour of the Dunmanway side. Ballydesmond took up the running on the restart, driven on by Donal O’Connor, Kelly and John O’Keeffe.

Up front, Niall Fleming hit the crossbar but did find the net with Donncha O’Connor adding points. However Dohenys hit back, 17 year old Farr landed exceptional scores.

Trailing by three, Ballydesmond had something left in the locker room, Kelly nicking an equalising goal.

BALLYDESMOND: D Ring; C Linehan, Donal Kelly, K Murphy; S Murphy, D Cronin, Donal O’Connor; J O’Keeffe 0-1, S Kelly 1-0, C Dunlea, B Linehan, P Breen 0-1; Donncha O’Connor 1-6, W O’Connor, N Fleming 1-2. Subs: R Flynn,. Denis Kelly, G Healy.

DOHENYS: S Daly, J Farrell, S Daly, D Rice; J Collins, E Lavers, C Barry, J Kelly, C O’Donovan, B Murphy (1-1), M Buckley (0-6), R Coakley (0-1), G Farr (0-6), K White (0-2), J McCarthy. Subs: A O’Donovan.

Rockchapel ground out wins over Newmarket

Rockchapel 1-16

Newmarket 1-10

Rockchapel offered a strong declaration of intent to get the measure of neighbours Newmarket in the County FL Division 2. A fully deserved win, Rockchapel playing the more effective and cohesive football together on enjoying a greater share of possession.

Not too much separated the sides in the opening half, Newmarket thankful to excellent saves by ‘keeper Josh O’Keeffe with Conor O’Keeffe netting at the opposite end. Still Rockchapel held an edge, a goal from Jack Curtin helped secure a 1-9 to 1-6 advantage at the interval.

On the restart, Rockchapel looked the more accomplished side, encouraged by the play of Shane Curtin, Moss O’Keeffe, Seamus Hickey and Jack Curtin. And a run of scores gave Rockchapel the necessary breathing space to secure a deserved win.

ROCKCHAPEL: M Geaney; B Carroll, S Curtin, D Carroll; P Curtin, M O’Keeffe, K Collins; S Hickey 0-3, C Kepple; J Walsh 0-2, M McAulliffe 0-1, J O’Callaghan; N Lenihan 0-2, J Curtin 1-5, J McAulliffe 0-2. Subs: C Curtin 0-1, N O’Callaghan.

NEWMARKET: J O’Keeffe; S Murphy, A Ryan, J O’Connor; P Browne, J Hayes, B Daly; C Browne, D Cottrell 0-1; D O’Keeffe, D Culloty 0-4, J Ryan; C O’Keeffe 1-4, B O’Connor, K O’Sullivan 0-1. Subs: M Cottrell, M Lane, E Hourigan, E Allen, C O’Sullivan.

Rockchapel 2-14

Nemo Rangers 0-7

Rockchapel maintained their impressive run of late by bringing hosts Nemo Rangers unbeaten run in the County FL Division 2 to a halt.

The visitors meant business, raising their game to levels where Nemo failed to reach on home terrain. Rockchapel's game was up and running from the off, prompted by the positive play of Moss O'Keeffe, Seamus Hickey and Mikey McAullffe.

A goal from Jimmy McAulliffe helped the 'Rock enjoy a 1-7 to 0-4 advantage at the interval. The initiative remained with the Duhallow side on the turnover, a Jason O'Callaghan goal confirmed an impressive win.

ROCKCHAPEL: M Geaney; B Carroll, M O'Keeffe, D Carroll; P Curtin, W Murphy, K Collins; C Kepple 0-1, S Hickey 0-5; J Walsh, M McAulliffe 0-1, J O'Callaghan 1-0; J McAulliffe 1-1, J Curtin 0-3, N Lenihan 0-2. Subs: N O'Callaghan 0-1, S Geaney, P Collins.

O'Keeffe secures leveller for Newmarket

Newmarket 1-20

Bantry Blues 4-11

Darren O’Keeffe kept his calm to deliver an equalising point for Newmarket against Bantry Blues in the County FL Division 2. From a contest of swaying fortunes, Newmarket holding a four point lead early in the second half conceded three goals in quick succession only to recover and grab a welcome stalemate.

O’Keeffe had goaled early for Newmarket only for Bantry to answer back in kind. Newmarket shaded general play through the solid input of Paddy Browne, Bart Daly, Cathal Browne and David Cottrell. Mounting a series of attacks, points to Barry O’Connor, Daniel Culloty and Conor O’Keeffe helped Newmarket hold a 1-10 to 1-7 advantage at the break.

On the restart, Newmarket extended their position only for a Ruairí Deane inspired Bantry answer with a trio of goals that rattled the Duhallow men. Somehow Newmarket got off the canvas to outscore their opponents 0-8 to 0-2 highlighted by O’Keeffe’s accurate effort to grab parity.

NEWMARKET: J O’Keeffe; M Browne, A Ryan, P Browne 0-1; T J Brosnan, G Forde, B Daly; M Cottrell, C Browne; B O’Connor 0-2, D Culloty 0-5, D O’Keeffe 1-3, C O’Keeffe 0-7, D Cottrell, K O’Sullivan. Subs: R O’Keeffe 0-2, D Norton.

Na Piarsaigh 2-9

Dromtarriffe 1-9

Dromtarriffe suffered a narrow three-point defeat away to Na Piarsaigh in the County FL Division 2. The city side proved marginally the better side yet they were made to battle to the bitter end by an understrength Dromtarriffe.

All through, there was little obvious difference between the sides, Dromtarriffe’s cause not helped by a couple of injuries.

DROMTARRIFFE: D Mann; D Dennehy, M O’Brien, T Howard; B Murphy, B O’Keeffe, D Murphy; J Murphy, A Buckley; D O’Donoughue, D O’Connor, J Kelleher; D O’Keeffe, A Daly, K O’Sullivan.