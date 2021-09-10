O’Dwyer tipped to replace McCarthy

Monday night saw the end of another managerial reign for the Cork senior football team as Ronan McCarthy left a position be held for four years.

Whether McCarthy was nudged towards the door or quit is a moot point now, but the understanding is that McCarthy wanted to stay on for two more years when the County Board only wanted to commit to the one year he had left on the extension he got at ahead of the 2021 season.

After showing promise in spurts over the last four years Cork slumped to a 22-point defeat to Kerry in July, which is ultimately did for the likeable Douglas man.

McCarthy took on the Cork job in 2017 (after a dismal spell under Peader Healy) with a real sense of positivity in the county but the Rebels never delivered on the promise, with the 2020 Munster Championship semi-final win over Kerry the highlight of the last few years.

Perhaps things would have been different for McCarthy had that smash and grab win over the Kingdom resulted in Cork securing provincial honours – what would have been the county’s first Munster title since 2012 – but the surprise loss to Tipperary in the Munster Final took all the good from the Páirc Uí Chaoimh win last November.

Cork were relegated to Division 3 of the National Football League during McCarthy’s reign but they stormed back to gain promotion the following year – winning all their games in a spell that showed real promise.

All things considered it is understandable that the executive decided not to extend McCarthy’s contract, instead opting to take a wait and see approach for the coming year. It is also clear that the man charged with bringing Cork back to the big time for the last four years couldn’t stay when he didn’t appear to have the backing of those at the top.

So, what’s next for Cork? As the search for McCarthy’s replacement begins, Bobbie O’Dwyer has emerged as the early favourite.

The 2019 All-Ireland minor winning manager has jumped ahead of U-20 coach Keith Ricken and current senior coach Cian O’Neill who both are understood to be not interested in the senior job.

O’Dwyer has shown that he is capable at the underage grade and is steeped in Cork GAA for more years that he would care to remember but the top job is an unforgiving role with all comers happy to take swipes at the manager pretty much immediately, if the results don’t match expectations.

Current Cork ladies manager and former Nemo Rangers boss Ephie Fitzgerald is another credible candidate.

If history shows us anything it is that the executive will waste little time in appointing McCarthy’s successor, but one thing is for sure: Cork don’t yet seem ready to call in an “outsider” to manage an inter-county team.

Should John Fintan Daly be considered for top job?

The simple answer is yes. Daly – who is a Kanturk-based solicitor – managed his club Knocknagree to an All-Ireland Junior football title in 2018, and led them to the Senior A Championship this year, where they started with a win over Kiskeam.

He has won almost every county title as a manager, and managed Cork to an All-Ireland U21 title in 1994.

Daly was interviewed for the senior job in 2018 but has been regarded as a bit of a maverick in some circles, but his managerial track record, his deep knowledge of the local club scene, and his unbridled passion and voracious work ethic makes it hard for the Cork County Board to discount him without a serious conversation with the 64-year-old.