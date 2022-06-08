O’Connor’s extra-time point earns Duhallow Cup title win for Knocknagree

Knocknagree joint-captains Fintan O'Connor and James Dennehy accept the Duhallow Cup from sponsor Donagh Hickey in the presence of Steven Lynch, Duhallow Junior Board Chairman. Photo by John Tarrant

Knocknagree winners over Rockchapel in the Donagh Hickey Motors Duhallow Cup Final in Dromtarriffe. Photo by John Tarrant

DUHALLOW CUP FOOTBALL FINAL

Knocknagree 0-17

Rockchapel 1-13

(after extra-time)

KNOCKNAGREE held their nerve in extra time to land the Donagh Hickey Motors Duhallow Cup Football title by the narrowest of margins from a gritty Rockchapel in an entertaining decider at Dromtarriffe on Tuesday evening.

Tight games come down to small margins and when it came to 20 minutes of additional time, Knocknagree just about grabbed the dividends thanks to an all important winning point kicked by joint captain Fintan O’Connor for what turned out to be the only score in the second period of extra time.

Credit Rockchapel for fighting their corner from the first whistle to the last but as the contest aged, their efforts failed to garner a reward only to be denied by a succession of wides and vigilant goalkeeping from Knocknagree’s Patrick Doyle who for good measure demonstrated his accuracy to shoot four points from placed balls.

Though neither side operated at full strength, the clash of the 2020 County Premier IFC winners against the 2021 IFC victors generated anticipation and the clash lived up to its billing in a game of swaying fortunes.

Knocknagree enjoyed a decent start with James Dennehy and Gearóid Looney popping over well struck points. However Rockchapel got to grips with the challenge, availing of telling contributions from William Murphy, Moss O’Keeffe, Cormac Curtin and Mickey McAulliffe.

Points to McAulliffe, Nicholas Lenihan and Jason O’Callaghan brought Rockchapel right back into contention. Still, the end to end nature of the game continued, O’Connor and ‘keeper Doyle splitting the uprights for Knocknagree.

However Rockchapel proceeded to take the wind out of their sails in a sweeping move, Cormac Curtin blasted the ball off the post only for the lurking Jack Curtin to pounce for the contest’s only goal, Rockchapel holding a 1-5 to 0-7 advantage at the interval.

And Rockchapel restarted impressively, Cormac Curtin, O’Callaghan, Lenihan and Seamus Hickey adding points. However Knocknagree conjured up a recovery through the encouragement of Michael Mahoney, Gary O’Connor, Danny Cooper and Donough Moynihan as Fintan O’Connor and Doyle pointed.

However Knocknagree were thankful to a terrific block from Doyle to deny Jimmy McAulliffe at the end of a sweeping Rock’ move. That ensured Knocknagree turned up the tempo and a pair of O’Connor points squared up the contest.

In added on time, the commitment and challenges for possession remained intense. McAulliffe nudged Rockchapel ahead but in the last throw of the dice, O’Connor converted a free at the opposite end for parity 0-15 to 1-12.

Into extra time, Rockchapel went close to a goal, a brilliant reaction from Doyle turned William Murphy’s effort around the post. Scores became a premium as Doyle and McAulliffe swapped points, all square by the close of the first period.

With both sides tiring after giving their all earlier, it came down to a survival battle, Rockchapel failing to convert decent chances, crucially Knocknagree delivered the winner, Michael Doyle setting the move in motion for Fintan O’Connor to look at the posts and flight the ball over for the clincher.

* Knocknagree joint captains Fintan O’Connor and James Dennehy accepted the silverware from competition sponsor Donagh Hickey representing Donagh Hickey Motors, Rathmore.

KNOCKNAGREE: P Doyle 0-4 (2f, 2 ‘45’); M Mahoney, M Doyle, G O’Connor; D Cooper, K Buckley 0-1, T O’Connor; D Moynihan 0-1, David O’Connor 0-1; J Dennehy 0-1, J F Daly, F O’Connor 0-6 (3f), N O’Connor 0-2, Denis O’Connor, G Looney 0-1. Sub: D Twomey for N O’Connor.

ROCKCHAPEL: M Geaney; B Carroll, E O’Callaghan, S Curtin; W Murphy, M O’Keeffe, K Collins; C Keppel, S Hickey 0-2; J O’Callaghan 0-2f, M McAulliffe 0-3, C Curtin 0-2 (1f), N Linehan 0-2 (1f), J Curtin 1-0, J McAulliffe 0-2. Subs: D O’Callaghan for C Keppel (inj), N O’Callaghan for N Linehan, S Geaney for E O’Callaghan (inj).

Referee: J Kelleher (St. John’s)