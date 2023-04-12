No separating Castlemagner from Aghinagh in County SFL Division 7

CORK CREDIT UNION COUNTY SFL DIVISION 7

Castlemagner 1-9

Aghinagh 1-9

Aghinagh salvaged a late draw against Castlemagner in a closely contested County FL Division 7 tussle in Castlemagner. In a game that could had gone either way, both sides will be relatively happy with the effort and commitment paraded over the hour.

Aghinagh raced out of the starting blocks and gained encouragement from a goal, netted from the penalty spot by Gearóid O'Sullivan. The home side settled and benefited from the encouraging play of Dónal Gayer, Tadhg Fitzmaurice, Aaron O'Keeffe and Danny Linehan.

And Castlemagner were right back in the hunt once Evan Magner goaled. However Aghinagh threatened on the break, Thomas Morgan denied on a fine save from Castlemagner 'keeper Niall Breen. On the run up to the break, Castlemagner enjoyed possession, a pair of points from Linehan helped secure a 1-5 to 1-3 advantage.

Though Magner added to Castle's tally on the restart, Aghinagh came more into the picture, availing of the solid play of Dave Barry, Aodh Twomey, O'Sullivan and Donagh O'Riordan. Four points on the spin from William Coakley, Con Buckley, T J Buckley and O'Riordan nudged Aghinagh ahead.

Wasteful shooting hindered Castlemagner though former County underage star Linehan righted matters with a pair of well struck points. It remained nip and tuck to the finishing line, no surprise a stalemate at the full time whistle.

CASTLEMAGNER: N Breen; L O'Riordan, D Gayer, T Fitzmaurice, Conor O'Sullivan, T O'Riordan, A O'Keeffe; D Murphy, Cillian O'Sullivan; C Murphy, D Linehan 0-5, D O'Sullivan; Cormac O'Sullivan 0-2, S Cronin 0-1, E Magner 1-1 Subs: K Desmond, A Morrissey

AGHINAGH: C Lucey; J Lynch, D Barry, D Kelleher; E McCarthy, A Twomey, O Cummins; G O'Sullivan 1-2, D O'Riordan 0-1; D Corkery, E Buckley 0-2, T Morgan; W Coakley 0-2, V Moriarty, T J Buckley 0-2

REFEREE: B Newman (Newmarket)