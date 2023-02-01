NHL Division 1A: county by county guide

Division 1A should be a competitive environment for the Cork hurlers this season. Here’s our run down of the runners and riders...

CORK

Division 1 League titles: 14 (1925–26, 1929–30, 1939–40, 1940–41, 1947–48, 1952–53, 1968–69, 1969–70, 1971–72, 1973–74, 1979–80, 1980–81, 1992–93, 1998)

2022 League: Runners Up

2022 Championship: 3rd Munster – Quarter Finals All Ireland

Manager: Pat Ryan

Key Man: Darragh Fitzgibbon

Rising Star: Ciarán Joyce

Opening fixture: Home to Limerick this Saturday night.

Prospects: Cork come into this competition with new management, new resolve and a new belief that 2023 can be their year.

Of course the Rebels will be targeting bigger fish than the league, but recent history has shown us that if you are to be successful in the championship, a solid League, particularly in the latter games of the league, can help a side mount a credible challenge for Liam MacCarthy.

Ryan will look to bring the same levels of enthusiasm to the job as he did with the Under 20s a few years ago, and that as we all know worked out very well. Cork need a good league to keep the faithful believing – a big test against Limerick this Saturday night might not tell us everything but a good performance would be a nice way to start.

Patrick Horgan looks to be back in the reckoning for a first team starting role which will be a departure from Kieran Kingston’s plans.

Darragh Fitzgibbon in the middle will be key as he continues to develop into the most important player Cork have, while at the back all eyes will again be trained on the defensive unit as the again look to contain a powerful Limerick side this weekend.

LIMERICK

Division 1 League titles: 13 (1933–34, 1934–35, 1935–36, 1936–37, 1937–38, 1946–47, 1970–71, 1983–84, 1984–85, 1991–92, 1997, 2019, 2020)

2022 League: 4th Division 1A

2022 Championship: Winners Munster and All Ireland

Manager: John Kiely

Key Man: Cian Lynch

Rising Star: Cathal O’Neill

Prospects: There is little point in pretending that Limerick gave the entire league last year 100%. After a couple of disappointing outings where John Kiely used a host of fringe players the bigger names came back for the latter stages and Limerick breezed to safety.

This time round expect more of the same from the men in green as the old adage of “if it’s not broke don’t fix it” comes to mind.

If Limerick wanted to go hell for leather in the league they would likely win it but as we stand retention of the All Ireland is their goal – everything else is just shadow boxing.

Some of the most talented and physically impressive hurlers that have ever played the game wear green at present and Kiely will be keen that his side continue his quest to create one of the most impressive dynasty’s in hurling history later this year – the early rounds of the league may well not feature too highly in his plans.

Play Cork: Limerick head to Páirc Uí Chaoimh this Saturday night for what will surely be a big crowd on the banks of the lee. This Round 1 clash will bring the faithful out in their droves – who prevails will depend on who wants it more.

GALWAY

Division 1 League titles: 11 (1930–31, 1950–51, 1974–75, 1986–87, 1988–89, 1995, 96, 2000, 2004, 2010, 2017, 2021 (shared)

2022 League: 3rd Division 1A

2022 Championship: Winners Leinster - All Ireland Semi Final

Manager: Henry Shefflin

Key Man: Dáithí Burke

Rising Star: Dónal O’Shea

Prospects: After a solid league in 2022 Galway will look to ease their way through the 2023 competition with as little fuss as possible this year.

Perhaps three wins and some blooding of players will be on Henry Shefflin’s mind as he prepares for another challenging season at the helm of a side that are fancied to have a rattle off Limerick.

Galway’s campaign became more about Henry versus Brian (Cody) last year and that was being a little disingenuous to a side that have plenty ability throughout the squad.

Dáithí Burke as captain will do plenty to drive the Tribesmen on but when it comes to the business end of things Galway will have to show more – or are they still coming to terms with the loss of Joe Canning – King Joe is a long time gone now.

Play Cork: Galway will play Cork in Round 2 above in Pearse Stadium the weekend after next – and may well go into that clash in good shape after their trip to Wexford this Sunday. Game might mean more to Cork but Galway won’t want to lose any game – especially at home.

WESTMEATH

Division 1 League titles: 0

2022 League: Promoted from Division 2A

2022 Championship: 5th Leinster Championship

Manager: Joe Fortune

Key Man: Tommy Doyle

Rising Star: Owen McCabe

Prospects: Getting promoted from Division 2A last season showed that Westmeath need to be taken seriously as a hurling county.

Of course the Leinster side aren’t at the level of a Kilkenny or a Dublin just yet however some positive results against Laois and Wexford in 2022 showed all that you can’t take Westmeath for granted.

Manager Joe Fortune has been a significantly positive influence on the squad with Killian Doyle, Westmeath’s first All Star nominated player in 36 years another to help bring Westmeath on this season.

No question 2023 will be tough for Westmeath but if 2022 is anything to go by then there will be shocks along the way – who knows, it could be Westmeath causing them.

Play Cork: Westmeath will come to Leeside on 26th February to take on Cork in Round 3 at Pairc Uí Chaoimh. Westmeath will look to throw the gauntlet down to every side they face this year with the hope of picking up one or two wins – unfortunately for the visitors, this may well not be the game that they achieve that.

WEXFORD

Division 1 League titles: 4 (1955–56, 1957–58, 1966– 67, 1972–73)

2022 League: 1st Division 1A - Semi Final

2022 Championship: 3rd Leinster – All Ireland Quarter Finals

Manager: Darragh Egan

Key Man: Lee Chin

Rising Star: Rory O’Connor

Prospects: Wexford put plenty into the league in 2022 and were rewarded with top spot in Division 1A. The boys from the south-east ran through the league section of the competition with five wins from five – however they eventually lost out in the semi-finals to a Waterford side destined to go all the way.

Rory O’Connor was outstanding last year and will again likely be the man to rack up the scores when the scores are needed.

Manager Darragh Egan has big plans for this side and with players of the quality of Lee Chin in his ranks then who would bet against Wexford going far in this competition.

Might be a little bit more difficult in Leinster with Dublin, Galway and Kilkenny all looking to escape but Wexford managed to grab third last season – perhaps they can do that again.

Play Cork: A trip to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday, March 12 in Round 4 will be more than a good workout for both sides – two sides that currently seem to be a similar trajectory. Both have history on their side, both have the passion and the resources however both are surrounded by exceptional sides that continue to thwart them at every turn.

CLARE

Division 1 League titles: 4 (1945–46, 1976–77, 1977–78, 2016)

2022 League: 5th Division 1A

2022 Championship: Munster Final – All Ireland Semi Final

Manager: Brian Lohan

Key Man: Tony Kelly

Rising Star: Aron Shanagher

Prospects: Clare didn’t have a great league in 2022, and while that didn’t seem to affect their championship campaign, the Banner will be looking for a better league this time round.

Brian Lohan will be using the league to see what players he has at his disposal and will look to take out one or two scalps during the competition to build momentum in what many feel will be the tightest Munster championship in years.

Tony Kelly has been the main man for a while now and when the talisman is on form Clare always have a chance – that said, one man never won an All-Ireland (or a league for that matter) so Clare will need to find those few extra players to help one of the finest players of this generation reach the promised land.

Play Cork: Clare will finish their campaign with a game at home to Cork on the 19th March. Cusack Park isn’t an easy place to go and with the Munster Championship just around the corner all eyes will be on Ennis for this one as the teams likely show their first full hands of the year.