Newtownshandrum upset the odds to beat Douglas and stay in Premier SHC title race

COUNTY PREMIER SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Newtownshandrum 1-26

Douglas 2-18

Victories don’t often taste as sweet as this. Heading into their encounter with Douglas at Mourneabbey last Sunday, it is fair to say Newtownshandrum’s prospects of survival in the Co-Op Superstores county premier senior hurling championship were hanging by a thread.

In order to remain in the title race, they needed to upset the odds against high-flying Douglas and hope that Kanturk would do them a favour by avoiding defeat at Midleton’s hands in the other third round tie in Group A.

To come out on top against Douglas seemed a tall order, bearing in mind the city side had a couple of convincing wins over defending champions Midleton and Kanturk under the belt, whereas Newtown had been well beaten by the title-holders in their previous outing.

Regardless of how remote their chances of advancing to the championship’s knock-out stages appeared to be, however, it was always on the cards Newtown would spare nothing in their efforts to achieve a positive result against the group table-toppers.

As things turned out, they got the job done in most admirable fashion, displaying pride, passion and desire in abundance – qualities comprising the hallmark of all Newtown teams down through the decades.

It has to be acknowledged they showed plenty of class as well in a contest they won much more decisively than the five-point gap between the teams at the finish tends to suggest.

Indeed, they were so impressive it would have been rough justice had their victory counted for nothing, but they were able to celebrate in earnest once the news filtered through that Midleton had succumbed to Kanturk.

To a man, Newtown set about their task with immense determination from the outset, rattling Douglas with the sheer intensity of their play as they built up an 0-7 to 0-2 lead inside 12 minutes.

A brace of scores shared by Jamie Coughlan and Jack Twomey got them up and running, giving them an advantage that wasn’t to be relinquished subsequently.

Their pillar-to-post victory stemmed primarily from the fact that every player put a shoulder to the wheel at some stage, but there were a few individual displays worthy of special mention at the same time.

It was by no means unfitting, for instance, that the long-serving Jamie Coughlan should get them off the mark within seconds of the throw-in, as he went on to exert a major influence on the proceedings from the right wing-forward berth.

As well as his impeccable accuracy from frees, he finished with four sublime scores from play to his credit, none better than that which arrived ten minutes into the second half.

Backed by a strong breeze, Douglas were trying hard to make inroads on the deficit when centre-back Mark Harrington posted an inspirational point from distance to leave them trailing by 1-18 to 1-10 at that juncture.

Harrington’s score was quickly negated, however, by Coughlan, who, after plucking the resultant puck-out from the clouds, found the target from out near the touchline.

One sensed Newtown weren’t going to be denied the glory following Coughlan’s exquisite response then.

Cathal Naughton was another seasoned Newtown stalwart to deliver the goods big-time at midfield, chipping in with three tasty points, while Tim O’Mahony processed an amount of ball in the half-back line where pivot Conor Twomey clung leech-like to ace Douglas forward Shane Kingston throughout.

That Kingston had a subdued outing meant the Douglas attack looked extremely limited, with only Alan Cadogan making a sustained impact for the losers up front.

Andrew O’Connell, who was replaced at half-time, and Cadogan were the only starting forwards to get on the score sheet for Douglas - testimony to how well the Newtown rear-guard shaped up as a unit.

At the other end, the threat from the Newtown attack was much more widespread, with Cormac O’Brien, Ronan Geary, Matthew Thompson, Jack Twomey and the irrepressible Jamie Coughlan contributing to their first-half return from play.

So too did Tim O’Mahony and midfielder Jerry Lane, enabling Newtown to build up an unflattering eight-point lead, 1-14 to 1-6, before the break.

It seemed as if much of Newtown’s early good work had been undone when Shane Kingston caught them with their guard down to billow the net from a free in the 17th minute.

That made it 0-8 to 1-4, but it did nothing to undermine Newtown’s self-belief, and they went five points up after David O’Connor sent Cormac O’Brien through for a goal nine minutes later.

Newtown’s mettle was bound to be sternly tested against the wind in the second-half, but, continuing to function with boundless energy and enthusiasm, they never looked likely to surrender the initiative.

The result was that Douglas, after Shane Kingston opened the scoring from a free on the resumption, were unable to reduce the deficit to less than seven points until Kingston bagged a consolation goal from a penalty deep in stoppage time.

NEWTOWNSHANDRUM: J Bowles; K O’Sullivan, P O’Sullivan, M Ryan; T O’Mahony 0-2 (1f), C Twomey, J Herlihy; C Naughton 0-3, J Lane 0-1; J Coughlan 0-12 (7f, 1 ‘65’), J Twomey 0-2, C O’Brien 1-1, R Geary 0-1, D O’Connor, M Thompson 0-2. Subs: C Griffin 0-1 for J Twomey (inj, 41), S Griffin 0-1 for Thompson (51), M Bowles for O’Connor (60), D Hawe for Naughton (62).

DOUGLAS: D Meagher 0-1 (f); D Murphy, S Donnegan, M Howell; E Cadogan, M Harrington 0-1, C O’Donovan 0-1; C Kingston 0-1, S Moylan; E Dolan, S Kingston 2-5 (1-4f, 1-0 penalty, 1’65),D Harte; A Cadogan 0-5, N Hartnett, A O’Connell 0-1. Subs: M O’Connor 0-3 for O’Connell (ht), D Burke for Harte (42), B O’Neill for C Kingston (42), J Harte for Dolan (49).

Referee: S Scanlon (Newcestown)