Newtownshandrum on cusp of recapturing the glory days in semi-final clash with St Finbarrs

CO-OP SUPERSTORES COUNTY PSHC SEMI-FINAL

Newtownshandrum v St Finbarrs

Sunday, September 25

Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm

It’s not a semi-final pairing that most observers would have predicted at the start of the championship, but there can be no disputing Newtownshandrum and St Finbarr’s have both qualified for next Sunday’s showdown at Páirc Uí Chaoimh strictly on merit.

Newtown will be bidding to qualify for the final for the first time since 2009 when they beat Sarsfields to collect their fourth title, having made the breakthrough when accounting for Erins Own in the 2000 decider.

That win over Sars effectively marked the end of an era, as, while the North-Cork men have remained competitive, they have slipped steadily down the rankings in the interim.

There was nothing to indicate their fortunes would take a significant turn for the better this season, bearing in mind how their championship aspirations were brought to an end in 2021.

They failed to win a game at the group stage last year when they drew with Bishopstown and only avoided finishing up as table-proppers by virtue of a superior score-difference than the city side.

While they made a positive start in the current campaign with a win over last year’s senior ‘A’ kingpins Kanturk, they were well beaten by defending champions Midleton in their next outing.

It meant their hopes of advancing to the knock-out stages of the Co-Op Superstores county premier senior hurling championship were hanging by a thread when they squared up to Douglas in their final preliminary round fixture.

Not only did they need to lower the colours of the city team that had won their opening two games in order to remain in the title-race, they also needed Kanturk to upset the odds against Midleton.

As things transpired, everything fell into place for Newtown, and their performance in running out winners over Douglas made everyone sit up and take notice.

They were by no means flattered to finish 1-26 to 2-18 to the good, so they were clearly in buoyant mood ahead of their next assignment – a quarter-final clash with Glen Rovers.

They got the job done convincingly enough, and even if the Glen were weakened by the absence of their prolific score-getter Patrick Horgan, it doesn’t alter the fact that Newtown produced another display calculated to boost their confidence-levels considerably.

In light of their impressive march to the last four, lack of self-belief will hardly be a problem either for the Barrs, who emerged with an unblemished record from a group comprising 2020 champions Blackrock, Sarsfields – fancied by many to go all the way for the first time since 2016 – and Charleville.

Read More

They extended their winning sequence when dispatching Douglas in the quarter-final, and, as with Newtown, the upsurge in their fortunes couldn’t have anticipated based on how they shaped up in 2021.

In their three outings last year, they beat Charleville, drew with Erins Own before taking a thrashing from Blackrock, which suggested their chances of returning to the championship limelight were as remote as ever.

While the fact that Newtown have been numbered among the championship’s also-rans since 2009 has been hard to take, it surely pales in comparison to the pain the Barrs have endured since collecting the last of their 25 titles in 1993.

They beat West-Cork divisional side Carbery in the decider 29 years ago, and, in view of the club’s proud and illustrious tradition, it’s somewhat remarkable that the Barrs haven’t been involved in a county final since then.

Now that they are just one game away from returning to the big stage, it’s an opportunity they won’t let slip lightly, and the likelihood is Newtown will have to produce a performance even surpassing what they served up in their previous two outings in order to derail the Barrs’ ambitions.

In Jamie Coughlan, Cathal Naughton, Jack Herlihy and former attacker James Bowles, who is now between the sticks, Newtown have four players who shared in the 2009 success, and their experience has to be some sort of an asset on Sunday.

Both Coughlan and Naughton have been inspirational in recent outings, while Cork senior Tim O’Mahony, Cormac O’Brien and Conor Twomey are others expected to spearhead Newtown’s bid for the laurels.

The Cahalane brothers, Damien, Jack and Conor, Billy Hennessy, Brian Hayes and Ben O’Connor are numbered among the leading lights in a Barrs side that is bound to believe nothing is beyond them at this stage.

It’s a mouth-watering encounter between two teams possessing a massive desire to recapture former glory, and it can be taken for granted both will spare nothing in their efforts to achieve the desired result.

If Newtown do manage to shade the issue, it could set them up for a final meeting with Erins Own, (due to throw down the gauntlet to Blackrock in the other semi-final on Sunday) and rekindle memories of the 2000 showpiece that saw the Avondhu men reach the summit for the first time.