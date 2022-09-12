Newtownshandrum back in the big time after quarter-final win over Glen Rovers

The unmistakable style of Cathal Naughton as he races away from Robert Downey Glen Rovers in the Co -Op Superstores Premier Senior Hurling Quarter Final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh Photo by George Hatchell

CO-OP SUPERSTORES COUNTY PSHC QUARTER-FINAL

Newtownshandrum 1-23

Glen Rovers 0-23

Newtownshandrum are back in the last four of the top tier of Cork hurling for the first time in over a decade after securing a famous win over Glen Rovers last weekend in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The Avondhu side were impressive throughout, but still had to dig deep to secure the win. The last 10 minutes proving crucial on what was a great night for one of the most impressive hurling clubs in the county.

Newtown were seen as second favourites by many ahead of this tie. Partly down to recent results by both sides and also as The Glen’s record of five wins out of the last five quarter-final ties. This is a club that know how to win when the pressure comes on.

With hurling, obviously being a 15-man game, the lack of one player heading into a tie is rarely seen as a game changer, but for The Glen, the absence of Cork star Patrick Horgan from their line-up was always going to play a part – a part that ultimately may well have proved to be the difference here. That said, the boys in green and gold were well worth the win.

Led on the field by quality players such as Cork star Tim O’Mahony, former county great Cathal Naughton and another quality former county player Jamie Coughlan, Newtown went at this one from the off. Centre-forward Cormac O’Brien was another huge reason why the men in green won.

O’Brien bagged 1-4 on the day with O’Mahony’s monster scores lifting not only his side, but also the crowd and what would prove to be a great day for the locality.

Eoin Downey, Mark Dooley and Eoin Downey would all keep the scoreboard ticking along for the city side as they put in a very credible shift on the day.

In fact coming down to the business end of this game The Glen had their chances to take the spoils, but ultimately, they failed to capitalise when the opportunities arose – not a failing the victors showed on the day.

Newtownshandrum started the game on the front foot and with the wind to their backs were 1-7 to 0-4 up as the clock passed 15 minutes. O’Brien’s major coming after a slick pass from Ronan Geary – beautiful pass, beautiful finish.

The Glen hit back with nice scores from O’Leary, Downey and Simon Kennefick – five in it at the interval 1-12 to 0-10 and all to play for after the break. The second half again saw the protagonists go toe-to-toe with scores reigning in from distance and from the wings with increasing regularity.

Credit to The Glen, they got this one back to a position where they led with just over five to go and with the wind to their backs and momentum in their veins they looked like a side that would go on and win, but not for the first time this year the Avondhu men showed what they have in the tank and with four of the last five points of the game they took the spoils.

A Naughton brace as well as a pair of white flags from Coughlan had Newtown deservedly into the last four. A magnificent point from Kieran O’Sullivan was also huge on the day.

Both veterans (Coughlan and Naughton) were also wearing green and gold when Newtown last got to the semi-finals and the pair will surely be key figures in two weeks’ time.

For Glen Rovers, a brilliant effort from a side that really did need their star man. September 25 at 4pm in Pairc Uí Chaoimh Newtownshandrum versus St Finbarr’s – a mouth-watering tie for all involved.

NEWTOWNSHANDRUM: J Bowles; K O’Sullivan 0-1, P O’Sullivan, M Ryan; J Herlihy, T O’Mahony 0-4 (1f), C Twomey; J Lane 0-1, C Naughton 0-4; J Coughlan 0-6 (3f), C O’Brien 1-4, D O’Connor; M Thompson 0-1, J Twomey, R Geary 0-1 Subs: D Hawe for Herlihy (28); C Griffin 0-1 for Twomey (HT); S Griffin for Thompson (49); M Bowles for Geary (56)

GLEN ROVERS: C Hickey; S McDonnell, B Murphy, A Lynch; B Moylan, R Downey, D Dooling 0-3; D Noonan, A O’Donovan 0-1; D Brosnan 0-2, E Downey 0-6, M Dooley 0-2; E O’Leary 0-7 (5f), C Dorris, S Kennefick 0-2 Subs: L Coughlan for Dorris (39); C Healy for O’Donovan (59)

REFEREE: C Lyons