Newmarket prove too strong for Naomh Abán young guns

WHILE this quarter final clash between Newmarket and Naomh Abán in the Premier Intermediate Football Championship had been expected to be a closer affair, Saturday afternoon’s encounter in Millstreet proved to be a walk in the park for the Duhallow side over Gaeltacht Mhúscraí’s young guns.

A nine point margin at the final whistle belied the one-sided nature of the match as Newmarket’s dominance was never in question throughout the sixty minutes.

The expectations were confounded by an injury suffered by Naomh Abán’s dynamo, Maidhc Ó Duinnín, which had ruled him out of the final group match against Kanturk, which Naomh Abán lost by four points, but also for this encounter.

The re-organised forward division of Naomh Aban found it difficult if not impossible to break through a Newmarket defence which was uncompromising.

The real difficulty, of course, lay in the midfield section where possession ended up in Newmarket hands predominantly. The forward division then took over and were able to convert possession to scores with sufficient success to make it count on the scoreboard.

In the early part of proceedings, just before the first water break, Newmarket, who were playing against a stiff breeze kicked a number of wides. Once they found their range, they took their scores well.

By the time the first trip to the well took place, Ryan O’Keeffe, John Ryan and Conor O’Keeffe had put four points on the board and Naomh Abán had managed a single point in response, a free from Daniel Ó Ceallaigh.

Out of Naomh Abán’s 0-10 total, 0-6 were from frees while Darragh Ó Laoghaire (0-3) and Conor Ó Críodáin, a long range efforwhen Naomh Abán tried to fight back after the first water break, were their only contributions from open play.

For their part, Newmarket scored 1-12 from play, an indication as sure as anything of their dominance. Their goal came when the match was all but over as Ryan O’Keeffe took a well placed place from the wing and he had only the goalkeeper to beat – and beat Finlay Walker, who has impressed throughout the campaign, he did.

Though they were badly defeated on Saturday, their achievement to reach the quarter finals was a real step forward for a young Naomh Abán side, a team which well make it to the final shakeup next season or the one after that. With clever defenders like Tomás and Aodh Ó Catháin, Éanna Ó Críodáin in the half back line and the Ó Liatháin and Ó Ceallaigh brothers in attack plus a very potent Darragh Ó Laoire, Naomh Abán are not without hope for the future. This year will stand to midfielders Conor Ó Críodáin and Dara Ó Loinsigh also – they’re fine footballers who, as it happened, ran into a brick wall on Saturday. Maidhc Ó Duinnín’s return to play will also be anticipated – he is good for a substantial scoring tally on most days. Bainisteoir Seanachán Mac Carthaigh and Naomh Abán supporters have cause for optimism as they overcome the latest disappointment.

Newmarket should prove a handful for future opponents, based on Satuday’s outing. They are potent in attack, dominant in midflield and teak tough in defence. They were far the better team on Saturday and will be hopeful this performance will give them sufficient momentum to give their semi-final opponents a good run for their money.

NEWMARKET: J O’Keeffe; M Browne, A Ryan, P Allen, Kevin O’Sullivan(0-1), G Forde, B Daly; M Cottrell (0-2), T Murphy (0-1); T J Brosnan (0-1), C Browne (0-1), B O'Connor (0-1); C O'Keeffe (0-4, 0-2f), R O'Keeffe (1-4, 0-2f), J Ryan (0-1).

Subs: D O’Keeffe for J Ryan (50), T J Bodie for T Murphy (53), J Hayes for M Cottrell (55), D Cottrell for TJ Brosnan (57).

NAOMH ABÁN: F Walker; T Ó Catháin, C Ó Deasúna, A Ó Catháin; E Ó Críodáin, T Ó hAilíosa, C de Ròiste; C Ó Críodáin (0-1), D Ó Loinsigh; D Ó Ceallaigh (0-4f), P Ó Liathain, M Ó Liathain; D Ó Laoire(0-3), Daniel Ó

Ceallaigh(0-2), J MacGiolla Bhríde.

Subs: J Ó Mathuna for T Ó Cathán (h-t), A Ó Luasa for T Ó hAilíosa (46). N. Ó Ceallaigh for J. Mac Giolla Bhríde (48)

Referee: P O'Driscoll (Bride Rovers).