Newmarket edge Dromtarriffe in gripping league final

TWOHIGS SUPERVALU DUHALLOW JAHL FINAL

Newmarket 2-27

Dromtarriffe 2-24

AET

A breath-taking roller coaster Twohigs Supervalu Duhallow JAHL Final ended after time with Newmarket taking victory from Dromtarriffe at a glorious Banteer.

An epic encounter swung back and forth with the lead changing hands and the outcome was decided in the additional 20 minutes played.

Under a hot afternoon's sun, neither side operated at full strength yet the teams on duty demonstrated unwavering commitment. At stages, Dromtarriffe looked good enough to claim the prize on offer, particularly by the end of the first period of extra-time.

However, Newmarket were in a tight corner, there was no panic, mounting a recovery, digging deep when required helped outscore Dromtarriffe 1-5 to 0-2 to confirm the destination of the spoils for Newmarket to bridge four years since their previous title won in 2018.

Right from the off, the teams offered compelling evidence of their intentions, Dromtarriife delivering an indication of a scoring feast when Darren O'Connor netted. However Newmarket raised their performance, points to Mike Cottrell and Conor O'Keeffe helped square up the contest.

The initiative lay with Newmarket, benefiting from the encouraging play of Jamie Hayes, John Ryan, Mikey Browne and O'Keeffe. Points by O'Keeffe and Barry O'Connor pushed Newmarket three ahead only for Dromtarriffe to respond and a goal from Evan Murphy tied up the contest.

It remained closely balanced, a Gavin Forde point helped Newmarket secure a 0-15 to 2-8 interval advantage. And the perfect restart for Newmarket, Conor O'Keeffe on hand to goal from close range.

Dromtarriffe offered a response through the guidance of Conor O'Callaghan, Ray Daly, Kevin Cremin, Tomás Howard and Evan Murphy. Howard pointed superbly from various angles and distances though Dromtarriffe were thankful to 'keeper Dermot Cremin for saving superbly from Darren O'Keeffe.

Though Newmarket added to their tally from points to Ryan and O'Connor to lead by three, Dromtarriffe refused to slip quietly away, a quartet of points from Howard and Howard pushed the men in red ahead.

Again, Newmarket answered the cause positively though relying on a last ditch pointed free from Gavin Forde for parity at 1-21 to 2-18.

Into extra time, Dromtarriffe began with intent, points to Daniel Hartnett, Howard and Stephen Coyne helped secure a 2-22 to 1-22 lead by the close of the opening period.

However a welcome respite proved a momentum breaker for Newmarket looked a different proposition on the restart, Conor O'Keeffe pointed a free before the team captain delivered a match defining score, a long range effort took a deflection into the net for a narrow lead in favour of Newmarket.

Fairness to Dromtarriffe, they responded with an equalising point to Evan Murphy that threw the game wide open. Credit both sides for playing to a standstill in the energy sapping conditions but when it mattered, Newmarket kept their composure, late points from O'Connor, O'Keeffe and Mikey Browne swung the initiative in their favour at the end of a pulsating 80 minutes.

NEWMARKET: B Newman; M Lane, J Hayes, J Ryan 0-1; J O'Connor, M Cottrell 0-2, P Browne; M Browne 0-3, D Norton; C O'Sullivan, K O'Sullivan 0-2, J O'Keeffe; D O'Keeffe 0-2, C O'Keeffe 2-10 (1-6f, 0-1'65) , B O'Connor 0-4 Subs: G Forde 0-3 (0-2 '65), P Allen, A Ryan, T Ryan

DROMTARRIFFE: D Cremin; R Daly, K Cremin 0-1, S McSweeney; J Kelleher, C O'Callaghan, D Long; T Howard 0-15 (0-10f), D O'Keeffe 0-2; S Aherne, S Coyne 0-2, E Murphy 1-3; D O'Leary, D O'Connor 1-0, D Hartnett 0-1 Subs: M Sheehan, M O'Callaghan, S O'Riordan

REFEREE: W King (Kilbrin)