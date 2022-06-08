Newmarket dig deep in second half to beat Millstreet, as Kilbrin hit impressive form against Castlemagner

There were wins for Newmarket and Kilbrin in the Twohig’s Supervalu Duhallow Junior A Hurling League

DUHALLOW JUNIOR ‘A’ HURLING LEAGUE

Newmarket 4-14

Millstreet 2-16

Newmarket staged a second half revival to overcome previously unbeaten Millstreet in the Twohig’s Supervalu Duhallow JAHL.

Though Millstreet held a decisive advantage at the interval, a different story emerged on the changeover as Newmarket made a handsome return from productive attacks. Millstreet had clicked into gear from the outset, charging out of the blocks with back to back goals from Michael Vaughan providing a boost.

Newmarket got to grips with the task,helped by a Conor O'Keeffe goal yet Millstreet controlled matters for a 2-10 to 1-6 advantage at the interval. Returning a different side with their use of possession much slicker thanks to the efforts of Jamie Hayes, Josh O'Keeffe and Mickey Browne. A goal from Darren O'Keeffe helped square up the proceedings, Newmarket powering on the play, their cause boosted from further goals by Browne and Conor O'Keeffe.

During the latter stages, Millstreet threw caution to the wind with points to Thomas Walsh and Darragh Cashman yet Newmarket had enough in reserve to enjoy a four point victory.

NEWMARKET: B Newman; M Lane, J Hayes, J O’Connor; D Cottrell, J Ryan, M Cottrell 0-1, J O’Keeffe, M Browne 1-0; D O’Keeffe 1-0, P Browne 0-2, G Forde 0-2, B O’Connor 0-2, C O’Keeffe 2-5, C Browne 0-2. Subs: T Ryan, C O’Sullivan.

MILLSTREET: P Dineen; Aidan Murphy, Alan Murphy, K Sheehan; L O’Donoughue, S Hickey 0-1, P Sheehan; T Sheehan 0-1, T Healy; B O’Connor, D Cashman 0-3, M O’Connor; D O’Donovan 0-2, M Vaughan 2-2, T Walsh 0-7. Sub: D Kelleher.

Referee: M J O’Keeffe (Dromtarriffe)

Kilbrin 2-20

Castlemagner 0-11

Kilbrin hopes of reaching the playoff stages in the Twohig's Supervalu JAHL received a timely boost on overcoming neighbours Castlemagner. Having endured a disappointing run in their previous assignments, Kibrin upped their level of performance here to enjoy a decisive win and encouragement ahead of tough outings against Banteer and Dromtarriffe.

A perfect start for Kilbrin, Ronan Heffernan netting an early goal. However Castlemagner held their own over the next 20 minutes with Conor Murphy and Danny Linehan finding the range and Kilbrin 'keeper Eamon O'Riordan was called into action with timely interventions.

As the opening half continued, Kilbrin added to the tally through Paudie O'Callaghan, Niall Field and Stephen O'Reilly to enjoy a 1-10 to 0-7 advantage by the break.

Upon the resumption, Kilbrin bossed the proceedings by dominating the central departments, their position enhanced from a goal by O'Reilly. Castlemagner's game lacked bite, allowing Kilbrin finish with a flourish and add further distance on the scoreboard.

KILBRIN: E O'Riordan; M Field, M O'Brien; S McMahon, C King B O'Sullivan; N Field 0-3, T O’Brien, R King; P O’Callaghan 0-2, S O’Reilly 1-8, W Hefferan 0-1, R. Heffernan 1-3. Subs: S Crowley, T O’Reilly, S Hayes.

CASTLEMAGNER: D O'Callaghan; O O'Leary, N Breen; D Lucey, D Gayer, D Murphy; S Falvey 0-1, C Murphy 0-3; A Morrissey, D Linehan 0-6, D Vaughan; B Healy, T Murphy.

Referee: D Carroll (Kanturk)