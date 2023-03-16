Newmarket avail of second half goals to better Lismire in Duhallow’s Ducon Cup

Oisin O'Connor mounts a Lismire attack against Newmarket in the Ducon Cup at Newmarket. Photo by John Tarrant

DUHALLOW DUCON CUP

Newmarket 2-10

Lismire 0-12

NEWMARKET quelled the intentions of a battling Lismire effort in a highly entertaining Ducon Cup at Newmarket. Goals proved ever so important on this occasion, Newmarket grabbing a pair during the second half.

Those green flags allowed the home side to get the verdict on a Lismire side that produced a commendable performance in trying conditions only to come up short.

Backed by the elements in the opening half, Lismire shaded possession, spurred on by the efforts of

James Moynihan, Jeremy Lawlor, Oisín O'Connor, Conor Sheahan and Cian O'Sullivan. Points to O'Connor and O'Sullivan confirmed a good approach only for Newmarket to answer with likewise scores to Gavin Forde and Rob Stack for a narrow lead.

However Lismire found a new lease of life approaching the interval, O'Sullivan and Mark Field landed two points apiece for a 0-7 to 0-5 lead. The status quo was maintained during the third quarter, Lismire maintaining their grip.

Steadily Newmarket came more into the picture through the promptings of Forde, Cathal Browne and David Cottrell. And the home side were right back in the hunt from a penalty converted by Mikey Browne.

And Newmarket finished with a flourish, a second goal by Ryan O'Keeffe wrapped up matters.

NEWMARKET: B Newman; M Browne 1-0, G Forde 0-1, P Browne; P O'Sullivan 0-1, T J Brosnan, J O'Connor; C Browne, D Cottrell; T J Bodie 0-5, T Murphy, E Hourigan 0-1; E Allen, R Stack 0-1, K Daly. Subs. R O'Keeffe 1-1, T O'Keeffe, K O'Connor, L McCarthy, E Walsh.

LISMIRE: C Field; P Buckley, J Moynihan, T Stritch; E Hayes, S McSweeney, J Lawlor; M McSweeney, O O'Connor 0-1; S Burke, C Sheahan, J Sheahan 0-1; D O'Connor 0-1, M Field 0-3, C O'Sullivan 0-6. Subs. J Daly, C Walsh.

Referee: D Carroll (Kanturk)