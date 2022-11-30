New Cork GAA jersey incorporates new features that resonate with classic jerseys from a different era

Cork GAA - in partnership with Sports Direct and O’Neills - has unveiled its new home jersey for the 2023 and 2024 season. This is the second generation of Cork jersey sponsored by Sports Direct, which operates six stores across the county and 61 nationwide.

The new jersey incorporates a number of new features that resonate with classic jerseys from a different era. The white neck collar returns, while extra white elements have been restored to the sleeves.

The three lines on the white sleeve represent the three pillars of Cork GAA – Club, School, and County. The corresponding stylish white shorts offer the same pattern in reverse.

Features from the Cork GAA logo have been subtly added to the back of the jersey, featuring Shandon Bells with Queen’s Old Castle and King’s Old Castle on either side, and Bandon Bridge to the foreground.

Marc Sheehan, Chairperson Cork GAA, said: “Our partnership with Sports Direct has really borne dividends in the past two years, and we really look forward to seeing this new design on the pitches and in the stands when the league and championship begin in earnest in 2023.”

This is the third year of official sponsorship of Cork GAA by Sports Direct. Leonard Brassel, Managing Director of Sports Direct Ireland said, “Now coming into year three of our partnership with Cork GAA we are proud of what the teams have achieved, not just at senior level but also with their minors and under 20s. As before, the new jersey will take pride of place in our Cork stores, and we expect there to be strong demand from some of the most passionate GAA supporters in Ireland. We wish the players, management and all in Cork GAA the very best of luck in the season ahead, we look forward to seeing this new jersey coming to life on the field and on the Rebel fans for the League and All-Ireland Championship in 2023.”

The No.1 jersey will be a throw-back to the 1990s, with a dramatic return of the red and white stripes worn by the goalkeepers on the All Ireland double winning team.

Kevin O’Donovan, CEO Cork GAA, said “Cork fans are tremendously proud of their jerseys, and we hope that this year’s design will join the list of classics worn by the Rebels over the decades. The design has been carefully crafted by O’Neills to incorporate the best elements of jerseys from times past, and we are particularly proud of the return of an iconic goalkeeper design. We look forward to seeing our teams succeed in this new jersey.”

Tony Towell, Managing Director of O’Neills added, “We are very proud of the new Cork jersey for 2023. The new 3D silicone badge, silicone stripes and county name on the sleeves showcase the latest manufacturing techniques we use to full effect. The watermark on the back of the iconic towers and Shandon Steeple depicted in the county crest is unmistakable. These features along with an overall traditional look will give the Cork people a jersey they can be proud of.”

The new Cork Kit - manufactured by O’Neills – goes on sale exclusively in Sports Direct Stores or online at https://ie.sportsdirect.com

and https://www.oneills.com/ from 10am today.

Fans can enjoy €10 off* with every purchase of the Cork GAA Home jersey and/or kit in all Sports Direct stores or free delivery online (*€10 off in form of voucher on next purchase).