Naomh Abán’s historic win over Macroom in championship battle

Premier Intermediate Football Championship 2021

Naomh Abán 1-18

Macroom 2-9

UNTIL last Saturday, Naomh Abán of Baile Mhúirne had never beaten the local town, Macroom, in championship but a five point victory in an enthralling tie in Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh consigned that unenviable record to the history books.

Fittingly it was a Leaving Certificate student, unburdened by thoughts of the club’s past history, Daniel Ó Ceallaigh, who made the difference when he came on early in the second half and scored 1-2 in short order to claim the win.

Thoughts of history were far from the minds of the Naomh Abán and Macroom sides as they took the field, which is in splendid condition, on what was an ideal afternoon for football. Each team was focused on victory as, along with St Nick’s and 2020 championship beaten finallists, Kanturk, this group could be extremely tricky to get out of.

There was a crowd of between 300-400 in attendance, many of them attending a game for the first time in more than a year and they were treated to a game of open, end to end football from two committed and very fit sides.

Macroom won the early encounters as they went into a two point lead thanks to scores from Cillian O’Donovan and Fintan Gould but these were quickly cancelled out by frees put over the bar emphatically by Maidhc Ó Duinnín who would end up with 0-10, 0-7 from frees.

The pattern in last year’s championship at many of the matches attended by this reporter was the pivotal role the water breaks were having – this appeared to be the case on Saturday as Naomh Abán trailed, 0-5/0-4 going into the break but coming out of it they quickly drew level with a score from Maidhc Ó Duinnín and went ahead with a fine point from Mike Lyons.

Then came the first of Macroom’s two penalties when Eolan O’Leary went down in the square and Peter O’Leary stretched his arms to indicate a penalty. He confirmed his decision after consultation with the umpires and gave goalkeeper Finley Walker a yellow card.

Macroom centre back Seán Kiely stepped up to take the penalty and a green flag was duly raised, putting the town side two points ahead. It was a shortlived lead as Naomh Abán didn#t leat their heads drop and and were on level terms again before half time thanks to points from Ó Duinnín. Indeed they went in at the interval, another Ó Duinnín point to the good.

The first action of the second half saw Macroom on the attack and Eolan O’Leary taking the ball along the end line towards the Naomh Abán goal. He ended up going down in the square and a scramble involving a number of Naomh Abán defenders ensued. From where I was standing it could have been given as a free out but referee Peter O’Leary decided immediately it was a penalty and, after a brief consultation with the umpires, he confirmed that decision. Up stepped Seán Kiely and he made no mistake.

Still Macroom were not able to build on their advantage. Naomh Abán drew level with points from Maidhc Ó Duinnín and then the two sides exchanged the lead up until the second half water break, at which point the tide began to turn in favour of Naomh Abán.

The introduction of Daniel Ó Ceallaigh saw the young forward score a fine point within moments of his introduction. A defence splitting pass from his brother, Diarmuid, out in the midfield area saw Daniel with space and open goal in front of him. He didn't miss.

Naomh Abán were on their way. Macroom would score again but Maidhc Ó Duinnín and Daniel Ó Ceallaigh responded and the game was up for the town side and the Gaeltacht team would turn a page to a new chapter in their history. Stiff tests await both sides as the campaign continues and it will be interesting to see how they deal with these. Naomh Abán, under the direction of bainisteoir Jonathan Mac Carthaigh, are not short of confidence and now they have in form forwards, Maidhc Ó Duinnín and Daniel Ó Ceallaigh in scoring form. Though he conceded two goals, scored by penalty, Finley Walker had a fine save to his credit in the first half when the Macroom forward found his way through the Naomh Abán defence and shot for glory.

Overall Naomh Abán appeared fast, tough and full of football and though Macroom were strong, they were outpaced in the final furlong of the match.

Scorers for Naomh Abán:

M. Ó Duinín 0-10 (0-7 frees), Daniel Ó Ceallaigh 1-2, Diarmuid Ó

Ceallaigh and M. Ó Liathain 0-2 each, D. Ó Laoire and C Ó Críodáin

(mark) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Macroom:

S. Kiely 2-1 (2-0 penalties), F. Goold 0-3 (0-2 frees), C. O’Donovan,

C. O’Sullivan, D. Creedon, D. Horgan, E. O’Leary, E. O’Gorman (0-1

each).

NAOMH ABÁN: F.

Walker; T. Ó Cathán, C. Ó Deasùna, A Ó Catháin; E. Ó Críodáin, T. Ó

hAilíosa, C. de Ròiste; C. Ó Críodáin, D. M. Loinsigh; Diarmuid Ó

Ceallaigh, P. Ó Liathain, M Ó Liathain; D Ó Laoire, M. Ó Duinnín, J.

MacGiolla Bhríde.

Subs: R. de Híde for Ó hAilíosa (h-t), Daniel Ó Ceallaigh for MacGiolla Bhríde (38).

MACROOM: B.O’Connell; J. O’Riordan, R. Buckley, G. Angland; D.O’Gorman, S. Kiely, T. Dinneen; C. O’Donovan, D. Horgan; D. Creedon, F. Goold, E. O’Leary;

C. O’Sullivan, M. Cronin, E. O’Gorman.

Subs: P. Lucey for O’Leary (20, blood), D. Twomey for Creedon (38), Lucey for M. Cronin (38), S. Meaney for Dinneen (45).

Referee: Peter O’Leary (Cloughduv).