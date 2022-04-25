Munster CCC confirm Pairc Ui Rinn as venue for Kerry versus Cork semi-final on May 7

The Munster SFC semi-final between Kerry and Cork has been formally ratified to take place in Pairc Ui Rinn on May 7

The Munster Council has confirmed through a statement released tonight that the contentious Munster SFC semi-final between Kerry and Cork will be played in Pairc Ui Rinn on May 7.

Cork County Board and the Munster Council had been locked in a stand-off of sorts for the last few weeks over the choice of venue, with Cork refusing to play the game in Killarney’s Fitzgerald Stadium as fixed by the Munster Council a couple of weeks ago.

It took the intervention of Kerry GAA late last week to broker a resolution by which they agreed to park the ‘home’ and ‘away’ arrangement between the counties for Munster Championship fixtures, and agree to play the game in Pairc Ui Rinn. The arrangement had only been applicable to Pairc Ui Chaoimh and Fitzgerald Stadium, but the former was unavailable for the game because of two Ed Sheeran concerts taking place there at the end of this month.

Cork GAA had nominated Pairc Ui Rinn as their ‘home' venue, which was initially agreed to by the Munster Council. However, concerns over capacity saw the Munster Council switch the game to Killarney, which prompted the Cork players and management to issue a statement saying they would not travel to Killarney for the game.

Tonight’s decision by the provincial council to ratify the game for Pairc Ui Rinn was seen as a formality after Kerry’s intervention last Friday, with the Munster PRO Bob Ryan issuing the following statement:

‘Tonight, the CCC of the Munster Council ratified Páirc Uí Rinn as the venue for the Munster Senior Football Semi Final between Cork and Kerry. The game will throw in at 6pm on May 7th and will be preceded by the Munster Ladies Gaelic Football Championship clash of Kerry and Tipperary, which throws in at 3:30pm.

‘This decision follows the agreement of Kerry County Board to Cork’s request to set aside their longstanding home and away arrangement involving the venues of Fitzgerald Stadium and Páirc Uí Chaoimh for 2022 and to play this fixture in Páirc Uí Rinn.

‘The home and away arrangement will resume with the next game between the 2 Counties in the Munster Football Championship taking place at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney and will alternate with Páirc Uí Chaoimh from then on.

‘Tickets for the May 7th clash will only be on sale through the County Boards. All Cork and Kerry Season Ticket holders will be entitled to a ticket.’