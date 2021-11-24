Moynihan just can’t wait as Mallow bid for final glory

Mallow football manager Keith Moynihan is at this stage one of the most experienced and successful football managers on the Cork GAA club circuit.

This Sunday, the Kerry man will bring Mallow to the brink of promotion for the third time in five years as Mallow prepare to take on St Michael’s at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the SAFC Final – the curtain raiser to the Premier Senior Final later the same afternoon.

Moynihan, a teacher by trade, has been at the helm of Mallow through the toughest of Covid times and knows only too well the importance of making sure all his charges do what is right this week to make it to the showpiece game.

“It is very difficult, of course it is, but it [Covid] really just has become part of your training day preparations and your match day preparations.

“Before Covid we might be warning players about the gear or their studs or whatever else, but now Covid is ahead of all those things so you are now just asking fellas to follow the guidelines that are out there – you are always living in fear that someone is going to be a close contact or pick it up themselves – it is a constant worry there for us all, but hopefully we will get lucky with it and we will all get to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.”

Losing the last final just a matter of a few months ago was tough for all concerned however Moynihan is clear that his side will get nothing easy this Sunday to make up for the last defeat to Éire Óg.

“I have said to the lads that they are owed nothing. There are two teams going at it this Sunday and while it is a cliché, when the ball goes in for the first time it is 15 against 15. The lads will be out in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the wide-open spaces of that venue and there will be nowhere to hide.

"Mistakes will probably be punished, especially mistakes in the wrong areas. There will be mistakes, of course there will, and we will be looking to capitalise on theirs and they will look to do the same to us.

“There will be tactics at play, individuals against individuals, certain matchups may turn out to be key so what we ask fellows is to win their own personal battle out there.

"There will be so much going on that everyone is just going to need to settle as soon as they can and everyone will need to work very hard – that is the key, it really is about work rate and leaving it all out there on the pitch.”

Getting to the showpiece game is obviously a great achievement for Moynihan and his men but when there the manager is adamant that players must take the chances when the arise.

“When players get those chances, those opportunities, whenever they may come, they have to be brave enough to take them on. Brave enough to take on that goal chance and if you are defending at the other end of the pitch under that high ball you just have to be brave enough to standing strong.

“Lads will have to earn this victory, they are going to need to work hard for it and even then, they will need that little bit of luck and then, hopefully if all that works out in our favour we might be in with a chance of winning. Players need to have the courage on County Final day.”

As one would expect the manager wasn’t keen to single out any player for special mention however he did have more than a word for the team captain on what is a big week for him personally.

“Beans [Eoin Stanton] is our captain and he is that in every sense of the word for a good number of years.

“He has and is hugely committed to the cause, a very passionate and committed footballer, a very good footballer as well as everything else and we are delighted to have him leading out our side.

“He, like everyone else here is committed to what we are about and he, like all the others make no excuses. He works hard in training and off the pitch so it is no surprise that he is our captain. A very likeable fella to top it off.

“Beans, like all the rest of us, have people that are around us that have to make sacrifices with time and other things so that we can come and do this and to be fair they are all a part of this too.

“For the older people in this setup we have to have partners with patience – that is what allows us to follow our passion. That is a big part of what a club is. It is much more than just the lads or girls that take to the field. It is about family and community and we have that in spades here in Mallow.

“This will be a game of small margins. St Michael’s will feel, just like us, that this is a great opportunity to go up to the top table and they, like us, will do everything in their power to make sure that Sunday is their day. We are really excited – I just cant wait.”