Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Moynihan just can’t wait as Mallow bid for final glory

Mallow manager Keith Moynihan Expand

Close

Mallow manager Keith Moynihan

Mallow manager Keith Moynihan

Mallow manager Keith Moynihan

corkman

Diarmuid Sheehan

Mallow football manager Keith Moynihan is at this stage one of the most experienced and successful football managers on the Cork GAA club circuit.

This Sunday, the Kerry man will bring Mallow to the brink of promotion for the third time in five years as Mallow prepare to take on St Michael’s at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the SAFC Final – the curtain raiser to the Premier Senior Final later the same afternoon.

Privacy