Mourneabbey three in-a-row dreams ended by Galway’s Kilkerrin-Clonberne

Mourneabbey players dejected after their loss in the 2021 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Ladies Senior Club Football Championship Final match between Mourneabbey and Kilkerrin-Clonberne at St Brendan's Park in Birr, Offaly. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

ALL IRELAND CLUB LGFA SENIOR FINAL

Kilkerrin-Clonberne 1-11

Mourneabbey 1-7

Mourneabbey’s dreams of a historic three All Ireland senior titles in a row came to a shuddering halt in Birr on Saturday afternoon as Galway’s Kilkerrin-Clonberne finally got their hands on the Dolores Tyrell Cup - getting revenge for their one point defeat in the same fixture two seasons ago.

From the off Mourneabbey didn’t look to be at the same level as they had been in previous fixtures while the Connacht champions were firing on all cylinders straight from the off.

Olivia Divilly, Ailish Morrissey, Nicola Ward, Claire Dunleavy, Louise Ward and Chloe Miskell all gave very impressive displays for the Galway side with Divilly in particular staring from the first to the final seconds.

Divilly’s accuracy as well as her ability to power up and down the pitch were inspirational for her side as they held Mourneabbey at arm’s length for long periods of the game.

For the 2019 and 2020 champions this will be a tough blow to take, particularly when one considers they came into the tie as hot favourites, powering their way through Cork, Munster and then the All Ireland series booking their place in the showpiece game thanks to a 6-17 to 0-5 win over Leinster champions Dunboyne two weeks ago.

Mourneabbey, and newly appointed Cork manager, Shane Ronayne was as usual, very honest after the loss as he spoke about what his side were going through after the final whistle.

“They are heartbroken now.” said Ronayne.

“We didn’t perform today and we know that. It is not being disrespectful to Kilkerrin-Clonberne. I just didn’t think we played. Maybe we peaked two weeks ago and it is very hard to judge that in sport sometimes. Look, we are bitterly disappointed, but we just didn’t play.

“We felt we were getting on top in the third quarter, but didn’t get the scores. They got a free when we shouldn’t have fouled just before the water break to go two points back up again. Our heads were down a bit and it was very hard to lift it from there.

“That’s the way it goes in sport. On other days, those chances would have gone in. Sometimes you can’t switch it on. I suppose it was very similar to last year’s county final. Quarter by quarter, last time, we were waiting for things to happen and it didn’t.”

Ronayne may have seen his side fall short on this occasion, but his admiration and respect for his charges was evident to all after another tough day for one of the most consistent sporting teams in Ireland over the last 10 years or more.

“Whatever happened out there today, we didn’t perform but that doesn’t change the pride or love I have for this group of players. They are an incredible bunch of players. I love them to pieces and I am heartbroken for them.”

Things could have been o so different if a Ciara O’Sullivan effort in the second half hadn’t come scorching back from the crossbar or if Roisín O’Sullivan’s effort that that crept wide had gone the other side of the post but in reality it is hard to say that on this day Kilkerrin-Clonberne didn’t deserve the win.

Player of the game Olivia Divilly spoke after the win and stated that “we have been waiting for this day for two years. Since we lost the final by a late point. We were waiting for our chance to right that result of 2020, a game we thought we should have won.”

Little question that Divilly and her team mates were up for this one and the brilliant finish to the net from Miskell after the sides had exchanged points early set the tone for this one.

Mourneabbey had chances too but some wayward shooting from both play and from frees meant that they were always on the back foot in the first half – that was until a brilliant run from Ciara O’Sullivan resulted in Mourneabbey were awarded a penalty – a chance Laura Fitzgerald wasn’t about to pass up – even after struggling for long periods Mourneabbey were back in the tie as the sides headed for the interval. 1-6 to 1-4.

Credit both sides for the way this tie was played, no quarter asked or given as both sides did all they could to make and take opportunities in their opponents scoring zone.

A Doireann O’Sullivan free got Mourneabbey off to a good start in the second half, but a pair of missed goal chances would ultimately hurt Mourneabbey who were looking to make history with three All Ireland titles on the bounce.

Ciara O’Sullivan’s effort off the crossbar would have seen Mourneabbey lead for the first time since the fourth minute but the let-off seemed to inspire Kilkerrin-Clonberne and this time there was to be no fight back as Divilly pushed her side to what was a famous first All-Ireland Senior title for the Galway side.

Perhaps the most telling stat from the game was that Kilkerrin-Clonberne held a powerful and impressive Mourneabbey attack to just one point from play – this was a win for the entire Kilkerrin-Clonberne squad, not just for their impressive attacking set.

KILKERRIN-CLONBERNE: L Murphy; A Costello, S Gormally, C Costello; S Fahy, N Ward 0-1, C Dunleavey, N Ward; S Divilly, H Noone; O Divilly 0-5 (3f), L Ward 0-1L Noone; E Noone 0-2, C Miskell 1-0, A Morrissey 0-2. Subs: N Divilly for C Miskella (42), K Mee for S Fahy (47), N Daly for A Morrissey (42), M Flanagan for L Noone (60)

MOURNEABBEY: M O’Sullivan; M Burke, E Meaney, K Coakley; A Ryan, M O’Callaghan, E Jack; E Coakley, N O’Sullivan; E Harrington, R O’Sullivan, B O’Sullivan (captain); C O’Sullivan 0-1, D O’Sullivan 0-6f, L Fitzgerald 1-0 pen. Subs: A Cronin for E Harrington (40), D Cronin for E Jack (52), A O’Sullivan for M Burke (57)

REFEREE: Kevin Phelan (Laois)