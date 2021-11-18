Mourneabbey retain county championship title after Pairc Ui Chaoimh win over Éire Óg

Kathryn Coakley and Doireann O'Sullivan had reason to celebrate after Mourneabbey won the County SFC title with victory over

LADIES COUNTY SFC FINAL

Mourneabbey 1-11

Éire Óg 1-6

To call it a run-of-the-mill victory for one of the most successful sporting collectives in Cork likely sounds a little bit disingenuous to both winners Mourneabbey and Eire Óg, the challengers, but when all is said and done the favourites march on and the vanquished go out.

Mourneabbey won yet another Cork senior football title last Friday, seeing off a gallant but ultimately outgunned Muskerry side in Pairc Uí Chaoimh – the first time the senior ladies have got to play out their county final on the hallowed turf.

Redemption was the order of the day for the Avondhu side as they went in search of a title that has now been theirs for all but one year of the last eight – however they lost their grip last season to West Cork - now order has been restored and the girls in black and amber can look to the provincial competition.

With players of the quality of Doireann O'Sullivan, Laura Fitzgerald, Brid O’Sullivan, and Ellie Jack up front Mourneabbey were always likely to be a tough side to stay with. At the back, they are no slouches either with Eimear Meaney one of the most solid players playing the game right now.

On the opposition, Cork star Eimear Scally was always going to be a big threat and credit to Scally she didn’t disappoint with all of her sides scores, 1-6 to her name.

This game started as a tentative affair with both sides looking to scope out the opposition on the perfect surface of headquarters.

It may have been a surprise that it took all of six minutes for the first score to come but the scorer was definitely less of a shock as Doireann O’Sullivan tagged over her first of five points on the night.

Any thoughts that this one was going to be a walk in the park for the reigning Munster and All Ireland champions was soon put to bed when Éire Óg were awarded a penalty after a foul on the ball by Aisling O'Sullivan.

Scally was in no mood to let the opportunity slip by and with eight minutes on the clock the girls in red and yellow led by 1-0 to 0-1.

Tension rather than flare dominated till the first water break with the only score coming on 15 minutes when Laura Fitzgerald finished brilliantly to the opposition net – game on again.

Fitzgerald’s intervention came after a great run and pass from Doireann O’Sullivan who was beginning to control the game from the front.

Scally responded with a point from play as the sides headed level to the first short break at 1-1apiece.

A quick brace of points from Doireann on the resumption with Fitzgerald adding to Éire Óg’s challenge - Ellie Jack made it 1-5 to 1-1 – Mourneabbey looked to be cruising.

Points from Scally and Doireann O’Sullivan concluded the first half action – Mourneabbey well worth their four-point half time lead.1-6 to 1-2.

Ciara O'Sullivan had a chance to goal early in the second half, but Scally nailed another score to cut the gap to three. Éire Óg had two chances to get their second goal of the game with first Isobel Sheehan and then Orlaith Cahalane both denied when goals looked on.

Éire Óg were handed something of a lifeline on three minutes before the second water break when Aisling O'Sullivan was sin-binned – Scally continued to chip away at the scoreboard with another point – now four between them again.

Jack landed her third and final point of the game before Mourneabbey keeper Meabh O'Sullivan was called into action to stop Cahalane’s goal bound effort.

No doubting that the better side won on the day – order restored to ladies’ club football as Mourneabbey reign supreme once more.

Mourneabbey will now go on to defend the Munster and All-Ireland titles that they retained since 2019.

MOURNEABBEY: M O'Sullivan; A O'Sullivan, E Meaney, K Coakley; A Ryan, M O'Callaghan, E Jack 0-3 (2f); E Coakley, N O'Sullivan; E Harrington, C O'Sullivan 0-1, B O'Sullivan; A Cronin, D O'Sullivan 0-5 (3f), L Fitzgerald 1-2. Subs: C O'Callaghan for A Cronin (40), D Cronin for L Fitzgerald (60).

ÉIRE ÓG: L Crowley; A Hickey, J O'Gorman, I Sheehan; M Cahalane, S McGoldrick, E Crowley; S Cronin, A O'Connell; A Nic a Bhaird, E Cleary, C O'Connor; A Rodgers, E Scally 1-6 (1-0 pen, 4f), L Cleary. Subs: O Cahalane for C O'Connor, R Murphy for A Rodgers (both 46), R Sheehy for J O'Gorman, B Feeney for A Nic a Bhaird (both 59).

Referee: P O'Leary (Inch Rovers).