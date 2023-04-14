More soul-searching for beaten Rebels after Munster campaign never gets off the ground

It is rare that one would start a sporting analysis with a reference to the Almighty but in this case it seems fitting: ‘Well, Oh God, what can you say about this’.

Cork are out of the Munster Championship at the first hurdle and have to begin yet another period of soul searching that has the potential to have serious ramifications for the Leeside squad.

On a miserable day in Ennis, the home side managed to turn a losing position into a deserved win, sending the second favourites for the competition out on their collective ears at the first time of asking.

It is the first time in almost three decades, (26 years to be precise) that Clare have seen off Cork in championship, a fact that wasn’t lost on any of the 3,661 paying customers inside Cusack Park.

On a day that was never likely to produce to many scores, Cork led by two at the break (0-6 to 0-4) and managed to push another pair clear on 40 minutes but from that point to the finish it was all about the Banner as they showed Cork just how to fight for survival at this level of competition.

Clare were magnificent when their backs were to the wall and even when Kevin O’Donovan looked to have secured extra time for the visitors in added time, the men in yellow had the “cheek” to go the length of the pitch with Cillian Rouine landing the final sucker punch on a famous day for Clare football. The look of ecstasy on the likes of Colm Collins and his players was enough to lift the spirits of most vanquished fans as their collective hard work had paid dividends against a side starved of their own success in recent times.

Cork led at half time, but the reality of what could happen was still staring everyone in the face. The boot of Stephen Sherlock had bagged five of Cork’s six points (all from frees) with the Rebel’s only score from play coming from centre back Rory Maguire – no forward on the board from play.

Things really didn’t get much better on the attacking front in the second half with a corner back (Kevin O’Donovan), the hugely talented Sean Powter (one) and a brace from Sherlock the only other scores added from play. Sherlock did bag 10 in total however eight were from placed balls – Cork raised just five points from open play.

On the other side, the victors raised the white flag a total of 13 times with 11 of those coming from play. Clare also had six different scorers to Cork’s four – Sherlock Cork’s only multi score player.

So, it is clear that one of Cork’s major issues at the moment is their inability to get their attacking stars on the board. The loss of Brian Hurley to the starting 15 a serious blow but not something that should have scuppered the men in red’s ability to see this one through.

When the dust settles and Cork manager John Cleary gets the fortitude to steady himself and sit down to watch this one back he will of course need to look at why players of the quality of Ian Maguire, Ruairi Deane, Powter, Brian O’Driscoll and Chris Óg Jones and establish why their contributions on the scoreboard were less than satisfactory.

It shouldn’t be out of the way to expect players from the middle of the park and ahead to be challenging for the ball in the attacking third with all capable, if given the opportunity, to score – that wasn’t the case last Sunday.

Of course, the issue wasn’t all with the forward players as the backs also have a case to answer however at this level one has to expect that the opposition will bag 13 points – it is up to your side to get more.

While this loss was a surprise, there is no point pretending that it was a shock in the magnitude of New York’s win over Leitrim or even Roscommon’s win over Mayo – Clare are a side that are up for the fight come big game time. Cork still seem to be still looking to find anything close to the fight that they had back when trophies seemed attainable.

All sides in Munster, with the obvious exception of Kerry and perhaps Waterford on the other end of the spectrum, seem to be at a similar level, and that is a fact that many Cork fans still have to get their heads around.

Just a thought. How good would the Munster Championship be if Kerry were taken out and all the others had a crack at it – could be the most exciting provincial competition in the country. I digress. Back to the topic at hand.

This result means that it is now Meath that are likely to miss out on the race for Sam Maguire as Cork’s league position has them still in the hunt for the main prize. Ironic really that the competition many on Leeside couldn’t care less about is the one that saves their bacon and extends the Summer. Apologies, I went off topic again.

This loss will be huge for all in red and puts Cork in a precarious position going forward, both psychologically and in their round robin standings, but all is definitely not lost as Cleary will now need to pick his side up for what is likely to be a series of big challenges ahead.

It appeared coming into the game with Clare that Cork had made some progress and that shouldn’t all be forgotten because of one defeat but while individuals, tactics and consistency can be criticized, the character of the players and those that stand with them on the line cannot.

Time is required to right the wrongs of this loss and luckily right now, time is something Cork have on their side.

We should expect a very different Cork to emerge after this chastening experience, and if not, then expect the sharpening of knives to commence at pace on Leeside.