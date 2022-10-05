Mitchelstown never trouble Kilshanning in Cork IFC semi final

BON SECOURS COUNTY IFC SEMI-FINAL

Kilshannig 2-15

Mitchelstown 0-9

The eagerly awaited meeting between Kilshannig and Mitchelstown in this all North Cork Bon Secours County IFC semi final at Fermoy on Saturday failed to live up to expectations when the Glantane side with an impressive display swept aside the challenge from a disappointing Mitchelstown outfit.

Last year they met at the same stage at Kildorrery where Mitchelstown prevailed. However on this occasion Kilshannig claimed the bragging rights with the outcome sealed long before the final whistle.

Despite Mitchelstown getting the scoring underway when Shane Beston kicked over in the second minute it was Kilshannig who were playing against the stiff breeze that totally dictated matters during the entire first half.

They gained control in the key half backline sector where Jack Twomey, Brian Guerin and Bill Curtin cut off the supply going into the pacey Mitchelstown full forward line.

At midfield the O'Hanlon brothers Killian and Éanna set the tone that ensured a constant supply of quality ball to the forward lines who worked very well as unit throughout.

Kilshannig drew level when Killian O'Hanlon kicked over in the fourth minute after Jack Twomey, Kieran Twomey and Eoin O'Sullivan linked up well along the flank.

Éanna O'Hanlon and Kieran Twomey followed with a point each before both teams created a goal scoring opportunity. Mitchelstown were narrowly wide by Seán O'Sullivan, while at the other end Conor McMahon's effort was also off target.

Still at this stage Kilshannig were in the ascendancy. In the ninth minute a clearance by the Kilshannig keeper Gavin Creedon saw Brian Guerin, Shane O'Connell, Killian O'Hanlon and Kieran Twomey combine well with Twomey's return pass releasing O'Hanlon to cut through the Mitchelstown defence to score a great goal 1-3 to 0-1.

Further pressure saw key forwards Kieran Twomey (three) and Conor McMahon tag on four points on the spin that raced them into a comfortable position when moving 1-7 to 0-1 clear by the 17th minute.

Mitchelstown who contested the last two Co finals now faced a huge task to keep their season alive. James Sheehan had a point from a free but this score was quickly cancelled out when Tom Cunningham responded with a free for Kilshannig.

Nevertheless, Mitchelstown finished the half well. In the 27th minute Dave Dineen and Shane Cahill combined well to set up Shane Beston who kicked over from distance.

Cathail O'Mahony also added a point from a '45' in injury time with Kilshannig also having a point courtesy of Conor McMahon as the winners were more than full value for their 1-9 to 0-4 interval lead.

On the changeover Mitchelstown were forced to make a number of positional switches. Dave Dineen moved to centre back with Pat Magee introduced as a substitute at midfield.

James Mullins opened the scoring for Mitchelstown. At the other end Kilshannig were denied a goal scoring chance when the hardworking Darragh O'Sullivan set up Killian O'Hanlon whose effort at goal struck the upright and went wide.

Kilshannig got their second half account up and running soon after when Conor McMahon and Ciaran O'Sullivan worked well to set up Kieran Twomey for a well taken point.

At this stage Mitchelstown enjoyed their best spell of the game with Killian Roche Dave Dineen, Shane Beston and Seán O'Sullivan trying hard and three points in quick succession by Cathail O'Mahony (2) and James Sheehan brought them right back into the tie when trailing 1-10 to 0-8.

Just when it appeared Mitchelstown were going to stage a good second half revival it was Kilshannig that had other ideas as they quickly ignited any chance of a Mitchelstown revival with Brian Guerin, Jack Twomey, Eoghan Burke and Colm O'Shea impressing in the winners backline.

Kieran Twomey lifted the siege with a free. From the resultant kick-out Éanna O'Hanlon won possession for the winners and he kicked over a great point from long range. Darragh O'Sullivan added another by the end of the third quarter as they moved double scores 1-13 to 0-8 clear.

The last quarter was again much the same. In the 49th minute Darragh O'Sullivan, Eoin O'Sullivan and Jack Twomey broke down the field at speed and it resultant in Eoin O'Sullivan kicking over. At the other end Mitchelstown came close to scoring a goal when Aaron O'Brien's effort was deflected out for a '45.

However, there was no denying Kilshannig that manner of their comprehensive victory and a place in the final against Aghabullogue. Darragh O'Sullivan added point late on before they struck for their second goal at the end of normal time when Brian Guerin and Kieran Twomey worked well to set up Conor McMahon for a well taken goal.

KILSHANNIG: G Creedon, C O'Shea, E Burke, S O'Connell, J Twomey, B Guerin, B Curtin, K O'Hanlon 1-1, C O'Sullivan, D O'Sullivan 0-2, E O'Hanlon 0-2, E O'Sullivan 0-1, K Twomey 0-6 (0-3f), C McMahon 1-2, T Cunningham 0-1f Subs: J Kearney for T Cunningham, C O'Connell for J Twomey, C Murphy for C McMahon

MITCHELSTOWN: L Hanna, K Roche, F Herlihy, L Finn, C Hyland, P Molloy, J Mullins 0-1, S Walsh, M Keane, D Dineen, S Beston 0-2, S O'Sullivan 0-1, J Sheehan 0-2 (0-1f), S Cahill, C O'Mahony 0-3 (0-2f. 0-1 '45) Subs: P Magee for P Molloy, A O'Brien for S Cahill, R Donegan for S Beston, S Kenneally for J Mullins, D Reidy-Price for J Sheehan

REFEREE: Cormac Dineen (Douglas)