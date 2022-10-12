Mitchelstown emerge best in U-17 Football Plate final replay against Duarigle Gaels

Sean McAulliffe, Vice Chairman of Rebel Og North Cork, presents the U-17 Football Plate to Mitchelstown captain Kevin Cotter following their victory over Duarigle Gaels. Photo by John Tarrant

REBEL OG NORTH CORK U17 FOOTBAL PLATE FINAL REPLAY

Mitchelstown 2-15

Duarigle Gaels 3-9

No mistake at the second time of asking by Mitchelstown on overcoming Duarigle Gaels in the Rebel Og North Cork U-17 Football Plate Final Replay at Buttevant. Having forfeited a 16-point advantage in the drawn tussle, few could argue with the outcome on this occasion where Mitchelstown dictated the second half on confidently holding the upperhand in the key departments.

Both sides showed plenty of commitment in the opening spell, Mitchelstown owed much to the input of Kevin Cotter and Cian English. Team captain Cotter netted a goal yet the Millstreet and Cullen combination hung in, goals from Kieran Duggan and Cian McCaul helped trim the deficit 1-9 to 2-5 at the interval.

Into the second half, Mitchelstown shaded possession thanks to the input of Eoin Brenock, Cathal Walsh, Conor Walsh and Caoimhín O’Gorman. And main marksman Cotter got into the scoring act with a second goal, well supported by neatly struck points from English.

Duarigle Gaels attempted a response and battled right to the finish, grabbing a consolation goal, a penalty converted by Alan O’Leary came too late to sway the outcome.

MITCHELSTOWN: C Burke; F Hanrahan, E Geary, E Brennock; L Keane, C Walsh 0-1, S Barrett., C Walsh 0-1, B Baker; C English 0-4, C O'Gorman 0-1, D Whelan 0-1; S Whelan 0-1, K Cotter 2-6, P Flynn. Subs: H Conway for P Flynn, J Keane for D Whelan.

DUARIGLE GAELS: B Fitzgerald; K Reardon, C Lane, R O'Sullivan; C McCaul 1-1, E Ring, A Twomey; A O'Leary 1-0, M Thornton 0-1; S Lyons, H Linehan 0-2, E Guiney 0-1; L Healy, J Hickey 0-4, K Duggan 1-0. Sub: L Hickey.

Referee: C Maher (Buttevant).