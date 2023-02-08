Mitchelstown CBS bridge 19 year gap to claim the Corn Risteard Uí Mhathuna from Pallaskenry

CORN RISTEARD UÍ MHATHUNA FINAL

Mitchelstown CBS 1-11

Salesian College Pallaskenry 0-12

Following a keenly contested Corn Risteard Ui Mhathuna Munster Senior C HC final at Kilmallock on Saturday Mitchelstown CBS emerged victorious when they had two points to spare over a gallant Salesian College Pallaskenry side.

In the end it was a goal by Kildorrery's Luke Keating in the 41st minute that gave the North Cork side a platform to build on and even though they had to withstand a late rally by the Limerick side in the last 10 minutes they emerged close but deserving winners in the end.

Despite the sides being tied at 0-1 apiece early on when Ciaran McMahon and Luke Keating traded a point it was the Limerick side that showed the greater urgency during the opening exchanges.

Barry Adams had a goal scoring opportunity intercepted by Jamie Fogarty in the fourth minutes and they edged in front when Seán Hartigan pointed a free soon after.

Mitchelstown CBS who struck a number of wides in this half levelled matters through a Luke Keating free and they also had a goal scoring chance cleared off the line when Ben Carey placed Darragh O'Brien whose effort at goal was saved by the Pallaskenry keeper Joe Fitzgerald.

The Limerick side continued to do well with David Fitzgerald, Jamie Behan, John Murray, Seán Hartigan making an impression as they moved double scores in front by the 22nd minute when Seán Hartigan and David Fitzgerald landed two pointed frees.

However, from here on Mitchelstown CBS got to grips with Cathal English turning in a huge display at centre-back that was central in his sides victory while others to impress included Jamie Fogarty, Charlie English, Ben Carey, Darragh O'Brien and Luke Keating.

The North Cork side had a point from Luke Keating before their keeper Eoghan Geary was called to his sides rescue when he denied Seán Hartigan and Barry Adams on two separate occasions in the 25th minute.

At the other end Mitchelstown CBS were finding their range in front of the posts. Darragh O'Brien levelled matters and they edged in front soon after when Luke Keating pointed a free.

The lead was short-lived with the resultant puck-out by Joe Fitzgerald leading to Barry Adams scoring a fine point under pressure to force level for the fourth time at 0-5 each.

In the run up to the break the Cork side edged in front again when Matthew Fitzgibbon scored a fine point after Luke Keating and Darragh O'Brien combined well as they held a slender 0-6 to 0-5 lead at the short whistle.

On the changeover the winners were quick into the action. Their top marksman Luke Keating landed two early frees that moved them 0-8 to 0-5 in front by the 34th minute.

Salesian College Pallaskenry quickly settled and they opened their second half account soon after when a great solo by David Fitzgerald set up Sean Kavanagh for a well taken score. The lead was reduced to a point in the 40th minute when Seán Hartigan pointed a free 0-8 to 0-7.

Then came the defining score of the game a minute later when a delivery by Darragh O'Brien from out near the sideline was gathered by Luke Keating and he was scored the only goal of the game that helped put a bit of daylight between the teams as they moved 1-8 to 0-7 in front.

Hartigan responded with a point for the Limerick side but it was Mitchelstown CBS that were in the ascendancy at this stage with Cathal English continuing to dominate at centre back.

In the 44th minute a Pallaskenry clearance was intercepted and it set up Evan Hickey who pointed from long range. Over the next couple of minutes fouls on Darragh O'Brien and Kevin Cotter produced frees that were punished by Luke Keating as the winners moved 1-11 to 0-8 clear by the 49th minute.

This proved to be their last score and from there to the finish they were forced to withstand a late rally by the Limerick side. David Fitzgerald (three) and Ciaran McMahon had points coming down the home straight that closed the deficit to two points.

With time running out Pallaskenry went in search of a match winning goal but it was not to be with the Mitchelstown CBS full-back line of Diarmuid O'Brien, Jamie Fogarty and Adam Barry holding their lines very well despite being under severe pressure late in the game.

In the end it was Mitchelstown CBS that held on for a close but deserved win After the game joint captains Shane Looney and Luke Keating accepted the cup from Michael Nash Vice Chairman Munster Colleges Board.

Next weekend they have a chance to claim a Munster double when they face Abbey CBS (Tipperary) in the Munster Senior BFC final.

MITCHELSTOWN CBS: Eoghan Geary (Ballygiblin) Diarmuid O'Brien (Glanworth) Jamie Fogarty (do) Adam Barry (Ballygiblin) Cian O'Brien (Fr Sheehy's) Cathal English (do) Jack McNamara (Kildorrery) Darragh O'Brien (0-1) (Glanworth) Charlie English (Skeheenarinky) Ben Carey (Ballylooby-Castlegrace) Shane Looney (Shanballymore) Evan Hickey (0-1) (Skeheenarinky) Matthew Fitzgibbon (0-1) (Kildorrery) Luke Keating (1-8, 8f) (do) Oisin Ryan (Fr Sheehy's) Subs: Cian Ryan (Garryspillane) for Cian O'Brien, Conor Walsh (Ballygiblin) for Matthew Fitzgibbon, Kevin Cotter (Ballygiblin) for Oisin Ryan, Cian Coughlan (Kildorrery) for Conor Walsh (blood) Conor Walsh for Cian Coughlan. Cian Coughlan for Shane Looney

SALESIAN COLLEGE PALLASKENTY: Joe Fitzgerald (Kildimo-Pallaskenry) Billy Earls (Patrickswell) Peter Kiely (Ballybrowne) Calum Nash (Kildimo-Pallaskenry) Hugh Maher (Patrickswell) David Fitzgerald (0-5f) (Kildimo-Pallaskenry) Bobby Smith (Ballybrowne) Jamie Behan (do) John Murray (Patrickswell) Ciaran McMahon (0-2) (Kildimo-Pallaskenry) Conor McMahon (do) Paul O'Neill (Ballybrowne) Sean Hartigan (0-3, 2f) (Kildimo-Pallaskenry) Barry Adams (0-1) (Ballybrowne) Seán Kavanagh (0-1) (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

REFEREE: Tom Loughnane (Tipperary)