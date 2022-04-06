Minor boss Paudie Murray identifies ‘areas to brush up on’ after ‘good start’ against Kingdom

Cork minor boss Paudie Murray was understandably more than satisfied by the shift his team put in against the Kingdom in Austin Stack Park on Tuesday evening.

“3-25 you’d take it on the way down,” was his initial reaction.

"Conditions weren’t great, wind was very strong. We still have areas probably to brush up on, but it's good to get a start like that.”

Cork, predictably, got stronger as the game wore on as they worked out what their hosts were bringing to the table. An early goal for midfielder Ben Walsh helping the Rebels on their way to a comprehensive victory.

“They [Kerry] obviously elected to play with a very strong wind,” he said.

"I thought we were comfortable in the first half, one thing we spoke about at half-time was I think we were being outdone on the breaking ball, particularly at midfield and also on their puck-out a bit, but once we started to brush up on that things started to improve.

“We’ve been working on it in training, but doing it in training and coming out into an environment like this are two different things.

"I thought we were pretty okay on it, but next week facing Limerick we need to do things quicker, we need to be far more clinical, but it’s a good run out for next week.”

Next weekend’s clash with the Treaty in Páirc Uí Chaoimh (Tuesday, 7pm) will be the make or break game in the group, victory in it will secure a semi-final berth for Murray’s men.

Having blown out some of the dirty petrol from their system against the Kingdom in Tralee, they should be in a stronger position than Limerick as a result.

“There’s two ways of looking at it,” Murray counters.

"You could say Limerick had a chance to have a good look at us tonight and go away and do their homework.

"Personally I’d probably prefer to have the game, and coming away from here injury free would be key as we’re light in certain areas at the moment, because of the level of injuries we have.”

Cork’s players showed a level of adaptability that should stand them in good stead in next week’s crunch tie.

“That’s the way the lads would be training anyway," Murray explained.

"We’d be firm believers that a player must be very adaptable in the way hurling is played today. Players have to be comfortable in multiple positions and Daniel [Murnane] did make a big difference when he went midfield, Pete [O’Shea] when he went back. I think our guys we brought in did make a difference as well going forward.”

The experience of the game, the occasion alone is sure to stand to this bunch of young hurlers too.

“The one thing that people don’t think of is they still look at minor as being eighteen year olds,” Murray continued.

"These [players] are sixteen, sixteen and-a-half. Jayden Casey came in there and he's underage next year, he’s underage next year and he’s probably fifteen years of age.

"It’s a huge learning experience for these guys and we’re not putting any pressure on these guys because of their age. We want them playing for Cork in four or five years time and that’s the key.”

Finally a word for the Kingdom who, while not likely to win many games at this level, showed in patches what they’re about. Midfielder Luke Rochford in particular impressing in the green and gold.

“I’d say first of all they’ve obviously a lot of work done, because structurally I thought they were very disciplined in their play.

"We’re all for the promotion of hurling, so if this helps them along the way so be it,” was Murray’s assessment.