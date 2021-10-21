Millstreet hold out on late 'Barrs pressure to reach quarter final

Darragh Cashman about to shoot a Millstreet point against St Finbarrs in the Bon Secours Co. IFC in Macroom Photo by John Tarrant

BONS SECOURS COUNTY IAFC

Millstreet 2-11

St Finbarr’s 0-14

Millstreet shook off the stern challenge provided by St Finbarrs to progress to the last eight thanks to a three point victory in the Bon Secours County Intermediate A Football Championship in Macroom last Saturday.

When it mattered, Millstreet showed resilience to emerge and erase the memory of a disappointing performance against Iveleary in their previous outing.

Second place in Group C rested between the pair, Millstreet capitalising on goal opportunities at key stages to swing a delicately poised contest between two well matched sides.

A breeze assisted Millstreet imposed themselves immediately in a lightning start, Tomás Sheehan placed Neil Flahive for a goal inside 30 seconds. Clearly, Millstreet had set their sights on a decent opening with Darragh Cashman adding a point.

However, the 'Barrs settled into the game, points put on the board by Dara Callanan and Ethan Twomey confirmed an eagerness to obtain a return from this clash. Indeed the sides were content to trade points, a pair from Millstreet Flahive and Cashman matched by the hugely influencial Twomey for the 'Barrs to leave matters 1-3 to 0-4 in Millstreet's favour at the first water break.

On the restart, Millstreet dominated for a spell, Mark Ellis and Patrick Dineen dominant at midfield, backed up by the efforts of Paul Sheehan, Kevin Crowley and Cashman. Productive moves yielded well struck points from Crowley and Cashman to put a little degree of light between the pair.

The 'Barrs dug their way back and though passing up a number of missed opportunities, two massive points by Twomey narrowed the deficit 1-5 to 0-6 at the interval. And the city men continued where they had left off, Millstreet forced to retreat, the 'Barrs mounted a series of raids for Bill O'Connell and Adrian Murphy to equalise before a smashing Callinan point pushed the 'Blues ahead briefly.

Millstreet regrouped and when inspiration was required, it was provided by Cashman and Flahive to shoot points for a 1-7 to 0-9 advantage by the second water break.

The momentum was clearly with Millstreet now, substitutes Michael Vaughan and Barry O'Flynn created an impression to land points. And in the 49th minute, a sweeping move up field involving Vaughan and Alan Murphy allowed Cashman confidently despatch to the net.

Again, the Barr’s refused to be ruffled, pressing strongly during the latter stages, yielded points from Colm Keane, Colin McCarthy and Twomey, A few anxious moments for Millstreet but they filed men behind the ball to avoid the concession of a goal.

That allowed Millstreet hold out for a deserved win and the prize of booking a quarter final position with Kilshannig.

MILLSTREET: M O’Donovan; B O’Connor, A Murphy, D Buckley; L O’Donoughue, P Sheehan,K Crowley 0-1; P Dineen, M Ellis; D Cashman 1-5, T Sheehan, C O’Leary; S Hickey, N Flahive 1-2 (0-1f), J Linehan 0-2 Subs: T Healy for B O’Connor, M Vaughan 0-1 for N Flahive, B O’Flynn 0-1 for T Sheehan, P Moynihan for Kiely

ST FINBARRS: P O’Neill; D Byrne, A McCarthy, B Hennessy; C McCarthy 0-1, O Murphy, C Crowley; C Keane 0-1, A Murphy 0-1f; B O’Connell 0-1, C Walsh, C Buckley, S Cunningham, E Twomey 0-8 (0-5f) D Callanan 0-2 Subs: D Kennedy for C Crowley, A Turner for C Buckley; E Keane for A Murphy, R O’Mahony for S Cunningham, C Doolan for D Byrne

REFEREE: K Feury (Cill na Martra)