Millstreet bridge 14 years to land hurling league title

Duhallow JAHL Final

Millstreet 1-20

Kilbrin 0-12

Millstreet outlasted rivals Kilbrin in an entertaining Twohigs Supervalu Duhallow Junior A Hurling League Final played at a sunsplashed Dromtarriffe.

With neat passages of hurling on parade, first half dominance was at the centre of Millstreet emerging worthy winners to land their 6th outright title and add to previous outright win from 2007. Indeed, Millstreet possessed a far greater scoring threat, looking the more composed side, performing strongly down the centre and by doing so, they held a solid grip on the proceedings.

At times, Kilbrin didn’t make it easy for the winners but as the contest aged they seldom threatened to create inroads on a well organised Millstreet defence. Having to play four days after a semi final win over Banteer took its toll on Kilbrin in the sizzling temperatures and try as they did, they failed to engineer a goal to bring about a lift during the second half.

That contrasted to Millstreet where their hooks, blocks, tackles and flicks were key to their general dominance. And crucially, Millstreet were much more efficient in their use of attacking, particularly, evident on holding a key upperhand as the opening half developed.

The early exchanges were evenly contested, Kilbrin points by Niall Field and Liam Daly offset by likewise scores to Neil Flahive and Tomás Sheehan for Millstreet. Steadily, Millstreet began to perform much more convincing as a unit, in defence Alan Murphy, Mark Ellis and Paul Sheehan held a grip on the proceedings with Darragh Cashman and Tomás Sheehan established a grip in the centre. That allowed for good ball to be arrowed into attack for Shane Hickey, Michael Vaughan and Flahive to thrive on and deliver points.

Still Kilbrin threatened and came more into the game with Shane Crowley and Field posting points. However straight for what looked a morale booster booming score by Field, Millstreet struck with a vengeance, Patrick Dineen’s puck out, touched on by Cashman found Vaughan to race away from the Kilbrin defence to net.

And Millstreet had good reason to feel satisfied, follow up points by Hickey and Flahive helped secure a 1-13 to 0-8 advantage at the interval. Millstreet remained in pole position on the restart, Hickey denied a brilliant save by Kilbrin ‘keeper Paudie O’Callaghan.

Such heroics lifted Kilbrin, much better traction delivered by the play of Conor King, Eoin Sheahan, Bobby Power and Field with Crowley and Rory King adding points. At times, Millstreet lacked their earlier vibrancy yet they were capable of matching Kilbrin scores from points to Sheehan and Cashman.

The signs were looking ominous for Kilbrin, efforts for goals from frees by Liam Daly and William Heffernan failed to register a positive return. As the tempo drooped, Millstreet too enjoyed a fair share of possession but their earlier efficiency had strayed as were their decision making in their attempts to add to the goal tally.

With the finishing line in sight, Millstreet see their task to a successful conclusion with a sequel of points from Hickey rubberstamped a welcome return of silverware at Junior A level.

Millstreet team captain Paul Sheehan accepted the JAHL Cup from Denis Lane, Duhallow CCC in the presence of divisional board Chairman Steven Lynch who thanked Twohigs Supervalu, Kanturk for their kind sponsorship.

MILLSTREET: P Dineen; B O’Connor, A Murphy, T Healy; L O’Donoughue, M Ellis, P Sheehan; D Cashman 0-2, T Sheehan 0-6(0-5f); C O’Leary 0-2, M Vaughan 1-2, D Kiely; N Flahive 0-2, S Hickey 0-5, D Buckley. Subs. T Walsh 0-1f for M Vaughan, B O’Flynn for N Flahive, E Murphy for C O’Leary, D Barrett for D Kiely.

KILBRIN: P O’Callaghan; M Field, T Mullane, B Power; C King, E Sheahan, D Daly; N Field 0-2, S O’Reilly; C Buttimer, C Crowley, J Harrington; W Heffernan, L Daly 0-1, S Crowley 0-8 (0-5f, 0-2’65). Subs. G Linehan for C Crowley, R King 0-1 for J Harrington, T Cantillon for D Daly.

REFEREE: S Stokes (Tullylease)

The Game in 60 Seconds

MAIN MAN

Former county player Mark Ellis emerged a colossal at centre back for Millstreet, keeping a number of opponents under wraps in general play while also sweeping up and distributing effectively.

KEY MOMENT

Goals were in short supply at either end thanks to safe handling by respective keepers Paudie O’Callaghan and Patrick Dineen. However the one green registered had a key bearing, Kilbrin’s Niall Field fired over an encouraging point for Kilbrin but straight from a quick restart by Dineen, the sliothar was touched on by Darragh Cashman for Michael Vaughan to whip home a terrific Millsteet goal.

TALKING POINT

Millstreet are one of the great enigmas in Duhallow hurling, ever threatening to create an impression. Without a divisional championship title since 1963, a couple of league titles have offered optimistic hopes though it took all of 14 years to add to their previous league accolade.

NEXT UP

Not all rosy in the garden for either Millstreet and Kilbrin, turning their attentions to championship, the pair must recover from opening assignment defeats. Millstreet lost to Dromtarriffe first day out and need a return from outings against Banteer and Kanturk to reach the semi final stage, much the same scenario for Kilbrin, defeated by Newmarket, they must win at the expense of Castlemagner to advance to the penultimate hurdle.