Meelin hurlers turned over by three late Mayfield goals in County Intermediate ‘A’ Championship

Jack Curtin set up a Meelin attack against Mayfield in the Co-Op Superstores Co. IAHC at Glantane. Picture John Tarrant

COUNTY INTERMEDIATE ‘A’ HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Mayfield 3-21

Meelin 3-13

Mayfield weren’t found wanting on producing a forceful blast during the closing 10 minutes to put paid to the hopes of Meelin in a thrilling Co-Op Superstores Co. Intermediate A Hurling Championship at Glantane.

Dubbed as a relegation battle, both sides gave it their all in a contest of swaying fortunes, Mayfield favourably positioned to lead by six points at half time, trailing by four points by the 50th minute only to produce a blistering spell that yielded three goals to claim a somewhat flattering but all important win.

In fairness, the eight point defeat doesn’t reflect Meelin’s effort, the outcome sees the Duhallow side encounter Douglas in a playoff to determine who retains Intermediate A status for 2023.

Both sides started with a sense of urgency, Meelin receiving a boost in the 4th min, a snap effort from James Forrest found the Mayfield net. Mayfield responded to the setback, points to Michael John Coffey, Shane and Nickey Kelly earned parity at 1-3 to 0-6.

The momentum remained with Mayfield through the effective play of Shane Kelly Shane Keegan, David O’Neill and Robbie Lynch. That dominance allowed Mayfield to strengthen their challenge on points to Shane O’Donovan and Nicky Kelly.

Meelin remained in touch, Nicholas Lenihan pointed a pair of frees as they came close to a second goal, Forrest denied by the tidying instincts of Mayfield ‘keeper Ciarán O’Sullivan. That summoned a Mayfield reply, summoning up a response, points by Eoin O’Sullivan, Thomas Horgan and Kelly helped forge a 0-16 to 1-7 advantage at the break.

However a rejuvenated Meelin restarted with a flourish, back in the hunt once Jason O’Callaghan placed Mikey McAulliffe to goal. That allowed Meelin to take a grip on the proceedings, prompted by the effective play of Shane Curtin, Shane Hehir, Jack Curtin and William Murphy.

Follow up points to Jimmy McAulliffe and Linehan cut the arrears to the minimum as further chances went abegging. However Meelin availed of a fortuitous break in the 42nd min, a Forrest delivery from 60 metres deceived the Mayfield cover for a third goal.

And Mayfield were thankful to O’Sullivan for producing a smashing save from Jack Curtin, Linehan pointing the resultant ’65, Meelin ahead 3-12 to 0-17. Mayfield looked to be in a precarious position yet they mounted a buoyant challenge, Kelly and Coffey points halved the arrears before Mayfield grabbed their initial goal in the 52nd min, Horgan batted home for an alteration to the scoreboard.

Amidst exciting exchanges, William Murphy and Kelly swapped points as Meelin attacked in dangerous raids in a bid to retrieve the situation. As Meelin pushed forward, they left gaps in defence for Mayfield to respond, substitute Shane Duggan ideally placed for a sweet strike.

Any slim hope of a possible Meelin comeback evaporated on Mayfield’ s David O’Neill sprinting clear to blast unerring to the net.

The outcome retains Mayfield’s status at Intermediate ranks while Meelin face Douglas in a relegation decider on Saturday, September 10 on a return to Glantane.

MAYFIELD: C O’Sullivan; B O’Leary, D O’Donovan, G Lehane; S Keegan, S Kelly 0-2, S Crowley; R Lynch, D O’Neill 1-3; S O’Donovan 0-1, M J Coffey, N Kelly 0-11f; T Horgan 1-0, E O’Sullivan 0-1, F McSweeney. Subs: D Lucey for B O’Leary, I Lynch for E O’Sullivan, S Duggan 1-1 for M J Coffey 0-2.

MEELIN: J Moynihan; S Geaney, M O’Keeffe, B Carroll; S Hehir, S Curtin, J Curtin; D Buckley, C Curtin; N Linehan 0-9 (7f, 1 ‘65’), W Murphy 0-2, M McAuliffe 1-0; J O’Callaghan 0-1, J Forrest 2-0, J McAulliffe 0-1. Sub: J O’Sullivan for C Curtin.

Referee: D Twomey (Shanballymore)